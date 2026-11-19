CUBA · SECURITY AND CRIME

Cuba safety in 2026 comes down to a Level 2 rating, “Exercise Increased Caution”, from the US State Department, which cites crime and unreliable electrical power. For a US reader the bigger rule is legal, because American law bars tourist travel to Cuba and other trips need Treasury (OFAC) authorisation.

Inside the country the picture has darkened since the State Department last updated its advice on 7 May 2025. Independent monitors count more murders and more political prisoners, and the State Department said in May 2025 that power cuts in Havana last up to 12 hours a day.

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Key Facts Rating US State Department: Level 2 of 4; tourist travel by US citizens is illegal.

Murders 90 murder cases in the first half of 2026, against 63 a year earlier.

Blackouts The state utility forecast 1,860 megawatts of lost supply at peak demand on 15 November.

Prediction markets Polymarket (crypto betting exchange): 8.5% for a US strike on Cuban soil by 31 December, 2:46 p.m. ET.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Britain’s government says data suggest crime in Cuba is lower than in the UK, but blackouts, protests and limited US embassy reach now matter more.

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Is Cuba Safe for US Travellers in 2026?

The State Department’s advisory feed, read on 19 November 2026, still lists Cuba at Level 2, the second step on a four-step scale. The entry is dated 7 May 2025 and names two reasons, crime and unreliable electrical power.

It says petty crime such as pickpocketing, purse snatching and car break-ins is a risk, and that violent crime, including armed robbery and homicide, is “also on the rise”. It tells US citizens to avoid protests, because peaceful assembly and freedom of speech are not protected rights in Cuba.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) takes a harsher line in its update of 25 September 2026, advising against all but essential travel. It cites shortages of fuel, electricity and water, frequent protests and airports without aviation fuel, and it says further grid collapses are likely.

The State Department text is now more than 18 months old, so the two ratings are not like for like. A reader planning anything should open the live page, because the advisory can change without notice.

How Much Crime Is There in Cuba?

Cuba does not publish a full crime count that we could find, so the best numbers come from independent groups. The Observatorio Cubano de Auditoría Ciudadana (OCAC), an independent Cuban monitoring group, verified 985 crime reports in the first half of 2026, down 25.3% from 1,319 a year earlier.

The group warns that the fall may not mean safer streets, because long blackouts and poor information limited how many incidents people could report. Its own warning sign is lethality, with deaths per 100 crimes rising from 5.23 to 10.35 in a year.

OCAC counted 90 murder cases in the first half of 2026 against 63 a year earlier, a rise of 42.9%. Matanzas, a province east of Havana, led the list with 18, ahead of Santiago de Cuba with 13 and Havana with 12.

Cubalex, an independent Cuban legal group, verified at least 52 homicides in August 2026, its highest monthly figure since it began tracking the category in 2024. It counts only cases it can document, and we found no official 2026 homicide total to set beside it.

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Who Polices Cuba, and How Far Does State Security Reach?

Cuba is ruled by one party, and opposition parties are not allowed, the FCDO says. It describes a high level of social control and restrictions on speech, association and assembly for Cubans.

We found no official public account of how the police and the State Security service are organised, so we do not describe their command structure. Our guide to who holds real power in Cuba explains how the party, the army and the state fit together.

Demonstrations the government has not approved may be broken up, and internet access can be blocked in times of political tension, the FCDO adds. It also tells visitors to avoid military zones and other restricted areas.

Visitors should still take care, since the FCDO reports muggings in Havana, burglaries and regular fuel siphoning from parked vehicles. Its advice is to take care at night, pre-arrange transport and avoid walking after dark.

What Happens to Protesters and Critics?

The Observatorio Cubano de Conflictos (OCC), a monitoring group linked to the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, a human rights foundation focused on the island, counted 542 protests, complaints and critical expressions in October 2026 in its detailed count. That is 18.25% fewer than the 663 of September, but the group also keeps an older counting method, which barely moved at 1,143 against 1,147.

Insecurity topped the categories, and violence accounted for 119 events, or 21.96% of the detailed record. The OCC says the lower figure does not show better living conditions, and we reported the October count in our story on crime topping the complaints.

Crowds line the Malecón, Havana’s seafront road, on 14 August 2015 for the raising of the US flag at the US embassy. Photo: US Department of State / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Prisoners Defenders, an independent human rights group, listed 1,353 political prisoners in Cuba at the end of October 2026, a record in its series. It added 39 names and removed 37 during the month, and says it documented 346 new cases in the past 12 months.

These are the group’s own classifications of who counts as a political prisoner, not official figures. Cubalex also recorded five deaths in state custody in August 2026, linked to alleged mistreatment and poor medical care, and we cover the prison picture in our report on prison abuse.

How Do Blackouts Change Daily Safety?

