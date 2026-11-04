Ethiopia October Inflation Eases to 14.6%

A construction crane against the sunset over Addis Ababa. The photo shows the city, not services exports. Photo: Jean Rebiffé / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Rio Times Markets · Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prices are still rising fast, but more slowly: annual inflation eased to 14.6% in October.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Ethiopia’s annual inflation was 14.6% in October 2026, down from 14.9% in September.

Forecast Analysts expected 14.7%, so inflation came in 0.1 point lower.

Trend It is the third monthly easing in a row, after 15.3% in July.

Level At 14.6%, prices are still rising far faster than in the United States or Europe.

What The Data Show

Ethiopia’s annual inflation rate slowed to 14.6% in October 2026 from 14.9% in September. Annual inflation measures how much the average price of a basket of goods and services has risen over twelve months.

Analysts had expected 14.7%, so the outcome was 0.1 point lower. The miss is small, but it points in the direction of cooling prices.

File photo: highlands in the Bale Mountains, southern Ethiopia.

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Where It Sits In The Trend

Inflation reached 15.3% in July, then eased to 15.1% in August and 14.9% in September before the 14.6% of October. October is the third monthly easing in a row.

The total fall since July is 0.7 points. That is progress, yet 14.6% is still a high rate by international standards.

Why It Matters Abroad

Ethiopia has more than 130 million people and is one of Africa’s biggest economies. It is carrying out a reform programme backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has let its currency, the birr, float.

Slower inflation helps households on fixed incomes. Lenders and investors holding birr assets see a slightly smaller erosion of real returns.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The release data we hold give only the headline rate, so we cannot say which goods drove the slowdown. We will not guess at a cause.

We also do not know whether the easing will hold. The next release is the first test of a fourth monthly decline.

What Would Confirm Or End The Easing

A November reading below 14.6% would confirm that the decline is continuing. A reading above the 14.7% forecast level would suggest the easing has stalled.

A return to 14.9% or higher would fully reverse the October move. Only the next monthly release will show which path prices take.

Sources: Annual inflation for October 2026, with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; earlier monthly readings from the Ethiopian Statistics Service as reported at the time. Earlier reading: Ethiopia September Inflation Slows to 14.9%. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ethiopia’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 14.6%, down from 14.9% in September and 0.1 point below the 14.7% forecast. That is a fall of 0.3 points.

Is Ethiopian inflation still falling?

It has eased for three months in a row, from 15.3% in July to 14.6% in October. One more reading is needed to call it a trend.

Why does Ethiopian inflation matter abroad?

Ethiopia is a large African economy undergoing reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund. Its inflation rate shows whether those reforms are easing living costs.

What would show the easing has stalled?

A November reading above 14.7% would point to a stall. A return to 14.9% or higher would reverse October’s fall.

More: Ethiopia news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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