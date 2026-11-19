Recounts are under way or coming in North Carolina's 5th and 10th districts and Minnesota's 1st, leads near 330 votes; House control is not at risk.

File photo. The US Capitol in Washington, where the new House will sit in January.

Three tight US House races are heading to recounts more than two weeks after the 3 November election, and none can change which party runs the chamber. The recounts do decide who sits in Congress, and they feed into the 2026 US midterm elections final tally.

A recount is a second tally of the ballots, usually by machine, when the margin is very small. Published Thursday, 19 November 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Lisbon) · Source: state election authorities, campaign statements, Rio Times tally

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Three races: North Carolina’s 5th and 10th districts and Minnesota’s 1st are heading to recounts, a second tally of the ballots.

North Carolina’s 5th and 10th districts and Minnesota’s 1st are heading to recounts, a second tally of the ballots. Tightest margins: Democrat Chuck Hubbard leads by about 330 votes in North Carolina, and Democrat Jake Johnson by about 320 in Minnesota.

Democrat Chuck Hubbard leads by about 330 votes in North Carolina, and Democrat Jake Johnson by about 320 in Minnesota. Next dates: North Carolina certifies its results on 24 November; a Minnesota recount would start the week of 30 November.

North Carolina certifies its results on 24 November; a Minnesota recount would start the week of 30 November. Balance of power: Democrats hold 56 of 100 Senate seats and have won 257 House seats; 218 is a majority.

Three Close House Races Go to Recounts

In North Carolina’s 5th District, Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx announced a recount on Monday, 16 November, and filed on Tuesday, 17 November. Democrat Chuck Hubbard leads by about 330 votes out of more than 286,000 cast, roughly 0.1%.

In the neighbouring 10th District, Democrat Ashley Bell asked for a recount on Friday, 13 November. She trails Republican Rep. Pat Harrigan by about 2,500 votes, and Harrigan has said he respects her right to ask.

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In Minnesota’s 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad has said he will request a recount. He trails Democrat Jake Johnson by about 320 votes.

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What the Calendar Looks Like

North Carolina’s machine recounts, in which scanners re-read every ballot, began on Tuesday, 17 November, in more than 20 counties. Small counties finished within a day or two, and the state is due to certify its results on Tuesday, 24 November.

In Minnesota, the Secretary of State, the official who oversees elections, expects a recount in the week of 30 November if Finstad files. Alaska’s target date to certify its results is 25 November, California is due to certify on 11 December, and Louisiana holds runoffs in its 5th and 6th districts on 12 December.

Where the Balance of Power Stands

Democrats will hold 56 Senate seats to the Republicans’ 44 after Mary Peltola, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska. The race was called on the evening of Tuesday, 17 November, with Peltola at just over 50% of the vote, and Sullivan has not conceded while he waits for certification.

In the House, Democrats have won 257 seats, and their final total could reach 260. They won the national House popular vote by 14 points, the largest margin in any midterm since 1974.

File photo, 2024. A voter leaves a polling place in Minnesota, one of two states with recounts under way or expected.

How Often Do Recounts Change Results?

Rarely, and almost never by hundreds of votes. Nik Marda, campaign manager for Johnson, said no US House recount in more than 40 years has produced a change that large.

A recount earlier this year changed little. Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida led by 1,090 votes, or 0.44%, and her lead stood at 1,086 votes (50.22% to 49.78%) afterwards.

What It Means for US Readers

Democrats already have 257 seats against the 218 needed, so none of these three recounts threatens control of the House. Each one decides a single seat and nudges the final majority toward or away from the projected 260.

The North Carolina results arrive first, and Minnesota follows in December. Treat every margin as unofficial until the states certify.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Finstad has formally filed in Minnesota, and the week-of-30-November timing applies only if he does. Final margins in all three races are open, and public tallies differ slightly, from 330 to 335 votes in North Carolina’s 5th and from 320 to 323 in Minnesota’s 1st.

We could not confirm an exact finish date for the North Carolina recounts, only that officials expect them to end this week. The Louisiana runoffs and Alaska’s single House seat are also still open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which House races are headed to recounts?

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx has filed in North Carolina’s 5th District, and Democrat Ashley Bell has asked for one in the 10th. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad has said he will request one in Minnesota’s 1st District.

When will the North Carolina recounts finish?

Machine recounts began on Tuesday, 17 November, and are expected to wrap up by the end of this week. The state is due to certify its results on 24 November.

Can the recounts change control of Congress?

No. Democrats have won 257 House seats against the 218 needed for a majority, and they hold 56 Senate seats. The recounts decide individual seats and the size of the House majority.

Sources: North Carolina State Board of Elections, Minnesota Secretary of State, Alaska Division of Elections, campaign statements and the Rio Times tally of results as of 19 November 2026.

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