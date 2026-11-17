Panama Opens Talks on Copper Mine’s Future
Panama: Mining
Panama will open formal talks with the company behind the Cobre Panamá copper mine, which is not operating, President José Raúl Mulino announced on Monday 16 November. Any deal must meet five conditions, starting with state ownership of the minerals.
A team led by Julio Moltó, the trade and industry minister, will run the talks. The company is Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals, a mining company.
Key Facts
- What. President Mulino announced formal talks with Minera Panamá on Monday 16 November 2026.
- Conditions. Five principles: state ownership of minerals, maximum benefit for Panama, sovereignty, environmental protection, respect for the Constitution.
- Team. An inter-ministerial team led by Trade and Industry Minister Julio Moltó will negotiate.
- Terms. Talks cover ending all arbitration cases against Panama, a company-funded closure plan and thousands of local jobs.
- As of. 17 November 2026, 01:45 ET (06:45 GMT)
A ministerial commission’s report of 30 September urged talks; the president has now opened them, with a company-paid closure plan on the table and no restart decided.
What Mulino Announced
La Estrella de Panamá, a Panamanian daily, reported on 16 November that Mulino announced formal talks between the government and Minera Panamá, a First Quantum subsidiary. The talks are led by a team drawn from several ministries under Moltó.
According to the same report, the talks aim at thousands of jobs for Panamanian workers. The government also wants all international arbitration cases against Panama over the mine ended and a definitive closure plan financed by the company.
The five principles, as La Estrella lists them, are state ownership of the mineral resources, maximum economic benefit for Panama, national sovereignty, environmental protection to verifiable standards, and respect for the Constitution and the country’s laws. The report adds that any final deal must take a legal form compatible with the Constitution.
How the Government Got Here
TVN, a Panamanian television network, reported on 30 September that a commission of three ministers, Moltó, Economy and Finance Minister Felipe Chapman and Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro, recommended that Mulino authorise formal negotiations. The commission said authorising talks does not commit the state to a result.
Its report added that the new instrument cannot be a third contract-law (a special mining contract approved by Congress as a law) or a mining concession, TVN reported. It tied the recommendation to a deal that ends pending international arbitration cases.
Why It Matters
Who gains or loses depends on the terms: the company would seek an end to arbitration and possibly a restart, while the state seeks ownership of the minerals, local jobs and a closure paid by the operator. No production or revenue figure for the mine is cited here, and a restart has not been decided.
What to Watch
The coverage reviewed gives no dates for the talks or for any agreement, so no checkpoint can be dated yet. The date of the next official statement from the Moltó team is not confirmed.
What Is Not Known
First Quantum’s response to the five principles is not part of the coverage reviewed. No timetable for the talks has been reported.
Sources
Sources: La Estrella de Panamá, 16 November 2026; TVN, 30 September 2026.
Read more: Panama news; Cobre Panamá: ministers recommend an orderly closure.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the talks about?
The government and Minera Panamá will discuss a possible agreement that includes a company-paid closure plan, ending arbitration cases and a possible restart. Nothing has been agreed yet.
Is the Cobre Panamá mine reopening?
No restart has been decided. The government set five principles any deal must meet and says the talks aim at thousands of jobs for Panamanians.
Who leads the negotiations?
A team drawn from several ministries and led by Trade and Industry Minister Julio Moltó, according to La Estrella de Panamá. It will negotiate with Minera Panamá.
What did the ministerial commission recommend?
On 30 September it recommended authorising formal negotiations, TVN reported. It said talks do not commit the state to any result.
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