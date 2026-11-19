The case of a Cuban star shot in Miami now has a trial date, and a conviction on the most serious murder charge, first-degree murder, would mean life in prison.

A welcome sign in Little Havana, Miami, Florida, pictured in April 2015. The photo does not show any immigration office or court order. Photo: osseous / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Crime: Cuba

A Miami-Dade circuit court judge, Marisa Tinkler Méndez, has set Monday 1 March 2027 as the start of the murder trial of the man accused of killing Cuban singer El Taiger, according to hearing reports of 18 November 2026. The new date puts the start of the trial 167 days later than the earlier setting of 15 September 2026.

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Miami-Dade is the Florida county around Miami, home to a large Cuban-American community. A Miami-Dade jury will hear the case under Florida law, and more on the island is in our Cuba news coverage.

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Key Facts Who. Damián Valdés Galloso, accused of killing singer El Taiger; he pleaded not guilty.

What. Trial set for Monday 1 March 2027 in Miami-Dade criminal court.

Number. The new date is 167 days after the earlier 15 September 2026 setting.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The case of a Cuban star shot in Miami now has a trial date, and a conviction on the most serious murder charge, first-degree murder, would mean life in prison.

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The Big Picture

José Manuel Carvajal Zaldívar, a 37-year-old Cuban urban-music singer known as El Taiger, was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in Miami on 3 October 2024. He died days later at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami’s public hospital.

The accused was arrested in New York City on 29 October 2024 and brought to Miami-Dade. His charge was raised from second-degree to first-degree murder, the most serious murder charge in Florida, in January 2025.

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In March 2025, state prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, the maximum sentence is life in prison.

The prosecution’s charge is first-degree murder. The defence says the shooting was self-defence and that it will not negotiate a plea deal.

The shooting took place in a home in Hialeah, a Miami suburb. Witness lists have not been made public.

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What We Know

The judge set the trial start for 1 March 2027 at a hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026. She expects the trial to last about a week.

Valdés Galloso, spelled Valdez-Galloso in some records, faces three charges: first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is presumed innocent.

The earlier trial date was 15 September 2026. At a status hearing, a short check-in session, on Tuesday 28 July 2026 before the same judge, the date was pushed back, and a March 2027 start was reported as likely.

Valdés Galloso’s lawyer, Ricardo Hermida, said at the 28 July 2026 hearing that the shooting was self-defence, in Spanish “legítima defensa”. He added that the defence does not plan to negotiate a plea deal.

Hermida’s self-defence position, stated on 28 July 2026, is the main counter-view to the charge. Prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty.

File photo, 2023. High-rise towers in the Brickell district of Miami, beside the Miami River. Photo: Phillip Pessar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Why It Matters

The postponement moves the start of the trial into 2027, 167 days later than planned, counting from 15 September 2026 to the 1 March 2027 date set by the Miami-Dade court. Prosecutors said in March 2025 that they will not seek the death penalty, so the maximum sentence on a first-degree murder conviction would be life in prison.

Our report Two Cuban Video Makers Face Trial Next Week covers a separate Cuban trial. A related US story is Cuban Americans Arrested at Capitol Hill.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Monday 1 March 2027, when the trial starts in Miami-Dade criminal court, and jury selection is the first step. The next hearing in the case is set for 16 December 2026.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the March date will hold, because the trial date has already moved once, from 15 September 2026. The judge has set the date, but a further delay cannot be ruled out.

It is also not known which witnesses each side will call. No witness lists have been made public.

In Plain English

First-degree murder: the most serious murder charge under Florida law.

the most serious murder charge under Florida law. Presumed innocent: a defendant is innocent in law until a jury convicts.

a defendant is innocent in law until a jury convicts. Status hearing: a short court session that checks how a case is progressing.

a short court session that checks how a case is progressing. Acquittal: a verdict that the defendant is not guilty.

a verdict that the defendant is not guilty. Tampering with physical evidence: hiding or altering items that could be used in a trial.

hiding or altering items that could be used in a trial. Convicted felon: a person already convicted of a serious crime, who may not legally own a gun.

a person already convicted of a serious crime, who may not legally own a gun. Plea deal: an agreement to plead guilty for a lighter outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the El Taiger murder trial?

The Miami-Dade court has set the trial to start on Monday 1 March 2027, at a hearing on 18 November 2026. Jury selection is the first step, and the next hearing is set for 16 December 2026.

What is the defendant charged with?

Damián Valdés Galloso faces first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent.

Could he face the death penalty?

No. State prosecutors said in March 2025 that they will not seek it. The maximum sentence on a first-degree murder conviction would then be life in prison.

Why was the trial postponed?

At a status hearing on 28 July 2026, the trial was pushed back from 15 September 2026, and a March 2027 start was reported as likely. The date was set at 1 March 2027 on 18 November 2026, which is 167 days after the earlier date.

Sources Hearings in the Miami-Dade criminal court of 28 July 2026 and March 2025; the trial-date setting reported on 18 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error