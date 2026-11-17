LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Tuesday, November 17, 2026

As of 12:35 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:35 a.m. Brasília, Tuesday 17 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:35 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Brazil’s real fell sharply against the US dollar on Monday, so check the rate before you move money into or out of reais. Colombia reports third-quarter growth at 10:00 a.m. ET today, and Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping festival ends tonight. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil’s real weakened 1.43% on Monday. The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.7324 reais per US$1 from 5.6518 on Friday, so R$1,000 now buys about US$174. The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.7324 reais per US$1 from 5.6518 on Friday, so R$1,000 now buys about US$174. Money Today 02 Colombia’s growth figure arrives at 10:00 a.m. ET. DANE, the national statistics agency, publishes third-quarter economic growth at 10:00 a.m. Bogotá time, which is also 10:00 a.m. ET. DANE, the national statistics agency, publishes third-quarter economic growth at 10:00 a.m. Bogotá time, which is also 10:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock 03 Mexico’s Buen Fin ends today. The five-day shopping festival that began on Friday 13 November runs through Tuesday 17 November. The five-day shopping festival that began on Friday 13 November runs through Tuesday 17 November. Status Board What changed since yesterday: Brazil’s dollar rate and stock market moved sharply on Monday, and Mexico and Colombia returned from their holiday. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Brazil’s dollar rate and stock market moved sharply on Monday, and Mexico and Colombia returned from their holiday. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Brazil Today Money The real weakened 1.43% on Monday, so R$1,000 now buys about US$174 instead of about US$177, and rates may keep moving today. Money Today Colombia Today Visa The deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa passed on 31 October, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax

The deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa passed on 31 October, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Authorities DANE publishes third-quarter economic growth at 10:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. Bogotá). Today’s Clock Mexico Today Authorities Today is the last day of the Buen Fin shopping festival, so check each store’s own terms before buying. Status Board Argentina Note Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,600 pesos per US$1 on Monday, against 1,551 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today

The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,600 pesos per US$1 on Monday, against 1,551 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today Authorities Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, marking an 1845 battle, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead Peru Note Money The sol was 3.4085 per US$1 on Monday, slightly weaker than Friday’s 3.4031. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no tropical cyclone to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. Its outlook for the eastern and central North Pacific says the same. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. We did not read a national weather service alert for our countries, so follow your local weather service for warnings. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Tuesday 17 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Colombia’s growth figure is the main Latin American release today.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 8:30 a.m. ET 8:30 a.m. New York United States: retail sales for October, a gauge of American shopping; forecast 0.2% vs 0.8% before. Source: Rio Times economic calendar, our own calendar of data releases and consensus forecasts 10:00 a.m. ET 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth from DANE, the national statistics agency. Source: DANE release calendar 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Mexico Mexico: last day of the Buen Fin; each store sets its own hours. Dates: see Status Board

03 Money Today

These are Monday 16 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which stays in force through today. Brazil’s real, Argentina’s peso, Colombia’s peso and Peru’s sol weakened, while Mexico’s peso strengthened slightly.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.7324 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Mon 16 Nov +0.0806 (+1.43%) vs 5.6518 on Fri 13 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$174 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 17 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.5184 pesos per US$1 Market close, Mon 16 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0341 (−0.18%) vs 18.5525 on Fri 13 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$540 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 16 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 14 to Tue 17 Nov +14.79 (+0.45%) vs 3,301.91 that applied Fri 13 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$302 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 17 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4085 soles per US$1 Market close, Mon 16 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0054 (+0.16%) vs 3.4031 on Fri 13 Nov · sol slightly weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$293 Market close, 16 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,551.00 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Mon 16 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,600 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,682.90, both quoted Mon 16 Nov at 3:59 p.m. ET +7.50 (+0.49%) vs 1,543.50 on Fri 13 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$645 at the wholesale rate, US$594 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 17 Nov 2026

Brazilian market reports tied the real’s fall to doubts about the government’s fiscal package, a set of budget-tightening measures before the Senate, and we did not find an official statement on the move. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 1.83% on Monday to 169,295 points.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar and Stocks Fri 13 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.6518 reais per US$1 and the Ibovespa closed at 172,458Mon 16 Nov: PTAX 5.7324, and a market close of 5.7839 in a commercial data feed; the Ibovespa closed at 169,295The real weakened and Brazilian stocks fell Source: see Money Today; Ibovespa from the same market-data feed Brazil Economic Activity August: the IBC-Br, the central bank’s monthly activity index, rose 0.1% in the revised seriesMon 16 Nov, September: IBC-Br fell 0.2% from AugustActivity slipped after a gain Source: central bank release of Mon 16 Nov 2026 Brazil Wholesale Prices October: the IGP-10, a price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian think tank, rose 1.76%Mon 16 Nov, November: IGP-10 rose 0.76%, against a 0.8% forecast in the Rio Times economic calendarThe pace of increase slowed Source: FGV, 16 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: central bank decision of 4 Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 33.4% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 2.2% for the month and 33.1% over twelve monthsThe monthly rate speeded up; the twelve-month pace eased from September Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026 Peru Interest Rate Before Thu 12 Nov: the central bank’s reference rate had stood at 4.25% since August 2025Thu 12 Nov: raised by 0.25 point to 4.50%, its first change since August 2025The central bank tightened Source: Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the central bank), 12 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Mexico Buen Fin Fri 13 Nov: the 16th Buen Fin shopping festival beganIt runs five days through Tue 17 Nov, so today is the last dayCheck each store’s own terms before buying Source: Buen Fin 2026 dates as published for the festival, Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: a Metro de Medellín train at a station in Medellín, Colombia.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:35 a.m. ET (2:35 a.m. Brasília), 17 November 2026 Bank of Brazil Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 84.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.9%. US$98,709 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 92.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.0%. US$31,601 traded in total. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 57.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 30.9%. US$42,538 traded in total. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 61.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 37.0%. US$27,602 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94.1%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.9%. US$100,923 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 17 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Tue 17 Nov 8:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. New York United States: retail sales for October; forecast 0.2% vs 0.8% before

Tue 17 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth from DANE

Tue 17 Nov Mexico: the Buen Fin ends

Wed 18 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth from the central bank

Thu 19 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: October trade balance from INDEC; previous reading US$2.98 billion

Fri 20 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: third-quarter economic growth from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 17 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Brazil’s Real Weaken on Monday 16 November? The central bank’s PTAX reference rate rose to 5.7324 reais per US$1 from 5.6518 on Friday, a 1.43% weaker real. Brazilian market reports tied it to doubts about the government’s fiscal package, a set of budget-tightening measures before the Senate, and we found no official statement. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 14 to Tuesday 17 November 2026. That is 14.79 pesos weaker than Friday’s 3,301.91. When Does Colombia Report Third-Quarter Growth? DANE, the national statistics agency, publishes it today, Tuesday 17 November, at 10:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. Bogotá). The second-quarter reading was 3.5% over a year earlier.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Fundação Getulio Vargas; INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency); Banco Central de Reserva del Perú; Banco de México; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.