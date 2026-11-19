A nearly stationary front and a trough lie behind the unstable weather, and the heaviest downpours are expected to be local rather than island-wide.

File photo, 2016. Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana. Photo: Yoeztudioz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Weather: Cuba

Cuba’s national weather service, INSMET (Instituto de Meteorología), forecast showers, rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday 18 November 2026, with heavy rain possible in some localities. Readers with travel plans or relatives on the island can follow its bulletins at insmet.cu.

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Estimates reported on 18 November put the intensity of some downpours at up to 98 millimetres (about 3.9 inches) per hour. That is an hourly rate for individual storm cells, not a total for the day.

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Key Facts What. Showers and thunderstorms were forecast across Cuba for Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Number. Some downpours were estimated at up to 98 mm (3.9 inches) of rain per hour.

Where. Central and north-eastern Cuba, including Moa and Baracoa in Guantánamo province.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A nearly stationary front and a trough lie behind the unstable weather, and the heaviest downpours are expected to be local rather than island-wide.

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The Big Picture

INSMET attributes the instability to a nearly stationary front, a boundary between air masses that barely moves, together with a trough, an elongated zone of low pressure, and high humidity. In its forecast issued on Wednesday 18 November, the institute described mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, rain and thunderstorms.

INSMET specialists presented a seasonal outlook at the XVI Foro Nacional de Perspectivas Climáticas, a national climate forum, at the end of October 2026. It expects an unstable season from November 2026 to April 2027 with more cold fronts, above-average rain in the west from November to January and possible coastal flooding in low-lying areas on the north and south coasts.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The outlook covers the whole season, while the forecast of 18 November concerns one weather system. We found no account of damage from this system.

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What We Know

In its forecast for Wednesday 18 November 2026, INSMET expected showers, rain and thunderstorms across much of the country, numerous in the central region and the north-east. Daytime highs were forecast at 26 to 29 °C (about 79 to 84 °F).

Heavy rain was possible in specific localities, according to the forecast. Forecast reports listed sudden flash floods, lightning, isolated hail and gusts of wind as hazards.

Forecast reports named Moa and Baracoa in Guantánamo province, parts of Las Tunas and Camagüey provinces, and Havana and Artemisa in the west among the places to watch for heavy rain. This article does not describe conditions on 19 November.

How Heavy Could It Get

Estimates reported on 18 November put the intensity of some downpours at up to 98 millimetres per hour (about 3.9 inches per hour). The figure is an hourly intensity for individual storm cells, not an accumulated total for the day.

INSMET’s forecast gave no accumulated rainfall total for the day. Heavy rain was described as possible in specific localities rather than everywhere.

File photo, 2015. A nickel mining area near Moa, in Guantánamo province.

Why It Matters

Flash-flood risk depends more on hourly intensity than on the daily total. An estimate of 98 millimetres per hour for individual cells shows how sudden and local the downpours can be.

For readers abroad with relatives or travel plans on the island, INSMET’s daily forecast and any special notice are the official reference. Your own government’s travel advice remains the guide for visitors.

What to Watch Next

INSMET publishes its daily forecast and any special notice, called an aviso especial, on insmet.cu, with no fixed date for either. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Monday 30 November 2026, according to the US National Hurricane Center, the federal storm forecaster.

No dated official rainfall total for this episode has been published. Readers can check INSMET directly for the next forecast.

What Is Not Known

No official count of flooded homes, evacuees or casualties for this episode was found. It is not confirmed whether INSMET issued a formal special notice for 18 November.

The forecast for 19 November and later days is not covered here. We found no account of damage from the forecast rain on 18 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which areas are most at risk?

Forecast reports named Moa and Baracoa in Guantánamo province, plus parts of Las Tunas and Camagüey provinces, as places at risk of heavy rain. INSMET expected the most numerous showers in the central region and the north-east.

How heavy is 98 mm per hour?

It is an estimate of hourly intensity reported on 18 November for some storm cells, about 3.9 inches per hour. It is not a daily total.

Is it a hurricane?

The forecast of 18 November did not describe a hurricane or tropical storm. INSMET attributed the instability to a nearly stationary front, a trough and high humidity.

Should travellers change plans?

Check INSMET’s bulletins and your own government’s travel advice. This article does not cover the forecast for 19 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error