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Politics: Cuba

A court in eastern Cuba is due to try two video makers on Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to the wife of one of them, more than nine months after police arrested them. Ernesto Ricardo Medina and Kamil Zayas Pérez, founders of the social media channel El4tico, face charges that include propaganda against the constitutional order.

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Prosecutors ask for eight years in prison for Medina and ten for Zayas. The case tests how far Cuba’s one-party state will punish online criticism, and the filing cites money sent from abroad.

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Key Facts What. Two founders of Cuban video channel El4tico face charges including propaganda against the constitutional order.

When. Trial set for Tuesday 24 November 2026, 8:30 a.m., at Holguín’s provincial court, says Medina’s wife.

Numbers. Prosecutors seek eight years in prison for Medina and ten years for Zayas.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

Two founders of an eastern Cuban video channel are due in court next week, according to a defendant’s wife; prosecutors are asking for up to ten years in prison.

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What Happened

Doris Santiesteban Batista, Medina’s wife, announced that the Provincial Court of Holguín has set the oral trial for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Holguín is both a city and a province in eastern Cuba.

Police detained Medina and Zayas in Holguín on Friday 6 February 2026 and seized computers, phones, cameras and other equipment. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international press freedom group, said on 10 February that friends did not know where the men were or what they were charged with.

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On 12 February the Holguín provincial prosecutor’s office confirmed provisional prison for both men, the Cuban form of pretrial detention. They have been in custody since their arrest.

By early October the prosecutor’s office had filed its provisional conclusions, the first formal statement of its case. The First Criminal Chamber of the Provincial Court received the filing and ordered an oral trial.

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What Prosecutors Allege

According to the prosecution, the two men ran El4tico together from Friday 7 November 2025. It says they posted videos on social media.

Prosecutors say the videos criticised the Communist Party of Cuba and state institutions. They also allege that the videos urged members of the armed forces and the Interior Ministry, which runs Cuba’s police and security services, to disregard the established legal order.

The prosecution adds that the equipment was bought with remittances, money sent to Cuba from abroad. Its charges are propaganda against the constitutional order, defamation of institutions, organisations, heroes and martyrs, and incitement to commit crimes.

We could not open the Penal Code articles the prosecutor cites, so we give no article numbers. The prosecution’s filing is not published online, and its contents reach us through the families of the accused.

How the Channel Describes Itself and Its Reach

CPJ describes El4tico as a social media outlet in eastern Cuba whose founders make short, mocking videos about daily life and their frustration with the government. It quotes Yoani Sánchez, founder of an independent Cuban news site, as saying the channel has thousands of followers in a region where news is scarce.

Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ’s coordinator for the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, said Cuban authorities “should release them without delay and allow the free flow of information in the country.” CPJ said Cuban authorities did not answer its request for information in February.

Why It Matters

The alleged offences are speech and its funding, not violence, which makes the verdict a measure of how Cuban courts treat online criticism. For many residents of eastern Cuba, a local channel is one of few sources of local news, according to Sánchez, as cited by CPJ.

The remittance allegation reaches beyond the island, because it treats money sent to Cuba as part of a criminal file. More than nine months in custody before a first hearing is the baseline against which the sentence will be read.

Medina’s mother, Mileydis Medina Machín, has said the family expects a conviction. In her words, “perhaps the sentence will be reduced a little, but we have no doubt that they will be convicted.”

What to Watch

The one dated checkpoint we can name is the hearing at the Provincial Court of Holguín on Tuesday 24 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Cuba time, as given by Medina’s wife.

What Is Not Known

No court or government statement on the hearing has reached us, and the defence lawyers are not named in anything we found. It is also unknown whether the hearing will be open to the public and to relatives.

What It Means for You

If you send money to relatives in Cuba, this case shows that prosecutors can cite remittances in a criminal filing against someone else. If you travel to the island or follow it as an investor, it is a reminder that online criticism can carry a request of up to ten years in prison.

For wider context, see our Cuba news page. Related cases include a convicted influencer and police accusations against a Cuban journalist.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the El4tico creators on trial in Cuba?

Ernesto Ricardo Medina and Kamil Zayas Pérez founded El4tico, a social media video channel in eastern Cuba. Police detained them in Holguín on 6 February 2026.

What are the El4tico creators charged with?

Prosecutors charge propaganda against the constitutional order, defamation of institutions, organisations, heroes and martyrs, and incitement to commit crimes. They ask for eight years for Medina and ten for Zayas.

When is the El4tico trial?

Medina’s wife says the Provincial Court of Holguín set the oral trial for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday 24 November 2026. We found no court statement confirming the time.

Sources: Committee to Protect Journalists statement of 10 February 2026 (cpj.org); Holguín provincial prosecutor’s office filings and the account of Doris Santiesteban Batista (not published online, so no link).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error