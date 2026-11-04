Ethiopia Orders 11 Re-Votes Over Violations

ETHIOPIA · ELECTIONS

Key Facts What is happening Ethiopia’s National Election Board ordered fresh voting in 11 constituencies where it found significant violations of election law, and recounts in 12 more over tallying problems.

Why it matters The ruling bears on how credible Ethiopia’s June 2026 election looks, because the 23 constituencies were left out of the certified results.

The numbers Eleven re-votes and 12 recounts make 23 constituencies excluded from the certified results; five re-votes are in the Somali region.

Who is who Melatwork Hailu chairs the National Election Board, and deputy chairperson Tesfaye Niway announced the decisions on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

What to watch Dates for the re-votes, whether recounts change any winner, and whether any official faces action over the violations the board cited.

What it means for you Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country, so the credibility of its election feeds into US debates over aid and security ties.

Ethiopia’s election board has ordered fresh voting in 11 constituencies where it found significant breaches of election law. It also ordered recounts in 12 more.

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What the Board Decided

Ethiopia’s National Election Board ordered fresh voting in 11 constituencies where it said election law had been significantly violated. It announced the decision with the final results on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

The board also ordered recounts in 12 constituencies where counting and the compiling of results had serious problems. All 23 were left out of the certified results.

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Deputy chairperson Tesfaye Niway presented the decisions, and board chair Melatwork Hailu also spoke. President Taye Atske Selassie attended the announcement in Addis Ababa.

The decisions apply to seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives and in regional councils. The board said results from the 23 excluded constituencies were not included in the certified totals.

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Where the Re-Votes Will Happen

Five of the 11 re-votes are in the Somali region, all for regional council seats. Two are in Oromia, two in Central Ethiopia, one in Sidama and one in South Ethiopia.

Of the 11 re-votes, three cover House seats only, six cover regional council seats only, and two cover both. The two that cover both are in Oromia.

South Ethiopia’s single re-vote is for a regional council seat. The board gave no dates for any of the 11 re-votes.

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Where Recounts Were Ordered

The 12 recounts are in South Ethiopia, Sidama, Afar, Oromia, Somali and Central Ethiopia. Eight cover House seats, three cover regional councils and one covers both.

A recount checks the ballots already cast, while a re-vote asks voters to cast them again. The board said the recounts followed serious problems in tallying votes and compiling results.

Complaints Before the Ruling

In the days before the announcement, the board said formal complaints covered about 120 constituencies. Its chair said complaints alone would not halt the certification of results.

The board has not said how many of the 23 came from those complaints. It named no person responsible for the violations.

In Plain English Constituency: an electoral district that elects a member to the House or a regional council.

an electoral district that elects a member to the House or a regional council. Re-vote: the ballot is held again in a constituency where the board finds the first vote was flawed.

the ballot is held again in a constituency where the board finds the first vote was flawed. Recount: the ballots already cast are counted again after problems in tallying.

the ballots already cast are counted again after problems in tallying. National Election Board: the independent body that runs Ethiopia’s elections; it announced the results on 21 June 2026.

What It Means for US Readers

Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country, and how credible its election looks matters to US aid and security policy. A board that orders re-votes shows that at least some breaches were acted on.

The overall result is covered in Ethiopia ruling party wins 438 of 501 seats. Background is in who holds power in Ethiopia, the Ethiopia explainer and on the Ethiopia hub.

What Is Not Known

The board has not published dates for the re-votes, and its website lists no news after March 2026. It is not known whether any re-vote or recount has taken place since 21 June.

The decisions name no person responsible for the violations, and none is accused here. Whether recounts will change any winner is also unknown.

What Comes Next

The board must publish results for the 23 excluded constituencies once the re-votes and recounts are done. Those results will settle the House seats still open.

Tigray, where no vote was held, also awaits an election. Watch for a board notice on dates and for any court or party challenge to the decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many re-votes did Ethiopia’s election board order?

The National Election Board ordered fresh voting in 11 constituencies where it found significant violations of election law. It announced the decision on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Where will the re-votes be held?

Five are in the Somali region, two in Oromia, two in Central Ethiopia, one in Sidama and one in South Ethiopia. No dates have been given.

What is the difference between a re-vote and a recount?

A re-vote repeats the ballot in a constituency. A recount only counts again the ballots already cast.

Does this change the election result?

The 23 constituencies were left out of the certified results. The 438 House seats already certified for the ruling party stand, but some House seats remain open.

Why does this matter to the United States?

Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and a recipient of US aid. The credibility of its election shapes how Washington reads the government’s mandate.

Sources: National Election Board of Ethiopia, announcement of the final results of the seventh general election, Sunday, 21 June 2026 (results event, Addis Ababa); National Election Board of Ethiopia, news archive; National Election Board of Ethiopia, official website (all accessed 4 November 2026).