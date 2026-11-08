Dangote Falls Short of 10 Million Investors

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Dangote Falls Short of 10 Million Investors

By · · 4 min read
Workers in hard hats walk along a quay beside a dredger at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo. A dredger and workers at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, March 2020. Photo: GodwinPaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, the conglomerate behind Nigeria’s biggest oil refinery, said the share sale of his Nigerian oil refinery missed its goal of 10 million small investors, according to remarks reported on 8 November 2026. At full subscription the offer was worth about NGN 2.15 trillion (about US$1.6 billion).

Nigeria is a major crude oil producer, and a refinery of this scale touches the fuel markets that investors in the United States follow. Funds and traders abroad also watch how deep Nigeria’s local share market really is.

Key Facts

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  • Target Dangote said the refinery’s initial public offering (IPO) missed its goal of 10 million retail investors.
  • Price 4.1 billion shares at NGN 525 (about US$0.39) each, minimum 10 shares (about US$3.90).
  • Dates The offer opened on 14 September 2026; closing was extended to 27 October 2026 with regulator approval.
  • Size At full subscription the offer is worth about NGN 2.15 trillion (about US$1.6 billion).
  • Unknown No official investor count, final allotment result or confirmed allotment date had been published.

What Dangote Said

Dangote spoke in Lagos at the 25th annual conference of WIMBIZ, short for Women in Management, Business and Public Service, a Nigerian business network for women. He said the IPO did not reach its 10 million target and gave two reasons: “We didn’t hit the 10 million because of time constraint, and a lot of people, they didn’t know how to access.”

He added that the number of investors had not yet been established. He also said: “I’m sure we are not that far away.”

Dangote compared the turnout with other offers, and these are his figures, which we could not verify. He said that when GTBank, the Nigerian lender formally called Guaranty Trust Bank, made its own offer, “it was 200,000” investors.

He put Safaricom, the Kenyan mobile phone operator and the largest offer there, at “less than 900,000” investors. He said Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil company, drew “about five million” worldwide.

In Plain English

  • IPO An initial public offering, the first time a company sells its shares to the public.
  • Retail investor An ordinary person buying shares with their own savings, not a fund or bank.
  • SEC Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, the national market regulator.
  • Allotment The step when shares are formally assigned to the people who applied.

How the Offer Worked

The offer, branded The People’s IPO, put 4.1 billion ordinary shares on sale at NGN 525 (about US$0.39) each. Buyers had to take at least 10 shares, a minimum outlay of NGN 5,250 (about US$3.90).

Workers in hard hats walk along a quay beside a dredger at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo. A dredger and workers at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, March 2020. Photo: GodwinPaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The offer opened on 14 September 2026, and Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the market regulator, approved an extension of the close to 27 October 2026. At full subscription, 4.1 billion shares at that price come to about NGN 2.15 trillion (about US$1.6 billion).

What Is Not Known

As of 8 November 2026 there is no official investor count and no final allotment result. Applications are not the same as shares granted, so the level of demand that turns into allotted shares is still unclear.

The company and the SEC had not confirmed an allotment date by that day, although one earlier estimate pointed to 10 November. Our earlier report on the allotment and regulator approval covers the process.

What It Means for You

A minimum ticket of NGN 5,250 (about US$3.90) was small by design, so price was not the main barrier on Dangote’s account. He pointed to time and access instead.

For a reader in the United States, the missed target shows how hard it is to bring first-time savers into a young share market. Investors who follow Nigerian assets should watch the final count, because it signals how much local demand stands behind the company.

Our earlier look at how the IPO could lift Nigeria’s investor base set out what a bigger turnout would have meant. Our report on the refinery offer abroad covers how it was pitched beyond Nigeria.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Dangote refinery IPO reach 10 million investors?

No, according to Aliko Dangote. He blamed limited time and people not knowing how to access the offer, and said he was sure the shortfall was small.

What did one share cost in the Dangote IPO?

Each share cost NGN 525 (about US$0.39), and buyers needed at least 10 shares. That makes the minimum NGN 5,250 (about US$3.90).

When will Dangote IPO shares be allotted?

No allotment date had been confirmed by 8 November 2026, though one earlier estimate pointed to 10 November. Results then go to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission for approval.

Sources: Dangote’s remarks at the 25th WIMBIZ conference, Lagos (reported 8 November 2026); offer terms of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE IPO (4.1 billion shares at NGN 525; opening 14 September and close 27 October 2026).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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Africa markets Aliko Dangote Dangote Refinery IPO Nigeria Nigerian stocks Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria The People's IPO WIMBIZ

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