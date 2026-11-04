Ethiopia Expels Sudan’s Consulate Staff

File photo: Addis Ababa, where Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry sits.

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 3:30 p.m. ET (11:30 p.m. Addis Ababa) · Source: Sudan’s Foreign Ministry; Ethiopian and Sudanese officials speaking anonymously

Ethiopia has shut the door on a small Sudanese outpost and given its diplomats two days to pack. Six staff of Sudan’s consulate in Assosa, a western Ethiopian city close to the Sudanese border, were expelled, and the consulate was ordered closed.

The move deepens the rift in the Sudan war, because Khartoum accuses Addis Ababa of letting drones strike Sudan from Ethiopian soil. Ethiopia denies it.

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Key Facts What happened: Ethiopia expelled six Sudanese consular staff and ordered the Assosa consulate closed.

Deadline: The six had 48 hours to leave and left on the evening of Tuesday, 3 November.

The dispute: Sudan says drones hit its power grid from Ethiopia; Ethiopia denies backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

What is missing: Neither government has given a reason for the closure.

In plain English Sudan has been at war since April 2023, when its army and the RSF turned on each other. Sudan says Ethiopia helps the RSF, and Ethiopia says it does not. Expelling diplomats is a way to show anger without firing a shot.

Ethiopia Closes Sudan’s Consulate in Assosa

Officials from both countries, speaking anonymously, said the six staff left on the evening of Tuesday, 3 November. The hour and time zone of the departure were not given, so no ET time can be stated.

The Sudanese official said Ethiopian authorities summoned Sudan’s ambassador on Sunday, 1 November, to announce the closure. Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia declined to comment.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry had not announced the measures publicly, and neither side has given a reason.

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Sudan Blames Drones Launched From Ethiopia

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry says the drones used against its power grid were supplied by the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf state, and launched from Ethiopia. Strikes hit electricity substations in Al-Dabbah and Abu Hamad, two towns in northern Sudan, on Sunday, 1 November.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry calls such accusations baseless. Ethiopia and the UAE both deny arming the RSF, and Ethiopia accuses Sudan of supporting rebels in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Another Diplomatic Break in Five Weeks

On 1 October Ethiopia expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats and closed its own embassy in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, and Eritrea then cut diplomatic ties. Last month Ethiopia also expelled an Egyptian diplomat, giving the person 48 hours to leave.

Egypt has long been at odds with Ethiopia over its giant dam on the Blue Nile, which Cairo fears could cut its water supply. The pattern is a government pushing back against neighbours it accuses of backing its enemies.

What It Means for US Readers

The reports reviewed show no reaction from Washington. For US readers the risk is a wider regional fight: Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country, and a feud along its western border could pull a second army into the region’s fighting.

Investors with Ethiopian exposure should expect more diplomatic noise before any de-escalation. The next signs to watch are a Sudanese response against Ethiopian diplomats and any statement from the African Union or the United Nations.

What Is Not Known

The account rests on unnamed officials, so the formal reason and legal basis for the closure are unknown. The names of the six staff have not been disclosed.

Nobody has said whether Sudan will retaliate or summon Ethiopian diplomats. No reaction from the African Union, the United Nations, Egypt or the UAE has been found, and the drone allegations have not been independently verified.

More: Ethiopia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ethiopia do to Sudan’s consulate?

Ethiopia expelled six staff of Sudan’s consulate in Assosa and ordered it closed. They had 48 hours to leave.

Why did Ethiopia expel them?

Neither government has given a reason. The step follows Sudan’s charge that drones strike Sudan from Ethiopia, which Ethiopia denies.

Has Ethiopia made similar moves before?

Yes. It expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats and closed its own embassy in Asmara on 1 October, and expelled an Egyptian diplomat last month.

Sources: Sudan’s Foreign Ministry; Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry; Ethiopian and Sudanese officials speaking anonymously. More: Sudan in the Horn of Africa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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