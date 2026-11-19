Two US courts in two states have ordered the government to free immigration detainees this month. The Supreme Court has been asked to review the appeals court rule, and its docket shows no decision.

The E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, home of the federal district court that ruled on 9 October (Photo: Ajay Suresh, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

US Immigration

A federal judge in Nashville ordered a Cuban man freed from immigration detention on 5 November 2026. Judge Aleta Trauger of the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, a federal trial court in Nashville, ruled that Carlos Casanueva Ferro (Ferro in the court record) was held without a bond hearing, where a judge decides whether a detainee may go free while his case continues.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the US deportation agency, detained Ferro in Nashville on 26 October. His lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition, a request that a court rule his detention unlawful, later that day.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cuba story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Carlos Casanueva Ferro, a Cuban citizen held by ICE, and Judge Aleta Trauger.

What. The judge ordered his immediate release because he never had a bond hearing.

Where and when. Nashville, Tennessee, on 5 November 2026; a similar order in California on 13 November.

As of 19 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Two US courts in two states have ordered the government to free immigration detainees this month. The Supreme Court has been asked to review the appeals court rule, and its docket shows no decision.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Cuban migrants Email address Follow

The order rests on Lopez-Campos v. Raycraft, a ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, whose area covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. On 11 May 2026 that court held, by two judges to one, that ICE’s policy of denying bond hearings to long-time residents arrested and detained is unlawful.

In Nashville the government conceded that this ruling “controls the outcome” and that Ferro had not been given a hearing. By 5 November, the court said, he had been held for “almost two weeks”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan, New York, May 2026. Photo: Flickr user 83136374/N05 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Trauger wrote in her written order that a noncitizen held under the discretionary detention rule, section 1226(a) of the US immigration code, is entitled to an individualised bond hearing. “On that basis alone,” she found, the government had violated his due process rights under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the main US immigration statute, and she ordered his immediate release.

Ferro is a Cuban citizen who entered the United States in 2022 without inspection, meaning without passing a border check. He has an asylum application pending with immigration authorities, and the judge did not reach his constitutional arguments.

The government made two other arguments, and both failed. It said service of the petition “has not been confirmed”, and it said Ferro first had to ask an immigration court for a bond hearing.

Trauger wrote that the second argument “has been considered and rejected multiple times by federal district courts in the Sixth Circuit, including this one”. She cited Perdomo Amaya v. Bullock, a Nashville ruling of 24 September 2026.

The order told officials to release Ferro in Nashville by 1:00 p.m. Central time on Monday 9 November 2026 and to return his belongings and documents. The court record read on 19 November does not say whether he was in fact released.

In California, Judge Dena Coggins signed an order on 13 November, entered on 16 November, granting the habeas petition of Eric Pérez Sánchez. His case, filed on 27 July 2026 against the warden of the Mesa Verde Detention Facility, an immigration detention centre in California, sits in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California, according to the court docket.

Coggins adopted the advice of Magistrate Judge Sean Riordan, a federal judge who recommends rulings to the district judge, signed on 2 November, to order immediate release and the return of his property. She gave the government three days to file a notice confirming it had complied.

If officials want to detain him again, they must give at least seven days’ notice and a bond hearing before an immigration judge. There they must prove, to a high standard of proof called clear and convincing evidence, that he is a flight risk or a danger.

The docket does not give his nationality or say where he is now. Judgment was entered on 16 November and the case is closed.

The government wants that rule overturned. Matthew Putra, director of the ICE field office in Detroit, is the lead petitioner asking the US Supreme Court to review Lopez-Campos, in a petition filed on 22 June 2026.

The detainees’ side filed its opposition on 24 August, and the petition was sent to the justices for their private conference of 28 September. The Court’s docket lists no entry after 25 September and no decision on the petition.

For people held by ICE in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, the appeals court’s rule means a hearing on release rather than open-ended custody. If the Supreme Court takes the case, the rule could change for detainees across the country.

More reporting on Cuban migrants and ICE is in our Cuba coverage. It includes an earlier report on how ICE has arrested Cubans with quieter tactics.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Cuba 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bond hearing?

It is a hearing at which a judge decides whether a detainee can be released while his immigration case continues.

Does the Nashville ruling apply nationwide?

No. It follows an appeals court rule for Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, which the Supreme Court has been asked to review.

Has Ferro actually been released?

The court ordered his release, but the record read on 19 November does not confirm it.

Sources: US District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, Ferro v. Bullock order; Eastern District of California docket, Pérez Sánchez; US Supreme Court docket 25-1415

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error