Brazil: Police and Courts

Brazil’s Federal Police director-general, Andrei Passos Rodrigues, plans to hand Supreme Court President Edson Fachin reports on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that cite justices of the court and their possible links to banker Daniel Vorcaro. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. in Brasília (5:30 p.m. US Eastern), after the court’s session, according to reports published on 16 November.

The reports are at the centre of a dispute inside both the police and the court, and Fachin has not said what he will do with them. Vorcaro owned Banco Master, a Brazilian bank that Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation on 18 November 2025.

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Key Facts Meeting. Wednesday 18 November 2026, 7:30 p.m. Brasília time, after the Supreme Court session.

Who. Police chief Andrei Passos Rodrigues meets Supreme Court President Edson Fachin.

Content. The reports cite justices and their possible ties to ex-banker Daniel Vorcaro.

Dispute. Police leaders say two delegates (senior investigators) broke Fachin’s format; their association suspects retaliation.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The handover moves a quarrel inside the police to the desk of the court’s president, who has not said what he will do.

What Is Due on Wednesday

Rodrigues intends to deliver, in person, reports that mention justices of the Supreme Federal Court (known as the STF) and their possible ties to Vorcaro, according to reports on 16 November. A second report that day, citing sources at the court and the police, gave the same time and place for the meeting.

Fachin and Rodrigues already met last month, and the court’s president asked then that the reports stay strictly descriptive, without analysis, according to reports. Rodrigues is due to deliver the reports in person.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Why the Reports Caused a Dispute

Earlier this month police leaders removed two delegates, who are senior investigators, from the coordination of the Banco Master case. Police leaders say the reports went outside the descriptive format Fachin had set.

The police’s own note calls the move “internal organisation”, while the delegates’ association raises suspicion of retaliation over the people named in the investigations. On Monday 16 November Rodrigues said that “isolated voices” were trying to weaken the police’s image, and spoke of efforts to undermine its credibility.

The National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) has questioned the removals and raised suspicion of retaliation. Our earlier report on the redone reports describes how the dispute began.

The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília.

The Big Picture Behind the Reports

Brazil’s central bank put Banco Master into liquidation on 18 November 2025, citing a serious liquidity crisis, and the Federal Police arrested Vorcaro in November 2025 in Operation Compliance Zero, a probe into false credit securities. Almost a year later the case has moved from a bank failure to a question about how far a police inquiry can go when the names involved sit on the country’s highest court.

Fachin asked for strictly descriptive reports, without analysis of what the conversations mean. Our report on the prosecutors’ deadline shows where the case stands.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The handover does not change the legal position of Banco Master, which will mark a year in liquidation on 18 November, and we found no announced charge against any justice. What it tests is the credibility of two institutions that investors in Brazil watch, the Federal Police and the Supreme Court, when the evidence touches the judges themselves.

More coverage is in our Brazil news section. The earlier report on the banker’s challenge to Fachin has more background.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the meeting itself on Wednesday 18 November at 7:30 p.m. in Brasília, which has been reported but not announced by the court or the police. The second is Fachin’s next step afterwards, and no date for it has been confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The reports have not been published, so the justices they name and the content of the findings are not known. It is also not known whether the meeting will go ahead as planned.

We found no official statement from the Supreme Court or the Federal Police on the handover. It is not known what Fachin will do with the reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Brazil’s Federal Police hand over the Banco Master reports?

Police chief Andrei Passos Rodrigues plans to deliver them to Supreme Court President Edson Fachin on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Brasília time. The meeting has been reported but not announced by the court.

Who is Daniel Vorcaro?

He is the former owner of Banco Master, which Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation on 18 November 2025. The Federal Police arrested him in November 2025 in Operation Compliance Zero.

Why does the case concern Supreme Court justices?

The reports cite justices and their possible links to Vorcaro. The court’s president asked that the reports stay strictly descriptive, without analysis.

Sources: Brazil’s central bank (bcb.gov.br), liquidation of Banco Master, 18 November 2025; reporting from Brasília on 10 and 16 November 2026. We found no official statement from the Federal Police or the Supreme Federal Court on the handover. More at Brazil news.

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