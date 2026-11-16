Old San Juan seen across the bay. File photo, 2026: Ligocsicnarf89 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Puerto Rico’s top child and family official said on Monday, 16 November 2026, that she is leaving her job. Suzanne Roig Fuertes, secretary of the island’s Department of the Family, told Governor Jenniffer González Colón she will step down on Thursday, 31 December 2026.

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens, and its Family Department runs child protection and welfare programmes paid partly with federal money from Washington. A cabinet exit after months of scrutiny over those contracts matters to US taxpayers and to the families the agency serves.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Suzanne Roig Fuertes, head of Puerto Rico’s Department of the Family, resigned on Monday, 16 November 2026.

When. Her exit takes effect on Thursday, 31 December 2026, not immediately.

Why. She calls it her own free, voluntary and personal decision, after months of contract disputes.

Next. The governor’s office thanked her for her work; no successor has been named.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Family secretary will stay until the end of the year, while the Senate president says the governor should accept her resignation at once. Questions about her contracts remain open.

Big Picture

Pressure on Roig built from April 2026, when senators from the opposition Popular Democratic Party (PPD) demanded her resignation or removal. She answered then that she would not resign and would cooperate if summoned.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo: Port of San Juan container yards.

By autumn the criticism had spread to the governor’s own New Progressive Party, where Senate Vice President Carmelo Ríos said in October that she should leave. She is under review by Puerto Rico’s Justice Department, the Senate and the Office of Government Ethics, the island’s ethics watchdog.

The dispute centred on contracts paid with TANF, the US federal welfare block grant. Blanca Medina Díaz, the dismissed head of the Family Department’s socioeconomic development agency, alleged that Roig pressed her to award them, and Roig denied the claim.

On 11 November Roig said she would be away from the department for a few days, leaving Deputy Secretary Evelyn Matos Quintana in charge. The governor had said she would meet Roig to discuss several issues.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What We Know

Roig met the governor on Monday, 16 November 2026, and told her of the decision. La Fortaleza, the governor’s official residence and office, thanked her for her work in a statement, and its public affairs secretary, Jean Peña Payano, said unresolved controversies distract from governing.

Roig said in writing that the decision is hers alone and was made freely, voluntarily and personally. She added that she wants to put family peace ahead of any public post.

The statement from the governor’s office carried no direct quotation from the governor. It did not name a replacement.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz said the governor should accept the resignation with immediate effect. He argued that keeping Roig until year-end would invite more scrutiny of her trips and contracts.

Another senator also asked the governor to name an interim secretary rather than wait until December. Roig says she leaves with a clear conscience and denies the allegations.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has said who will lead the Family Department after 31 December. It is also unclear whether the governor will bring the date forward, as Rivera Schatz requests.

The outcome of the ethics and Justice reviews is not public. Nor is it known whether the departure changes how those reviews proceed.

What It Means for You

Readers who follow US territories should note that Puerto Rico’s welfare and child-protection system depends heavily on federal grants, so contract disputes can draw federal attention. The island’s agency heads need Senate approval, which gives its legislature real leverage over the cabinet.

For families that rely on the department, day-to-day services continue under the existing structure through year-end. A new secretary would then take over a department still facing scrutiny.

Investors in Puerto Rico’s bonds and companies will see this as one more governance story rather than a fiscal one. No budget figure has been tied to the resignation itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Suzanne Roig?

Suzanne Roig Fuertes is Puerto Rico’s secretary of the Department of the Family. She announced on 16 November 2026 that she will resign effective 31 December.

Is Puerto Rico part of the United States?

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens. It has its own governor and legislature but no voting member of the US Congress.

Why did she resign?

She called the decision personal and voluntary. The move follows months of controversy over contracts and several investigations.

Who will replace her?

No successor has been named. Deputy Secretary Evelyn Matos Quintana ran the department during Roig’s absence earlier this month.

More from this country: Puerto Rico news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Governor’s office of Puerto Rico (La Fortaleza) statement of 16 November 2026, https://www.fortaleza.pr.gov; Suzanne Roig written statement of 16 November 2026; Puerto Rico Senate, https://www.senadopr.us; Oficina de Ética Gubernamental, https://www.oegpr.pr.gov; US Department of Health and Human Services, TANF programme, https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ofa/programs/tanf.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error