The state power utility, the Unión Eléctrica (UNE), forecast a loss of 1,860 megawatts (MW, a unit of electrical power) at peak demand on 15 November 2026. At 6:00 a.m. that day it had 925 megawatts available against 2,265 megawatts demanded, with four generating units broken and four more in maintenance.

As of May 2025, the State Department says, scheduled and unscheduled cuts of up to 12 hours occur daily in Havana, and longer outside the capital. It adds that several prolonged nationwide outages have struck since October 2024.

People queue outside a shop on Obispo Street in Old Havana, pictured in May 2014. Photo: Bryan Ledgard / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The FCDO advises against walking at night, which matters when streetlights fail. Hotels, hospitals and other institutions use generators, but the State Department says they can struggle in a long outage because fuel is scarce and inconsistent.

Which Scams and Practical Risks Should Visitors Know?

The FCDO warns of a small number of criminals who pose as tour operators or taxi drivers at the airport and around Old Havana. It says to travel only with a tour operator or in a registered yellow taxi.

It also reports attacks on foreigners in hire cars after deliberate tyre punctures, and advises drivers in a remote area to continue to the nearest town. Theft from luggage during airport handling and from private guest houses, known as casas particulares, is another listed risk.

Cash raises the stakes. The FCDO says Cuba’s Central Bank has announced that Visa and Mastercard are no longer accepted and ATMs will not pay out on foreign cards, so visitors must carry cash for the whole stay, while the same advice says not to carry large amounts.

US dollars and euros are widely accepted, the FCDO adds, and foreign patients pay for hospital care in hard currency before treatment. It also reports severe shortages of basic medicines, a limited ambulance service on 104 and zero tolerance of illegal drugs.

What Does It Mean for US Readers?

US citizens may not travel to Cuba for tourism, and travel without a licence from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US sanctions authority, is illegal, the State Department says. Trips in one of 12 authorised categories fall under a general licence that needs no specific licence application, and other non-tourist trips need a specific licence.

Help on the ground is also limited, because US embassy staff must follow a notification process with the Cuban government to travel outside Havana. The State Department says this can affect the embassy’s ability to help citizens in an emergency.

Air links are thinning as well, since the FCDO said on 25 September 2026 that some airlines, including Air France, Iberia, World2Fly and LATAM, had suspended flights. Cuban-Americans with relatives on the island face the blackout cycle, medicine shortages and reported card restrictions, and more background is in our Cuba country coverage and our guide to Cuba’s regions and provinces.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, traders put 8.5% on a US-initiated air, missile or drone strike on Cuban soil by 31 December, with about US$5.6 million traded on that contract (2:46 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026). A second market on whether the US invades Cuba in 2026 trades at 2.2% on about US$3.7 million, and both prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Still Unknown About Cuba’s Security Picture?

The government has not published a complete 2026 crime or homicide count that we could find, so every crime figure above comes from independent monitors whose counts are partial by their own account. The number of people detained at protests is not public either.

We also could not confirm whether the State Department will revise its Level 2 rating after the May 2025 text. The next monthly reports from the OCC and Cubalex will show whether October’s dip in the detailed protest count holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cuba safe for tourists in 2026?

The British government says data suggest crime is generally lower than in the UK or regional averages, but it is rising. Blackouts, shortages and the risk of being caught up in protests now matter more.

What is the US travel advisory level for Cuba?

The State Department lists Cuba at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, on its four-step scale. Its entry has not been updated since 7 May 2025, so check the live page before any trip.

Can Americans travel to Cuba?

Not as tourists. Authorised trips fall under one of 12 categories of general licence from the Treasury’s sanctions office, and other non-tourist trips need a specific licence.

Is crime in Cuba rising?

Independent monitors say serious violence is. Reports of crimes fell, but the rate of deaths per 100 crimes roughly doubled, and the monitors warn that blackouts may hide incidents.

Do blackouts affect visitors?

Yes. As of the State Department’s May 2025 text, cuts of up to 12 hours were daily in Havana, and the British government advises against walking at night. Hotels and hospitals rely on generators that need scarce fuel.

Can I use a US bank card in Cuba?

The British government says Cuba’s Central Bank announced that Visa and Mastercard are no longer accepted. Visitors need cash for the whole stay, which brings its own theft risk.

Sources: US Department of State, Cuba travel advisory (Level 2, dated 7 May 2025; read 19 November 2026); UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cuba travel advice (updated 25 September 2026); Prisoners Defenders, political prisoners in Cuba, October 2026 (12 November 2026); Observatorio Cubano de Auditoría Ciudadana, public insecurity report, first half of 2026; Observatorio Cubano de Conflictos, October 2026 report (5 November 2026); Cubalex, monthly report for August 2026; Unión Eléctrica de Cuba, daily generation report for 15 November 2026; US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control; Polymarket, US strike on Cuba by 31 December.