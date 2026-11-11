Pastor Jorge Raschke Survives Garage Fall

File photo, 2010. Aerial view of the eastern part of Santurce, the San Juan district that includes Barrio Obrero. (Photo: Breezy Baldwin, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jorge Raschke, a well-known Pentecostal pastor in Puerto Rico, survived a fall from a parking garage on Tuesday 10 November 2026. His vehicle dropped from the third level of a building in Guaynabo, a municipality next to San Juan, the capital.

Puerto Rico is a US territory and its residents are US citizens, so this is a story about a US citizen. The Guaynabo Municipal Police, the town’s own police force, describe his condition as stable.

Who: Jorge Raschke, a Pentecostal pastor, reported to be 82.

Jorge Raschke, a Pentecostal pastor, reported to be 82. What: His vehicle fell from a garage’s third level in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 10 November 2026.

His vehicle fell from a garage’s third level in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 10 November 2026. Condition: Police say he is stable and left the vehicle by himself.

Police say he is stable and left the vehicle by himself. Next: Police are investigating why the vehicle accelerated; no other injuries are reported.

Police are investigating why the vehicle accelerated; no other injuries are reported. As of 11 November 2026, 01:00 GMT

What We Know

Guaynabo Municipal Police received a complaint at about 5:20 p.m. local time, according to police. One report logs the complaint at 5:27 p.m.

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The vehicle fell from the third level of the multistorey garage at the Altavista II condominium, a residential complex. TV images showed a white pickup truck lying overturned after the drop.

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Preliminary police information says Raschke started the vehicle and it apparently accelerated suddenly. It then broke through a wall of the garage and fell.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof near garbage containers and a fence. That spot lies beside the Alturas de Torrimar Este housing area.

Police describe his condition as stable. Raschke got out of the vehicle himself, and municipal paramedics treated him.

Local reports say he was then taken to a hospital, whose name has not been given. No injuries to other people have been reported.

Lt. Víctor Nieves of the Guaynabo Municipal Police said Raschke managed to get out of the car by himself. He added that Raschke has not been able to say clearly what made the vehicle accelerate.

Commissioner Jorge Hernández Peña, who leads the force, gave the preliminary account to local television. Police are investigating why the vehicle accelerated.

His daughter Kathy Raschke wrote on Facebook asking for urgent prayer for her father. She also asked for prayers for other family members.

We report her words as a family statement. They are not a finding about what happened in the garage.

Local television broadcast images of the overturned vehicle soon after the fall. Those images and the preliminary police account are the main public record so far.

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Who Is Jorge Raschke

Raschke is a Pentecostal pastor with the Assemblies of God, a large Christian denomination. He leads Ministerio Clamor a Dios (“Ministry Cry Out to God”), a church ministry, and is reported to be 82.

Each year on Labor Day in September, he holds the “Día de Clamor a Dios” (“Day of Crying Out to God”) prayer gathering at the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. This year’s gathering took place on Monday 7 September 2026.

He generally supports the New Progressive Party, which wants Puerto Rico to become a US state. His daughter Kimmey Raschke is a former member of the Puerto Rico Senate.

The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island’s legislature, where Raschke holds his annual prayer gathering. Photographed in August 2016. (Photo: Brad Clinesmith / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

What Is Not Known

Police have not said what caused the vehicle to accelerate. That question is the centre of the investigation.

The hospital, the exact time of the fall and the exact injuries have not been made public. The make and model of the vehicle are also unknown.

It is not known whether an inspection of the vehicle or any charges will follow. Those questions remain with the investigators.

What It Means for US Readers

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens. Raschke is best known for his public prayer events in San Juan.

Police say their investigation into the sudden acceleration is continuing. We will update this report when officers or the family share verified details.

Raschke is a familiar public figure on the island through his yearly prayer gathering at the Capitol. We keep that background separate from the facts of the investigation.

For now, the confirmed facts are limited, and police describe the pastor’s condition as stable. Readers should treat unverified claims on social media with caution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Jorge Raschke?

His vehicle fell from the third level of a parking garage in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 10 November 2026. Police say he got out by himself and is in stable condition.

Why did the vehicle fall?

Preliminary police information says it apparently accelerated suddenly after he started it and broke through a garage wall. Police are investigating why, and the cause is not yet known.

Was anyone else hurt?

No injuries to other people have been reported. The vehicle landed on its roof near garbage containers and a fence by a housing area.

Who is Jorge Raschke?

He is a Pentecostal pastor with the Assemblies of God in Puerto Rico. He leads Ministerio Clamor a Dios and holds an annual prayer gathering at the Capitol.

Sources: Guaynabo Municipal Police statements to local media; public statements by Kathy Raschke on Facebook.

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