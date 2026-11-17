BRAZIL ECONOMY · AI CHIPS

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2026 · Source: US Commerce Department (Bureau of Industry and Security)

Washington has written Brazil into its newest AI chip rule. The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the agency that controls US technology exports, released the rule on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Reports of the rule text say US suppliers would need a licence to ship the most advanced AI chips to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The date it would take effect is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Who US chip suppliers shipping advanced processors to Brazil and four other countries.

What Reports say a licence would be required for advanced AI chips shipped to five countries.

Why Reports say the aim is to stop Chinese firms using overseas data centres to train AI models.

When BIS released the rule on Monday, 16 November 2026; the effective date is not confirmed.

Next Reports say providers serving China-linked customers get 90 days from the effective date to obtain a licence.

The US wants a licence before its best AI chips reach Brazil. The rule is new, and its effective date and effect on Brazilian imports are still unclear.

The Big Picture: Why Washington Is Tightening Chip Access

The measure is an interim final rule, a rule that takes effect before public comment. BIS said it was written by and at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, the White House’s security coordination body.

Its stated aim is to ensure that existing limits on sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries. Reports of the rule add that the target is Chinese companies training AI models overseas with chips that US rules bar from China.

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Brazil has seen chip rules before. In January 2025, in the final days of the Biden administration, the US issued its AI Diffusion Rule, which sorted countries into tiers of access to advanced AI chips.

That rule never bit, because in May 2025 the Trump administration announced it would not enforce it. Reports say the new rule formally rescinds it.

The BIS press release itself does not list the five countries, and it links to the rule text. For wider context, see our reports on Brazil’s offer of minerals for chips and Asia’s AI chip boom and copper demand.

In Plain English A licence means a supplier must get US government authorisation before it ships. Diversion means chips sold to one buyer ending up with another.

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What the Rule Requires

Reports of the rule text say it adds a licence requirement for advanced chips going to five countries: Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The text describes them as carrying a higher-than-normal risk of diversion to China or Macau, a Chinese special administrative region.

Reports say providers that already supply significant advanced computing services to customers headquartered in China, Macau or other export-restricted countries have 90 days from the effective date to obtain a licence from BIS. They also say commercial recommender systems, such as those used by online retailers or social media companies, fall outside the rule.

Why It Matters

If the rule takes effect as reported, US suppliers would need a licence before shipping advanced AI chips to buyers in Brazil. How many shipments that touches is not known.

We have no statement yet from Brazil’s government or from Brazilian buyers on how large the effect will be. The BIS release gives no figure for the chips or customers affected.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the rule lands first on American chip suppliers, because they would be the ones applying for licences. We have no statement from any supplier, including Nvidia, the leading maker of AI chips, on how it will respond.

Reports say US-headquartered recipients may be exempt if reporting conditions are met. For Brazilian buyers, the practical change would be an extra approval step, and our report on Brazil’s Big Tech competition bill shows Brazil’s technology policy has other open fronts.

What to Watch

The date the rule is published in the Federal Register, the US government’s official daily journal of rules, sets when the 90-day licence window starts. That date is not confirmed.

Reports also say the rule is open to public comment after publication. We have not confirmed the length of the comment period.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the final published text of the rule or its effective date. Nor is it known how many Brazilian data centres or buyers need licences, or how fast licences will be granted.

It is not known whether Congress or the White House will change the interim rule. We found no statement from Brazil’s government at the time of writing.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the US ban AI chip sales to Brazil?

No, reports of the rule text describe a licence requirement, not a ban. The BIS press release itself does not list countries or licence terms.

Which countries does the rule cover?

Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Reports of the rule text say they carry a higher-than-normal risk of diversion to China or Macau.

When does the licence requirement start?

The Commerce Department posted the rule on Monday, 16 November 2026. Reports say it takes effect on publication in the Federal Register, a date we have not confirmed.

Who is exempt?

Reports of the rule text say commercial recommender systems, such as those used by online retailers or social media companies, are outside it. US-headquartered recipients may be exempt if reporting conditions are met.

Sources: US Commerce Department, Bureau of Industry and Security, press release, 16 November 2026.