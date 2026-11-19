A trial set for January never happened, and the woman waiting for it spent Wednesday in police custody. Her case tests whether Cuba’s courts follow their own procedure law.

File photo: A taxi on the Malecón seafront avenue in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Ezarate, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Cuba

Cuban police detained historian Alina Bárbara López Hernández on Wednesday 18 November 2026 outside the Provincial People’s Court in Matanzas, where she had gone to demand a date for her long-delayed trial. She was released the same day after more than four hours.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cuba story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Alina Bárbara López Hernández, Cuban historian and essayist, born in 1965.

What. Detained outside a court while demanding a trial date; released after more than four hours.

Where-When. Provincial People’s Court, Matanzas, Cuba, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A trial set for January never happened, and the woman waiting for it spent Wednesday in police custody. Her case tests whether Cuba’s courts follow their own procedure law.

López is an essayist, editor and researcher who works for the Ediciones Matanzas publishing house, according to the case page of PEN International, a writers’ freedom-of-expression group. Her daughter, Cecilia Borroto López, announced the arrest on social media.

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López went to the court to demand that it respect Cuba’s criminal procedure law and set a date for her trial and that of academic Jenny Pantoja Torres. Police took her away about 15 minutes after she arrived, and she was freed the same day after more than four hours.

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File photo: the US Embassy in Havana overlooking the Malecón seafront, reopened as an embassy in 2015. Photo: Bjen78, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The case began on 18 June 2024, when police detained López and Pantoja Torres as they travelled to Havana for a peaceful protest. In May 2025 the Public Prosecutor’s office, the state body that brings criminal charges, sent the case to trial, according to PEN International.

Prosecutors charge López with atentado (assault on an official), desacato (contempt) and desobediencia (disobedience), and they seek four years for her. Pantoja Torres faces atentado alone, with three years sought, and for both women the sentence could be replaced by correctional labour without confinement.

The trial was set for 30 January 2026 at the Matanzas Municipal People’s Court. It was suspended the day before, citing a “reorganisation” of judicial activity, and no new date has been announced.

Her trial was assigned to the Municipal People’s Court of Matanzas, the city-level court, while her protest took place at the Provincial People’s Court, which sits above it. The two courts are separate bodies, so the building she stood outside is not the one that has to hold her trial.

Both women are now under house arrest while they wait. López has been detained on her way to protests before, and PEN International records a stop on 18 December 2025, when state security agents held her for several hours.

Her daughter Lilian Borroto López was detained hours after that arrest, after she protested it, PEN International says. Counting from the first arrest on 18 June 2024, 29 months have passed without a trial.

Prosecutors have said she scuffled with and insulted the officers in the 2024 arrest, and they deny that her injuries were real. López rejects this and says police beat her.

The Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos, an independent Cuban rights monitor, counted 1,949 repressive actions in Cuba in the first half of 2026, in a report published in July 2026. The same report counted 257 arbitrary detentions in those six months.

That puts a detention such as López’s inside a pattern the monitor documents. The biggest open question is the trial date, and no court has announced one.

No public statement from Cuban authorities on the detention has been found, and it is unknown whether she faces a new charge. She has said she protests on the 18th of each month, which would put her next protest on 18 December.

More Cuba reporting is in our Cuba section. It includes the case of a Cuban journalist who says police accuse her.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Alina Bárbara López Hernández detained?

She was detained outside the Matanzas court while demanding a trial date. No official explanation has been found.

Is she on trial now?

No. Her trial was suspended earlier this year and no new date has been announced.

What happens next?

No date exists for her trial. Her own pattern points to another protest on the 18th of the month.

Sources: PEN International case page; Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos report.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error