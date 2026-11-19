A Mexican court has found producer Luis de Llano's public apology to singer Sasha Sokol insufficient, ordered the video removed and added 36 hours of arrest, her lawyers say.

Mexico: Courts

A Mexico City judge has told a television producer that his apology is not good enough, according to the lawyers of singer Sasha Sokol. Luis de Llano, a Mexican television producer, must now apologise again and delete the video he posted on YouTube.

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The court also ordered, her lawyers say, a new enforcement measure of 36 hours of arrest for failing to comply with a civil judgment that became final in 2025. The legal team of singer Sasha Sokol says the court issued its orders on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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Sokol is a singer and former member of Timbiriche, a Mexican pop group. The case is a civil enforcement dispute, in which short arrests are used to press compliance, and no criminal conviction has been reported.

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Key Facts Ruling. Sokol’s lawyers say a Mexico City court rejected De Llano’s apology and ordered his video deleted.

Penalty. Her lawyers say the court added 36 hours of arrest for non-compliance; no date has been given.

Reason. Her lawyers say the court found the apology does not match the sentence’s exact terms.

Open. De Llano’s own response is unknown, as is whether he will appeal again.

As of 19 November 2026, 17:00 GMT

A Mexican court has found producer Luis de Llano’s public apology to singer Sasha Sokol insufficient, ordered the video removed and added 36 hours of arrest, her lawyers say.

The Big Picture

The story begins on 8 March 2022, International Women’s Day. Sokol said publicly that De Llano, then her producer and artistic representative, abused her when she was 14 and he was 39, as she alleges.

She spoke after an interview in which he described the relationship as a romance. In July 2022 she sued him for moral damages, a civil claim rather than a criminal case, in Mexico City’s high court of justice.

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In May 2023 a judge ruled in her favour. On 25 June 2025 the First Chamber, a panel of Mexico’s Supreme Court (known as the SCJN), unanimously rejected his amparo, a petition for constitutional protection, which made the sentence final.

The final sentence requires a public apology, reparation of the damage and a course on sexual-abuse awareness and prevention. It also bars him from making public statements about her.

The civil sentence found him liable for moral damage. It is not known whether Sokol has filed a criminal complaint over the non-compliance.

Sokol’s lawyers want the apology delivered exactly as the court approved it. They say refusing to give it is what could land him in jail.

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What We Know

Sokol’s lawyers say the court found that the apology does not match the exact terms of the sentence. They say he must apologise again on the terms the court approved.

Office towers along Paseo de la Reforma, a main avenue in Mexico City. File photo.

The court and the judge, a woman, have not been named in reports of the ruling. According to Sokol’s lawyers, she dismissed De Llano’s arguments that the order is unconstitutional and that reading the text would force a self-incriminating confession.

Sokol’s team said: “It is not Sasha Sokol who rejects the apology; it is the court itself that determines…” They stress that the decision is the judge’s, not their client’s.

In the lawyers’ words, what could take him to jail “is, precisely, refusing to offer it.” The lawyers also say De Llano has filed more than 30 documents, appeals and amparos.

They say the court has requested compliance 13 times. On the evening of Wednesday 2 September 2026, Mexico City police detained De Llano under two orders of a Mexico City judge.

Each order carried 15 hours of arrest, 30 hours in total, as enforcement measures for non-compliance. He left the detention centre after more than 20 hours, and his lawyer called the detention illegal.

In early November 2026 he published a video apology, according to reports dated 5 November 2026, which the court has now found insufficient. According to Sokol’s lawyers, De Llano argued that the order is unconstitutional and that reading the approved text would force a confession.

No direct statement from De Llano himself has been reported.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the 36-hour arrest will be served, or whether it already has been. No arrest date has been given.

It is also unknown whether De Llano will appeal again or what deadline the court has set for a new apology. His own response to the ruling has not been reported.

The court’s written ruling has not been made public. Everything about the 17 November orders rests on Sokol’s lawyers.

What It Means for Readers Outside Mexico

De Llano is a veteran television producer, and Sokol is a former pop star who spoke publicly about her case. Their dispute is now a test of how far a Mexican judge can press a defendant to comply with a civil sentence.

The case shows that a final civil sentence in Mexico can be backed by short arrests. It is not a criminal case, and no criminal conviction has been reported.

Until the court’s text is public, the 17 November details remain claims from Sokol’s lawyers. Confirmed next steps would be an arrest date, a new apology deadline or an appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court decide?

Sokol’s lawyers say the court rejected the apology, ordered the YouTube video deleted and imposed 36 hours of arrest for non-compliance. De Llano must apologise again on the approved terms.

Is Luis de Llano facing criminal charges?

No criminal conviction has been reported. This is a civil case for moral damages, and the arrests are enforcement measures for not complying with the civil sentence.

What does the sentence require?

The sentence requires a public apology, reparation of the damage, a course on sexual-abuse awareness and prevention, and no public statements about her. The court says the apology must follow the approved terms exactly.

What is an amparo?

An amparo is a petition for constitutional protection in Mexico. The Supreme Court’s First Chamber unanimously rejected De Llano’s amparo on 25 June 2025, making the sentence final.

Sources Statement by Sokol’s legal team (17 November 2026 ruling), Mexico’s Supreme Court final judgment of 25 June 2025, Mexico City court enforcement orders.

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