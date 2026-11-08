Cost of Living in Puerto Rico in 2026

PUERTO RICO · EXPATS & NOMADS

A single person in San Juan needs roughly US$2,900 to US$3,500 a month to live in Puerto Rico in 2026, before health insurance and taxes. The biggest surprise for newcomers from the US mainland is electricity, which costs 33.86 cents per kilowatt-hour from October to December, almost twice the US average.

Puerto Rico uses the US dollar, and US citizens generally need no visa and no passport to move there from the mainland, though airlines ask for photo identification. This guide, updated on Sunday, 8 November 2026, shows what rent, power, food, transport, health cover and schools cost in San Juan, Rincón and the mountain towns of the interior.

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Key Facts Single person, San Juan About US$2,900 to US$3,500 a month before health cover and taxes (our planning estimate).

Electricity 33.86 cents per kWh, October to December 2026, against 18.16 cents US average.

Rent, one bedroom About US$2,000 to US$2,150 in San Juan, about US$1,000 to US$1,100 in Rincón.

Currency and entry US dollar; US citizens generally need no visa or passport to move from the mainland.

Tax rule to watch Act 60 tax-break applications filed after 31 December 2026 face a 4% rate.

Puerto Rico is cheaper than most of the US mainland for rent outside San Juan, but power, imported food and car ownership eat into the savings.

In Plain English — Energy Bureau Puerto Rico’s government regulator that sets electricity prices.

— LUMA Energy The private company that runs the island’s power lines and billing.

— Genera PR The private company that runs most of the island’s power plants.

— Act 60 Puerto Rico’s 2019 tax incentive law for new residents and businesses.

— IVU Puerto Rico’s sales and use tax, about 11.5% on most purchases, according to tax guides.

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What a Month in Puerto Rico Costs

We built the budgets below from the verified ranges in this guide. Only rent and electricity are tied to published figures; every other line is a Rio Times planning estimate, so treat the totals as a starting point and check current listings.

All totals leave out health insurance, income tax, school fees and one-off costs such as a deposit or a car purchase. We could not confirm a reliable average rent for Dorado, a beach town west of San Juan, so we do not publish a Dorado budget.

Monthly budget, single person (US$) — San Juan About US$2,900 to US$3,500, with a one-bedroom at US$2,000 to US$2,150.

— Rincón About US$2,100 to US$2,500, with a one-bedroom at US$1,000 to US$1,100.

— Interior towns About US$1,600 to US$2,400, with asking rents of US$600 to US$1,000.

Monthly budget, couple (US$) — San Juan About US$3,400 to US$4,900, with a two-bedroom at US$2,000 to US$2,900.

— Rincón About US$3,000 to US$4,000, with a two-bedroom house near US$1,570 and up.

— Interior towns About US$2,100 to US$3,100, with a two-bedroom at US$700 to US$1,100.

Monthly budget, family of four (US$) — San Juan About US$5,100 to US$6,800, with a larger home at US$2,900 to US$3,900.

— Interior towns About US$3,000 to US$4,200, with a three-bedroom at US$900 to US$1,400.

— Private school Budget separately: English-language schools charge five-figure yearly tuition (unconfirmed).

Family figures assume two cars and no private school, while the single and couple budgets assume one car at most. Rincón and interior budgets assume a car, while San Juan budgets assume you can do some trips by bus or on foot.

Rent in San Juan, Rincón and the Interior

Asking rents for a one-bedroom in San Juan ran between US$2,000 and US$2,150 a month in listings data from May and August 2026, and two-bedrooms ranged from about US$2,900 to US$3,900. A two-bedroom in Santurce, a lively central neighbourhood, was listed at US$1,960 in June 2026.

The two listings sources do not agree on two-bedrooms, so our couple budget uses US$2,000 to US$2,900 and the family budget uses US$2,900 to US$3,900. Condado and Ocean Park, the beach neighbourhoods of San Juan, sit at the upper end, and all figures are asking prices, not signed leases.

Rincón, the surf town on the west coast, showed one-bedrooms near US$1,000 to US$1,100 and a two-bedroom house near US$1,570 in August 2026. Winter, when US snowbirds arrive, is the tightest season, so book long rentals before November.

Inland, in mountain towns such as Caguas and Cayey, listed rents are much lower, mostly below US$1,000 for a one-bedroom. The samples are thin, so use these as a rough guide and check current listings.

For context, the US Census Bureau, the national statistics agency, puts the island’s median gross rent at roughly US$560 to US$580 a month in its American Community Survey for 2023 to 2024. That figure covers all renters, including long-held leases, so it is not what a newcomer should expect to pay.

Electricity and the Outage Problem

The Energy Bureau approved a record residential rate of 33.86 cents per kilowatt-hour for 1 October to 31 December 2026, up about 18% from 28.57 cents in the previous quarter. A household using 800 kWh a month pays about US$271, which is US$42.27 more than in July to September.

The US Energy Information Administration, the federal energy statistics agency, lists an average residential price of 18.16 cents for the whole US in August 2026 (preliminary), and 14.99 cents in Florida. At 33.86 cents, Puerto Rico costs about 86% more than the national average and more than double Florida.

Using that rate, a single person using 500 kWh pays about US$169 a month, a couple at 700 kWh about US$237, and a family at 900 kWh about US$305. Air conditioning is the main driver, so many expats run it only at night.

Blackouts are the second cost. More than a million customers lost power on 31 December 2024 and nearly all customers on 16 April 2025, and on the night of 5 July 2026 LUMA, the grid operator, reported rolling load shedding after generating units of Genera PR, the plant operator, went offline, an account others disputed.

Many households therefore buy a battery, rooftop solar or a generator. We could not confirm island-wide counts of such systems from an official source, so we do not quote any.

