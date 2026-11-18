Binance Wins US$6.5B Freeze in Abu Dhabi
Crypto · Binance Hack
Binance, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that a court in Abu Dhabi has granted it a worldwide freezing order worth US$6.5 billion. The order is a legal tool to chase the money stolen in the October hack, not funds Binance has already got back.
It comes from the ADGM Courts, the courts of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, a financial free zone, and it targets unidentified attackers. Binance says some partners need a formal court order before they return frozen funds.
Key Facts
- Who. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) court granted Binance the order; the defendants are unidentified attackers.
- Amount. The worldwide freezing order is worth US$6.5 billion; Binance puts its hack loss at about US$6.3 billion.
- Wallets. A list of 26,000 wallet addresses holding stolen assets is to be shared with partners.
- Not recovered. The figure is not money recovered; the amount actually recovered has not been stated.
- As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.
A freezing order stops stolen money from moving, but it does not return it, and Binance has not said how much has been recovered.
The Big Picture
Binance estimates the total impact of the October theft at about US$6.3 billion, which analysts describe as the biggest crypto heist on record. The Abu Dhabi regulator, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the ADGM, said on 30 October that it was aware of the matter.
Binance has said it set aside more than US$6.34 billion of its own funds and insurance to cover affected customer assets. That is separate from recovering the stolen tokens, which is what court orders try to achieve.
In plain English
- Freezing order: a court instruction that bars the defendants, here unknown hackers, from moving assets.
- ADGM: Abu Dhabi Global Market, a financial zone whose courts apply their own rules.
- Stablecoin: a token tied to the dollar whose issuer, such as Tether or Circle, can block it.
- Ether: the native token of the Ethereum network, which no company can freeze.
What the Order Does
Binance says a worldwide freezing order lets it serve notice on the blockchain itself. It adds that some exchanges and token issuers, the companies that create tokens, will only release or return funds when a formal court order exists.
The US Justice Department attributes the hack to North Korean military hackers. The order itself lists the attackers only as unknown persons.
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What Has Been Frozen So Far
The Justice Department (DOJ) said on 12 November that a court had authorised it to seize or restrain more than US$1.2 billion of the stolen assets. Public and private action together had frozen more than US$2.7 billion by 12 November.
The thieves moved much of the money into ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, which has no central issuer and cannot be frozen that way. Tether, the company behind the dollar-linked USDT token, froze more than US$1.5 billion, and Circle also froze some USDC tokens.
Why It Matters
The order is larger than the loss Binance itself disclosed, US$6.5 billion against about US$6.3 billion, and Binance has not explained the gap. By our calculation, the US$2.7 billion frozen by 13 November equals about 43% of the US$6.3 billion loss estimate, a figure we calculated.
For anyone holding crypto on an exchange, the case shows that frozen is not the same as returned. Stablecoins can be stopped by their issuers within days, while ether cannot be stopped that way.
What Is Not Known
Binance has not said how much of the stolen money has been recovered, or why the order figure exceeds its loss estimate. It has also not named the attackers.
We could not find a published date for the next court hearing or for a US forfeiture complaint, the court filing that names assets to be seized. Both would show how much of the frozen money can actually be returned.
What It Means for You
If you hold crypto on Binance, the order does not change your balance, because the company says it has set aside more than US$6.34 billion of its own funds and insurance to cover the loss. It does show that large exchanges now go to court within weeks of a theft.
Whether the money returns depends on which token the thieves hold and where it sits. That is the question the court filings in Abu Dhabi and the United States will settle over the coming months.
Connected Coverage
Sources: Binance statement of 18 November 2026; ADGM Courts (adgm.com/adgm-courts); ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority statement of 30 October 2026 (adgm.com/fsra); US Department of Justice announcement of 12 November 2026 (justice.gov).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a worldwide freezing order?
It is a court order that bars named or unknown defendants from moving assets anywhere in the world. Here it covers US$6.5 billion linked to the October hack of Binance.
Has Binance recovered the US$6.5 billion?
No. Binance says the order amount is not money recovered, and it has not said how much has come back.
Can stolen ether be frozen?
Not by an issuer, because ether has none. Stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC can be frozen by their issuers.
Are Binance customers affected?
Binance says it set aside more than US$6.34 billion of its own funds and insurance to cover affected assets. We could not confirm how individual balances were handled.