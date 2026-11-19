Chile’s clubs chose change over continuity, handing Uauy the job of steering their league body through its planned split from the national federation.

The Estadio Nacional in Santiago, where Universidad de Chile has played home matches. File photo, 2023. (Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sport: Chile

Jorge Uauy won the presidency of the ANFP, the Asociación Nacional de Fútbol Profesional that runs Chile’s professional football (soccer) leagues, on Thursday 19 November 2026. Clubs voted at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Santiago, as the ANFP’s election notice had announced, and he took 27 of 48 ballots in the first round.

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His rival, Jorge Yunge, was the ANFP’s secretary general and the candidate of the outgoing board, and he received 14 votes. The new board takes office in January 2027, the ANFP said in its press release.

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Key Facts Who. Jorge Uauy, president of the Santiago club Palestino, beat Jorge Yunge, the outgoing board’s candidate.

What. Chile’s professional football body, the ANFP, elected a new president and board.

Where. Santiago, at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Chile’s clubs chose change over continuity, handing Uauy the job of steering their league body through its planned split from the national federation.

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The result ends the era of Pablo Milad, who has led the ANFP since 30 July 2020, when clubs elected him 25 votes to 23. Uauy, who has chaired the board of Palestino, a Santiago club, since 2017, ran in 2018 and lost to Sebastián Moreno, who won the ANFP presidency in a fourth round of voting.

Voting began at 11:00 local time in the hotel’s Salón Atacama, according to the ANFP’s election notice. The notice also set press quotas for the day: two television crews, one radio outlet, one newspaper and one website.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A majority of 25 of the 48 votes decided the race. Uauy’s list, “Unidos por el Cambio” (United for Change), cleared that line by two, with 2 spoiled and 5 blank ballots in the count.

The agenda he inherits is structural, because in May 2025 Milad announced that the process of separating the ANFP from the Federación de Fútbol de Chile, the national federation that runs the national team, had begun. That process includes a change of the ANFP’s legal form.

Santiago, where the ANFP clubs voted on Thursday. (File photo)

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Uauy thanked the clubs on Thursday and said, “Esto nos da una tremenda responsabilidad” (This gives us a tremendous responsibility). He said the handover to his board will be orderly and will take 30 to 45 days.

The ANFP press release named the rest of the board: Juan Tagle Quiroz, a former top executive of Cruzados, the company that runs Universidad Católica, as vice president, and Jorge Contador Araya of Coquimbo Unido as general secretary. Diego Livingstone Ureta of Deportes Concepción is treasurer, and the directors are Karina Mazú of Deportes Recoleta, Ignacio Melhech of Cobreloa and Eduardo Ramírez of Deportes Iquique.

Yunge, the ANFP’s secretary general under Milad, stood for continuity of the board that has run the league since 2020. The ANFP thanked the clubs and both lists, calling the process democratic and transparent.

The ANFP’s own press release does not carry the vote tally, which comes from the count of the clubs’ ballots as reported on the day. The release says only that Uauy’s list won the election to renew the board.

For clubs, fans and the national team, the stakes are who negotiates the split from the national federation and how professional football is represented there. For a reader in the United States the direct link is modest, because this is a governance story about Chilean clubs, not a market or travel story.

His mandate runs to 2030. He could then seek a further four-year term.

The next dated step is January 2027, when the ANFP says the new board takes office. Uauy has said the handover will take 30 to 45 days, with the new team starting work on 1 or 2 January.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jorge Uauy?

He is the president of Palestino, a Santiago club, and now the elected head of Chile’s professional football body. He leads the list “Unidos por el Cambio” (United for Change).

What does the ANFP do?

It is the Asociación Nacional de Fútbol Profesional, which runs Chile’s professional leagues. The separate Federación de Fútbol de Chile runs the national team.

When does the new board take over?

The ANFP says the new board takes office in January. Uauy said the handover with the outgoing board will be orderly.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: ANFP press release and election notice; statements by Jorge Uauy and the clubs; ANFP press release of 19 November 2026 · ANFP accreditation notice for the election

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error