Puerto Rico’s government is trying to cancel LUMA’s contract, and the Puerto Rico Supreme Court took up the case in August 2026. We found no ruling as of late October, so ask your landlord whether the building has a generator or a cistern for water.

Groceries, Transport and Cars

Banana and plantain plants on a farm in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, photographed in August 2014. Photo: Xavier Mercado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Puerto Rico imports most of its food, so shelves cost more than on the mainland for many staples. We found no official island-wide food price index, so we do not quote a percentage, and our grocery lines in the budgets are estimates.

Local plantains, root vegetables and farm-stand produce are cheaper than imported items. Shop at weekly farmers’ markets and warehouse clubs to keep a single-person food bill near the lower end of our range.

Outside San Juan you need a car, because buses are slow and the metro, Tren Urbano, serves only part of the capital area. AAA, the US motorists’ association, publishes no Puerto Rico average, so check the pump price when you arrive; on 8 November 2026 AAA showed US$4.02 a gallon for the US and US$3.80 for Florida.

Every car pays a compulsory accident-insurance fee through its yearly registration sticker, known as the marbete, plus private liability cover. We could not confirm current fee levels, so get quotes from two insurers and from Hacienda, Puerto Rico’s tax authority, before you ship a vehicle.

Health Insurance and Schools

There is no ACA marketplace, the US government’s Affordable Care Act insurance exchange, in Puerto Rico, so a mainland-style subsidised plan is not available. Newcomers choose between employer cover, a private plan, Medicare Advantage (private plans that replace traditional Medicare, the US health programme for people 65 and older) if they are 65 or older, or Vital, the island’s Medicaid programme for low-income residents, if they qualify.

A 2022 study found that more than 70% of Puerto Rican Medicare beneficiaries use Medicare Advantage, so it is the norm for retirees. We could not confirm monthly premiums for private plans, so ask brokers for written quotes that name the hospital network.

Access to specialists is thinner outside the San Juan area, a problem we described in an older report on the system. That 2023 article on Puerto Rico’s healthcare system is useful background, but figures in it are dated.

Public schools charge no tuition and teach in Spanish. English-language private schools in the San Juan area charge tuition that we could only confirm as five figures a year, so ask each school for its current schedule.

Taxes in Short: Act 60 in 2026

Act 38-2026, the amending law signed in March 2026, changed Act 60 and extended the individual resident investor programme to 31 December 2055. Applicants who file after 31 December 2026 face a 4% Puerto Rico rate on dividends, interest and capital gains instead of full exemption, and must not have lived on the island in the six years before moving, according to law-firm analyses.

Holders of existing decrees keep their terms, and some analyses say final approval by the federal board that oversees the island’s finances is still pending. We could not read the law on the site of Hacienda, Puerto Rico’s Treasury Department and tax authority, so verify every detail there.

Under section 933 of the US tax code, bona fide Puerto Rico residents generally exclude Puerto Rico-source income from US federal income tax, but self-employment tax for Social Security and Medicare still applies. Puerto Rico also charges its own income tax and the IVU sales tax of about 11.5% on most purchases, according to tax guides.

This is general information, not tax advice. Speak to a licensed Puerto Rico tax professional before you move money or sign a lease.

How It Compares With the Mainland and Florida

Electricity is the clearest gap: 33.86 cents against 18.16 cents for the US and 14.99 cents for Florida. Rent is lower than in San Juan’s listings suggest once you leave the capital, but there is no official price index for the island, so we cannot give a single “percent cheaper” figure.

Local pay is far lower than on the mainland, with a median household income of about US$27,000 in 2024 according to the Census Bureau. Remote workers paid in US dollars from mainland employers feel the lower rents; those paid locally feel the high power and food bills.

What It Means for US Readers

A US citizen can move to Puerto Rico with no visa, generally no passport and no currency exchange, because the island is part of the US. Our step-by-step moving guide covers licences, residency and paperwork.

Budget for power and a battery first, because that is where mainland budgets usually break. For who lives on the island and where, see our explainer on the population and ethnic groups of Puerto Rico, and for what the grid costs in public money, read our report on the gas delay cost.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm a reliable average rent for Dorado, current private health premiums, school tuition, car insurance and registration fees, or an official food price index. We also could not read Hacienda’s own guidance on Act 38-2026 or see a final ruling in the LUMA contract case.

Prices move quickly, especially electricity, which the Energy Bureau resets every quarter. Check the next adjustment, due for the January to March 2027 quarter, before you sign a long lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do US citizens need a visa or passport to move to Puerto Rico?

No. Puerto Rico is a US territory, so US citizens move there as they would to another state, though airlines need photo identification.

What is the currency in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico uses the US dollar, so there is no currency exchange. Cards and US bank accounts work as on the mainland.

How much is electricity in Puerto Rico?

The residential rate is 33.86 cents per kWh from October to December 2026. That is almost twice the US average of 18.16 cents.

Is Act 60 still available in 2026?

Applications filed by 31 December 2026 can still seek the 0% rate, according to law-firm analyses. Later applicants face a 4% rate, so check with a tax professional.

Is Puerto Rico cheaper than Florida?

Rent can be lower outside San Juan, but electricity costs more than double Florida’s 14.99 cents. There is no official price index, so compare your own budget.

Sources: Puerto Rico Energy Bureau residential rate decision of 30 September 2026 (energia.pr.gov); US Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly Table 5.6.A (eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_5_6_a), read 8 November 2026; AAA state gas price averages (gasprices.aaa.com/state-gas-price-averages/), read 8 November 2026; US Census Bureau, American Community Survey and QuickFacts for Puerto Rico (census.gov/quickfacts); Puerto Rico Treasury Department (hacienda.pr.gov), not reachable on 8 November 2026.