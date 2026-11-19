A moderate but deep earthquake rattled Ecuador's biggest city before dawn on Thursday; no damage has been reported and there is no tsunami threat.

Photo: Jordan Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

ECUADOR · EARTHQUAKE

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, at 00:49 local time on Thursday 19 November 2026 (05:49 UTC), according to the reviewed report of Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute at the National Polytechnic School (IG-EPN), as reproduced by El Comercio. Neither that report nor the tally of Ecuador’s Risk Secretariat, the national disaster-management agency, mentions damage or injuries.

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Ecuador’s navy oceanographic institute, Inocar, said the quake could not cause a tsunami on Ecuador’s mainland or island coasts. Guayaquil is Ecuador’s biggest city and a major seaport, which matters to US readers with family, business or travel plans there.

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The quake struck 74 kilometres underground. The Risk Secretariat counted it as felt in 38 cantons (counties) across eight provinces, with no strong or very strong shaking reported.

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Key Facts What A magnitude 5.1 earthquake, 74 km deep, struck at 00:49 Ecuador time on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Where Epicentre 21 km from Durán, the city beside Guayaquil, in southwestern Ecuador.

Felt Felt in 38 cantons across eight provinces, none strongly; Inocar ruled out a tsunami.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 19 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

A moderate but deep earthquake rattled Ecuador’s biggest city before dawn on Thursday; no damage has been reported and there is no tsunami threat.

What We Know

IG-EPN’s reviewed report, event code igepn2026wqtn, puts the quake at magnitude 5.1 (local magnitude, MLv) at 00:49:24 on 19 November, at a depth of 74 km. It places the epicentre at 2.349° south, 79.781° west, 21.29 km from Durán, a city across the Guayas River from Guayaquil (El Comercio, 19 November).

The institute’s preliminary report had estimated magnitude 5.5 and 25.46 km from Guayaquil, and its initial bulletin put the depth at 22 km, before the revision (El Universo, 19 November). The US Geological Survey (USGS) lists the same quake as magnitude 4.8 (moment magnitude, mww) at about 69 km depth, 23 km south-southeast of Guayaquil, at 05:49:26 UTC (USGS event page).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The two agencies agree on the time to within three seconds and on a deep origin. Their magnitudes differ partly because IG-EPN reports local magnitude (MLv) and the USGS reports moment magnitude (mww).

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Where It Was Felt

Ecuador’s Risk Secretariat (Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos), the national disaster-management agency, said on 19 November that the quake was felt in 38 cantons in eight provinces. Fourteen of them were in Guayas (9) and Los Ríos (5); the other 24 were spread across Los Ríos, Azuay, Cañar, El Oro, Chimborazo, Pastaza and Tungurahua (El Universo).

The secretariat said it recorded no reports of strong or very strong shaking, and its head, Carolina Lozano, said monitoring and the response protocol remain active. Guayaquil residents told the local daily Extra that they woke to a loud noise and strong shaking.

The Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, February 2024. File photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

Ecuador sits where the Nazca plate, an oceanic tectonic plate in the Pacific, slides beneath South America, so earthquakes are routine. The USGS catalogue lists 31 earlier earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher within 150 km of today’s epicentre in the five years before 19 November 2026; the largest, magnitude 6.8 on 18 March 2023 near Balao, a town in Guayas province, was 68 km deep (USGS).

Thursday’s quake is far smaller than that. A far larger reference point is the magnitude 7.8 quake of 16 April 2016 near Muisne, a town on Ecuador’s northern Pacific coast (USGS).

At 74 km deep, widely felt in 38 cantons but with no strong shaking reported, this quake is far milder than the 2023 and 2016 events. The USGS figure of 4.8 is the one to compare with those two entries, because the catalogue uses the same moment-magnitude scale for all three.

What Is Not Known

No report so far says whether buildings, roads, the port or the airport were affected, and the reviewed report lists no casualties. The magnitude could still be revised again, since agencies have already published 5.5, 5.1 and 4.8 for the same event.

Whether aftershocks will follow is also open. None had been reported at the time of writing.

What It Means for You

If you are in Guayaquil or planning to travel there, nothing official asks you to change plans. The agencies to follow are IG-EPN for seismic data and the Risk Secretariat for safety guidance, and an official advisory outranks anything in this article.

If you follow Ecuador as a US investor or exporter, no effect on trade or markets has been reported. Related coverage: the red alert for El Niño storms and flooding in Guayaquil.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times; see also the recovery after Colombia’s earthquake.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Strong Was the Ecuador Earthquake?

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute (IG-EPN) reviewed it at magnitude 5.1 and 74 km deep. The US Geological Survey lists magnitude 4.8 for the same event.

Was There a Tsunami Warning?

No. The navy oceanographic institute, Inocar, said on 19 November that the quake did not meet the conditions to generate a tsunami on Ecuador’s mainland or island coasts.

Was Anyone Hurt or Was There Damage?

None has been reported. The institute’s report lists no damage or injuries, and the Risk Secretariat recorded no strong or very strong shaking.

Why Do Agencies Report Different Magnitudes?

IG-EPN reports local magnitude (MLv) and the USGS reports moment magnitude (mww), so the numbers can differ for the same quake. IG-EPN also revised its own first estimate of 5.5 down to 5.1.

Sources: USGS, event us6000uby4, 19 November 2026; IG-EPN reviewed report igepn2026wqtn, 19 November 2026, reproduced by El Comercio; Risk Secretariat tally, 19 November 2026, via El Universo; Inocar tsunami assessment, 19 November 2026, via El Comercio; Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute and the Risk Secretariat as primary bodies.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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