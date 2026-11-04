US Court Summons Brazil Banker’s Ex Fiancée

BRAZIL · JUSTICE

Key Facts What is happening A US bankruptcy court in Florida has ordered Martha Graeff, ex fiancée of banker Daniel Vorcaro, to testify under oath.

Why it matters The order lets Banco Master’s liquidator trace whether money from the failed Brazilian bank reached her or her Florida company.

The numbers The testimony is set for Tuesday, 8 December, in Miami. The order became public on Tuesday, 3 November.

Who is who Vorcaro is the jailed former owner of Banco Master. Graeff is his ex fiancée and owns Graeff Holdings LLC.

What to watch Whether Graeff appears on 8 December, and what the liquidator does with any records her company hands over.

What it means for you Brazil’s Banco Master case is now a US court matter. It changes no US travel, trade or sanctions rule.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A US court in Florida has summoned the ex fiancée of Brazilian banker Daniel Vorcaro to testify. She is not accused of any crime.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A US bankruptcy court in Miami has ordered Martha Graeff, banker Daniel Vorcaro’s ex fiancée, to testify on Tuesday, 8 December. The order became public on Tuesday, 3 November.

The court also asks for her bank records and papers on art and luxury goods. Graeff is not accused of any crime, and her lawyers say she denies knowing of any irregularity at the bank.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Court Order Says

The request comes from the court-appointed liquidator of Banco Master, the Brazilian bank that failed after a fraud case. The liquidator wants to trace money and assets that left the bank.

The order covers Graeff Holdings LLC, a company based in Surfside, Florida, that is linked to her. It asks whether the company received money, transfers or assets moved by Vorcaro or people close to him.

Graeff must also hand over bank records, proof of where funds came from and went, and service contracts. She must produce papers on any purchase, sale or consignment of art and luxury goods.

Her defence says it was not yet officially notified when the news broke. It says she remains available to the authorities.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Is Daniel Vorcaro

Vorcaro is the former owner of Banco Master, which Brazil’s central bank liquidated in November 2025. Police arrested him on Monday, 17 November 2025, and he remains in custody.

His lawyers contest the case and have asked the Supreme Court for his release. He has not been convicted of any crime.

Who Is Martha Graeff

Graeff is a Brazilian model and businesswoman who was engaged to Vorcaro. She ended the relationship after his first arrest.

Private messages between the two became public during a Brazilian congressional inquiry. She has said she learned of the case with everyone else and denies receiving money or property from him.

Why a Florida Court

Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code lets a foreign liquidator seek help in US courts. Miami’s bankruptcy court has handled the Banco Master liquidator’s asset hunt since the start of the year.

In April a US judge partly refused Vorcaro’s bid to curb that search. Earlier Rio Times reports cover the liquidator’s suit over three US mansions and its Bahamas court win.

What It Means for You

The Banco Master failure is now reaching into US courts, banks and property records. Anyone holding assets tied to the bank may face similar requests.

The order changes no US travel, tariff or sanctions rule. More is on the Brazil news page, in the Brazil power guide and on the Brásilia city page.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Graeff will appear, or what the records will show. The court file is not public in full, and the liquidator has not said it suspects her of wrongdoing.

It is also not known whether any money reached her company. The order is a request for information, not a finding.

What Comes Next

Graeff’s testimony is set for Tuesday, 8 December, at a law office in Miami. Her lawyers can still challenge the order in court.

The liquidator will compare her records with its map of the bank’s missing assets. Vorcaro’s request for release remains pending at the Supreme Court, and he is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Martha Graeff accused of a crime?

No. The US court has asked her to testify and produce records in an asset-tracing case. She denies knowing of any irregularity at the bank.

When must she testify?

The order sets her testimony under oath for Tuesday, 8 December. It will take place at a law office in Miami.

What is Banco Master?

It is a Brazilian bank that failed after a fraud case. Brazil’s central bank liquidated it in November 2025.

Who is Daniel Vorcaro?

He is the former owner of Banco Master. Police arrested him on 17 November 2025, and he remains in custody without a conviction.

Sources: US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida; Central Bank of Brazil; court filings in the Banco Master liquidation reported on 3 and 4 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).