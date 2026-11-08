Avianca Adds Barranquilla Flights for Final

An Avianca passenger jet on approach to land. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Avianca, the Colombian airline, will fly special non-stop flights from Buenos Aires to Barranquilla on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November 2026, ahead of a continental club football final on Saturday 21 November 2026. The Colombian government and the airline announced the plan on 7 November to bring Argentine fans to the Copa Sudamericana final, a tournament run by CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, between Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro.

Key Facts When The final is on Saturday 21 November at 5:30 p.m. Colombia time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Match Boca Juniors of Argentina play Atlético Mineiro of Brazil at Barranquilla’s stadium, the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Flights Avianca adds non-stop Buenos Aires to Barranquilla flights on 19 and 20 November, plus six Bogotá to Barranquilla flights.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices Boca Juniors at about 52% and Atlético Mineiro at about 49% (8 November, 10:05 a.m. ET).

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Avianca Announced

Avianca presented the plan in Barranquilla on 7 November, together with the city’s mayor, Alejandro Char, and the national ministers of commerce (Mauricio Gómez Amín) and transport (Elsa Noguera). Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism said the airline will run special non-stop flights between Buenos Aires and Barranquilla on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November.

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Transport Minister Elsa Noguera described them as two direct flights from Buenos Aires. Times and fares are sold through Avianca’s usual booking channels.

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More Seats Through Bogotá

Avianca will also put a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body jet with 291 seats, on the Buenos Aires to Bogotá and back route on Thursday 19, Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November. Six extra flights between Bogotá and Barranquilla are planned for Friday 20 and Sunday 22 November, on top of the more than 200 weekly flights the airline already runs between the two cities.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For fans travelling from the United States, the extra Bogotá to Barranquilla flights add seats on the last leg of a trip through Colombia’s capital. Local authorities expect the visitors to lift hotels, restaurants and shops in Barranquilla.

Fans light up the stands at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla during a club match. File photo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

LATAM Also Flies the Route

Avianca is not the only airline adding capacity. On 27 October the mayor of Barranquilla and LATAM Airlines Colombia, the local arm of the airline group, announced four direct flights between Buenos Aires and the city, with a direct return on Sunday 22 November.

LATAM publishes times and fares through its official channels. Fans can compare both airlines before booking.

The Match Behind the Flights

The final is a single match. Boca Juniors, from Buenos Aires, face Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte in Brazil, on Saturday 21 November.

Our guide to the final covers kick-off and how to watch in the United States. Our earlier report on final ticket prices covers the cost of seats.

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders on Polymarket price Boca Juniors at about 52% and Atlético Mineiro at about 49% to win the Sudamericana, with about US$21,000 traded so far (8 November, 10:05 a.m. ET, mid-market prices). The prices are real-money bets on each team and need not add up to exactly 100%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Fans and travellers should book through Avianca’s or LATAM’s own channels and confirm times, because the announcement gives dates but we have not confirmed seat counts for the non-stop flights. Anyone connecting through Bogotá has more choices on the last leg to Barranquilla.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the departure times, the number of seats or the fares on the non-stop flights. It is also not clear whether Avianca will add return flights after the match.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Avianca’s direct flights from Buenos Aires to Barranquilla?

They are planned for Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November 2026, before the final on Saturday 21 November. Colombia’s transport minister described them as two direct flights.

What time is the Sudamericana final in Barranquilla?

Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. Colombia time (5:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez. CONMEBOL set the time and venue.

Which other airline announced direct flights to Barranquilla?

LATAM Airlines Colombia announced four direct Buenos Aires to Barranquilla flights on 27 October. It also plans a direct return on Sunday 22 November.

Sources: Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and Avianca, announcement of 7 November 2026 (avianca.com); CONMEBOL, final schedule (conmebol.com); LATAM Airlines Colombia and the Barranquilla mayor’s office, announcement of 27 October 2026; Polymarket, Copa Sudamericana 2026 Winner market, read 8 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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