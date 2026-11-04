Russian Navy Base in Sudan Still Unapproved

SUDAN · SECURITY

Key Facts What is happening Sudan’s army chief offered Russia a Red Sea free economic zone on 30 October; no new Russian naval base agreement has been published.

Why it matters A Russian base at Port Sudan would give Moscow a foothold on the Red Sea shipping lane that leads to the Suez Canal.

The numbers The 2020 draft deal allows up to 300 Russian personnel and four warships at a time for 25 years, with extension.

Who is who Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leads Sudan’s army and its military-led government; the Rapid Support Forces are the paramilitary group fighting it.

What to watch Any Sudanese ratification step, a Russian statement on a base, and the site and terms of the proposed Red Sea zone.

What it means for you Shippers and defence watchers should note that no base is agreed; Americans should follow State Department advice against travel to Sudan.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives an 8% chance of an official Sudan army-RSF ceasefire by 31 December 2026 (4 November, 3:30 a.m. ET).

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Sudan offered Russia a Red Sea free zone in Moscow last Friday, but no naval base deal has been published. The 2020 base agreement at Port Sudan remains unratified.

Sudan offered Russia a free economic zone on the Red Sea coast during talks in Moscow on Friday, 30 October. No agreement on a Russian naval base has been published.

A Russian base at Port Sudan would sit on the shipping lane that leads to the Suez Canal. For US readers, any base talk is a security question, though none is settled.

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What Was Said in Moscow

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 30 October, a day after the third Russia-Africa Summit ended. Burhan proposed a Red Sea free zone where Russia could store fuel and wheat, as the earlier Rio Times report set out.

He also proposed Russian help with Sudan’s railways and offered sites for mining gold and copper. Reports of the meeting do not mention a naval base or a logistics point.

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Putin said Russia backs a ceasefire and a political settlement. He presented a cooperation roadmap and asked Sudan to pick the projects it prefers.

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The Base Deal That Never Closed

Russia published a draft agreement in November 2020 for a logistics centre at Port Sudan. It allows up to 300 personnel and no more than four warships at a time, for 25 years with extension.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in 2021 that Sudan had not ratified the deal because no legislative body could do so. Sudan’s armed forces chief of staff said Khartoum would review it.

In February 2025, Sudan’s foreign minister, Ali Youssef Sharif, said a deal had been signed and ratification was the remaining step. No ratification has been found since.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices a Sudan army-RSF ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8% Yes. The market has traded about US$15,100, and the wider ceasefire event about US$119,600.

Earlier ceasefire markets for 2025 and the first half of 2026 all closed without a ceasefire. The bid and ask are 5 and 11, so the price is thin.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Who Is Who

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is Sudan’s army chief and heads its military-led government. The Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have fought the army since April 2023.

The Russia-Africa Summit is a Kremlin-hosted gathering of African leaders, now in its third edition. It was held in Moscow on 28 and 29 October 2026.

What It Means for US Readers

Naval planners and shippers should note that Moscow has no agreed base in Sudan today. A free zone for fuel and wheat storage would be a commercial arrangement unless its terms say otherwise.

Americans should follow State Department advice against travel to Sudan. Related reports include the earlier report on the Red Sea zone offer and the Sudan war explainer.

The Sudan economy guide shows who holds the levers. More coverage is on the Sudan hub.

What Is Not Known

Claims that Moscow and Khartoum have formally reopened the base file rest on unnamed sources and are not confirmed. Neither government has published a new text, a site or a date.

The location and ownership of the proposed free zone are unknown. Russia has not said whether it accepts the offer.

What Comes Next

Watch for a Russian statement on the roadmap Putin handed over and for any Sudanese move to ratify the base agreement. A ceasefire would change the context of every offer on the table.

The Kremlin’s record of the meeting is incomplete, so other topics may have been discussed. Any base would need new public terms before it could be judged.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Sudan agree to a Russian naval base?

No new agreement has been published. Sudan offered Russia a free economic zone on 30 October, and reports of the meeting do not mention a naval base.

What did the 2020 draft deal say?

It provides for a Russian logistics centre at Port Sudan with up to 300 personnel and four warships at a time. The term is 25 years with extension.

Why has the base not been built?

Sudan has not ratified the agreement, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in 2021 that no legislative body existed to do so. Sudan’s army has been at war since April 2023.

Why does the Red Sea matter to the US?

Port Sudan lies on the shipping lane that leads to the Suez Canal. A foreign naval presence there would affect US and allied planning.

What do prediction markets say about Sudan?

Polymarket gives an 8% chance of an official army-RSF ceasefire by 31 December 2026. The market is thin, with about US$15,100 traded.

Sources: President of Russia, transcript of the meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, 30 October 2026; Russian government, draft agreement on a logistics centre in Sudan, November 2020; Russian Foreign Ministry and Sudanese armed forces statements of 2021; Polymarket market data, 4 November 2026 (accessed 4 November 2026).