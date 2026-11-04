Brazil Wind Blade Maker Seeks Debt Deal

BRAZIL BUSINESS · DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 8:15 a.m. ET · Source: Aeris filing to the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator

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The move Aeris, a Brazilian maker of wind-turbine blades, asked a São Paulo court on 4 November to back a debt deal.

The debt The plan covers R$1.52 billion (about US$279 million) of unsecured debt; creditors holding 42.18% already support it.

The clock Aeris has 90 days to win over creditors holding more than half of the covered claims.

What next Brazil’s central bank announces its interest-rate decision at 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Aeris, a Brazilian maker of wind-turbine blades, wants its lenders to agree new terms on about US$279 million of debt. It asked a court on Wednesday to back the deal.

Aeris, founded in 2010, builds wind-turbine blades at a factory in Pecém, on the coast of Ceará state in Brazil’s northeast. On Wednesday 4 November it filed for “extrajudicial recovery”, a debt-restructuring route that lets a company and most of its creditors agree terms with a judge’s backing, without a full bankruptcy case.

The plan covers R$1.52 billion (about US$279 million at 5.47 reais per US dollar, from market-data provider RT) of debt with no collateral behind it. The sum is small next to Brazil’s economy, but it puts a listed manufacturer under the eyes of every investor who follows the country.

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What Aeris Asked the Court to Do

Aeris filed at the 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of São Paulo and told investors in a “material fact” notice, the formal alert listed companies must send, to the CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), Brazil’s securities regulator. Creditors holding 42.18% of the covered claims have already signed the plan.

That is above the one-third that Brazilian law asks for at filing, and Aeris now has 90 days to reach more than half of the covered claims, the level needed for a judge to approve the plan. Debts backed by collateral and claims from everyday supplier deliveries stay outside the plan.

Aeris says the plan aims to keep blade production going and to preserve jobs.

In Plain English Extrajudicial recovery is a restructuring a company negotiates with its lenders before a judge steps in. The judge then makes the deal binding, even for lenders who did not sign. Unsecured debt is money owed with no asset pledged to the lender, so those lenders stand last in line if a company fails.

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How Did Aeris Get Here?

The filing follows a rough few months. On 20 August Aeris said it had opened mediation with creditors, and on 27 August a court suspended collection actions against it for up to 60 days.

In the second quarter of 2026 the company lost R$152 million (about US$28 million), and the first-half loss reached R$290 million (about US$53 million). Its net debt stood at R$1.94 billion (about US$355 million) at the end of June

Because losses piled up while debt stayed near R$1.9 billion, the company turned to its lenders first for time and now for new terms. Aeris listed on the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo in November 2020.

Its shares closed at R$1.90 (about US$0.35) on Tuesday 3 November, before the news, and we have no verified post-filing price yet.

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What It Means for US Readers

Direct exposure for US investors looks small, because Aeris is a minor company whose shares trade on the B3. The wider backdrop is a central-bank rate, the Selic, of 13.75%, which keeps borrowing expensive for heavily indebted companies.

Lenders who sign take the pain, since they accept new payment terms on debt they might otherwise chase through the courts. Wind-farm developers that rely on Aeris blades would gain if production continues without a break.

Our guides explain the Selic rate and the Brazilian stock market.

What Is Not Known

Aeris has not published new payment terms, and we could not yet retrieve the CVM filing itself, so the figures here follow the company’s notice as carried by two independent Brazilian reports. Nobody can say yet whether creditors holding more than half of the covered claims will sign within 90 days.

It is also unclear how the market will price the shares after the filing. The state of the real against the dollar is covered in our real-to-dollar guide.

What to Watch Next

Today at 4:30 p.m. ET, Brazil’s central bank, through its rate committee Copom, announces its next Selic decision; the rate stands at 13.75%. Over the next 90 days, watch the creditor count, the updated plan and the judge’s ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Aeris do?

Aeris is a Brazilian company, founded in 2010, that makes blades for wind turbines at a factory in Pecém, Ceará. Its shares trade on the B3 exchange in São Paulo.

What is extrajudicial recovery in Brazil?

It is a debt restructuring agreed with creditors and then approved by a judge, without a full bankruptcy case. Aeris must win over creditors holding more than half of the covered claims within 90 days.

Sources: Aeris, material-fact notice filed with the CVM on 4 November 2026; Aeris notices on creditor mediation (20 August 2026) and the court order of 27 August 2026; Aeris second-quarter 2026 results; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom calendar; B3 and RT market data (3 and 4 November 2026).