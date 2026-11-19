Police describe a targeted killing of two Americans in rural Chiriquí. Prosecutors have not fully ruled out robbery, and no suspect has been named.

Panama National Police colour guard on parade. File photo, 2010. Photo: AnelGTR, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Panama · Security

Two US women were shot dead in a house on a cacao farm in western Panama on the night of Saturday 14 November 2026, and police now call it an execution. Panama’s police director said on Wednesday 18 November that nothing was taken from inside the house.

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Both victims were US citizens. No arrests had been made and no suspects named as of 18 November, and our guide to Panama safety for expats sets out the wider picture.

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Key Facts Who. Evelyn Mary Bishop and Desiree Gilliam Wells, both US citizens, were shot dead.

Where. Finca Las Heliconias, a cacao farm in Bugaba district, Chiriquí province, near the Costa Rican border.

Police view. Police Director Jaime Fernández called it an execution on 18 November; nothing was taken.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Police describe a targeted killing of two Americans in rural Chiriquí. Prosecutors have not fully ruled out robbery, and no suspect has been named.

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The Big Picture

Evelyn Mary Bishop lived and grew cacao at Finca Las Heliconias, a farm in the El Mamey area, a rural part of the Sortová township, a local administrative district in Bugaba. She and her friend Desiree Gilliam Wells were shot dead in a house on the farm on the night of Saturday 14 November 2026, and residents reported hearing gunshots at about 7 p.m., which officials have not confirmed.

Police say it was a targeted killing, while the Chiriquí prosecutor has not fully ruled out robbery, so the two views have not been reconciled as of 18 November. The case comes in a year when Panama’s homicides edged up 0.6% to 504 by 8 November, according to SIEC, the Ministry of Security’s national criminal statistics system.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What Police and Prosecutors Said

Police Director Jaime Fernández said on Wednesday 18 November that “it was an execution” and that nothing was taken from inside the house. He added that the area has a high rate of drug seizures and that several lines of inquiry are open.

File photo: the Cinta Costera seafront in Panama City. The killings took place in Chiriquí province, in the west of the country.

Chiriquí homicide and femicide prosecutor Julio Vergara Castillo said as of 18 November that the case is still handled as a femicide, the killing of a woman because she is a woman, which is a separate crime in Panama’s penal code. He did not disclose other lines of inquiry, and he did not fully rule out robbery, a contract killing or links to people from Costa Rica.

Autopsies confirmed that both women were shot in the head, according to police and prosecutors. The bodies were examined at the judicial morgue in David, the provincial capital.

César Pitti, director of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), the police detective branch, said homicide and intelligence units were sent from Panama City. Authorities had worked in the remote area for more than 48 hours and carried out about six raids in Chiriquí.

Prosecutors are coordinating with Costa Rica and with Panama’s international-affairs prosecutor, and US authorities are taking part actively.

Where Panama’s Homicide Numbers Stand

SIEC counted 504 intentional homicides in Panama from 1 January to 8 November 2026, a rate of 10.8 per 100,000 people, in its weekly summary no. 42-26. That compares with 501 in the same period of 2025, a rise of three cases or 0.6%.

In Chiriquí province SIEC recorded 30 homicides as of 8 November 2026, a rate of 5.6 per 100,000 that it classes as low, against 10 a year earlier. That is a rise of 200%, yet the rate remains below the national 10.8.

Colón province recorded 84 homicides (26.5 per 100,000, classed high) and Panamá province 314 (18.9 per 100,000). Firearms were used in 430 of the 2026 cases, and femicides rose to 23 from 15, up 53%, with SIEC stressing that its data are preliminary.

In Plain English Femicide. It means the killing of a woman because she is a woman. Panama’s penal code treats it as a separate crime from homicide. SIEC. It is Panama’s national integrated criminal statistics system, run by the Ministry of Security. Its weekly summaries are preliminary and can change. DIJ. It is the Judicial Investigation Directorate, the detective branch of the national police. Its director, César Pitti, leads the case work on the ground.

Why It Matters

The victims were US citizens. Police describe a targeted killing rather than a robbery, and the province’s rate of 5.6 per 100,000 is below the national 10.8, per SIEC data as of 8 November 2026.

The number to hold on to is 30 homicides in Chiriquí by 8 November 2026 against 10 a year earlier, according to SIEC. A tripling from a low base is a sharp percentage change, but the absolute rate stays under the national level.

What to Watch

No arrest, court date or hearing had been announced as of 18 November 2026, so there is no dated checkpoint to follow. Prosecutors say they are coordinating with Costa Rica and with US authorities, and the date of any charge is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The motive, the identity of any suspect and the exact time of the shooting are not known. Officials have not said whether the women were targeted for a reason linked to the farm or whether a Costa Rican connection played any role.

Police say nothing was taken, yet the prosecutor has not fully ruled out robbery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the two women killed in Bugaba?

Evelyn Mary Bishop lived and grew cacao on a farm in Bugaba, and her friend Desiree Gilliam Wells was also killed. Both were US citizens, and both were shot dead on the night of Saturday 14 November 2026.

Have police made any arrests?

No arrests had been made as of 18 November 2026, and no suspects have been named. Police Director Jaime Fernández said several lines of inquiry are open.

Is it being treated as a robbery?

Fernández called it an execution and said nothing was taken from the house. Prosecutor Julio Vergara Castillo has not fully ruled out robbery and still handles the case as a femicide.

How common are homicides in Chiriquí?

SIEC counted 30 homicides in Chiriquí from 1 January to 8 November 2026, against 10 a year earlier. Its rate of 5.6 per 100,000 is below Panama’s national 10.8.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error