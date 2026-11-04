Brazil Court Stops Meta Training AI on News

BRAZIL · TECHNOLOGY AND LAW

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening A São Paulo state court ruled on Tuesday, 3 November that Meta may not use content from news outlets in three media associations to train artificial intelligence.

Why it matters The order hits the AI training practices of a US tech giant in a large market for its apps, and it holds until a final ruling.

The numbers The fine is 1 million reais (about US$182,000) a day, capped at 100 million reais (about US$18.2 million), and Meta’s new terms were due on 20 November.

Who is who Newspaper group ANJ, broadcaster group Abert and magazine group Aner sued, and Judge Guilherme Madeira Dezem of the 44th Civil Court granted the order.

What to watch Meta’s defence and any appeal, and whether its new terms for news publishers still start on Friday, 20 November.

What it means for you US tech firms face a Brazilian test on using news to train AI, though this order covers only member outlets of three groups.

A court in São Paulo has barred Meta from using news content to train its artificial intelligence. The order covers outlets that belong to three Brazilian media groups.

A São Paulo court has barred Meta from using news outlets’ content to train artificial intelligence (AI). Meta is the US owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Judge Guilherme Madeira Dezem of the 44th Civil Court granted the order on Tuesday, 3 November. It is a provisional injunction that stays in force until a final ruling.

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Who Sued and Why

Three media associations brought the case. They are ANJ, for newspapers, Abert, for radio and TV broadcasters, and Aner, for magazine publishers.

They argue that Meta’s new commercial terms tied access to its platforms to broad permission to use their journalism, including for AI. The order protects their member outlets, including regional ones.

What the Court Ordered

Meta may not use bots to collect articles, photos and videos from the outlets’ websites. It also may not use that material to train or improve its AI systems.

Meta may not penalise outlets that refuse its new terms, and it must keep their accounts and pages active. The judge suspended part of those terms, which were due to start on Friday, 20 November.

The fine is 1 million reais (about US$182,000) for each day of non-compliance, capped at 100 million reais (about US$18.2 million). The conversion uses the central bank rate of 5.4935 reais per US$ on Tuesday, 3 November.

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What the Associations Say

In a joint note, the three groups called the ruling an initial victory for the defence of intellectual property. They say it is the first known court decision of its kind anywhere in the world.

What It Means for US Readers

For US readers, the order shows a court abroad testing how American tech firms may use news to build AI. It covers only outlets in the three associations, not all Brazilian news.

The order is provisional, so Meta can still argue its case before a final ruling. Related Rio Times coverage includes Lula Campaign Says Meta AI Favours Rival.

More is on the Brazil hub and in our Brazil economy guide. See also our Brazil security guide.

For the full background, see our explainer Meta AI and News: What Brazil’s Court Ruled. It covers Meta’s terms, the Norwegian order and what to watch next.

What Is Not Known

Meta’s defence and any appeal are not known, and no company response had been published by Wednesday morning, 4 November. No date for a final ruling has been published.

The court file itself could not be opened, so the details come from the associations’ statements and published accounts of the order. Whether Meta will still start its new terms on 20 November is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did a Brazilian court ban Meta from using news for AI?

Yes, for outlets that belong to three media associations. Judge Guilherme Madeira Dezem granted the provisional order on Tuesday, 3 November.

How big is the fine on Meta?

The fine is 1 million reais (about US$182,000) for each day of non-compliance. It is capped at 100 million reais (about US$18.2 million).

Does the ruling cover all news outlets in Brazil?

It does not. It protects members of ANJ, Abert and Aner, including regional outlets.

What happens to Meta’s new terms?

The judge suspended part of them. They were due to start on Friday, 20 November.

Sources: ANJ, Abert and Aner, joint note on the injunction of 3 November 2026; São Paulo Court of Justice, 44th Civil Court, provisional injunction of 3 November 2026 (court file not opened); Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX exchange rate of 3 November 2026, 5.4935 reais per US$ (accessed 4 November 2026).