Sheinbaum says Pemex is getting stronger, but the company's latest filing shows the debt target still needs a large fall in the last weeks of the year.

File photo, 2009. Pemex Akal-C platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · ENERGY

Mexico’s president said on Saturday that the state oil company Pemex will end 2026 with far less debt than before, a claim investors can now test against the company’s own figures. Claudia Sheinbaum spoke in Paraíso, in the southern state of Tabasco, at the launch ceremony for three offshore oil platforms.

Pemex, short for Petróleos Mexicanos, is owned by the Mexican state and also owns a refinery in Texas. Its debt is the number that credit analysts watch most closely.

Key Facts Who President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke in Paraíso, Tabasco, on Saturday 28 November 2026.

What She said Pemex cut its debt from US$90 billion to under US$70 billion in 2026.

Latest level Pemex’s financial debt was US$77.6 billion on 30 September 2026.

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As of 29 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

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Sheinbaum says Pemex is getting stronger, but the company’s latest filing shows the debt target still needs a large fall in the last weeks of the year.

Sheinbaum has made Pemex the test of her energy policy since she took office on 1 October 2024, and on Saturday she listed the year-end debt as one of five big announcements of the weekend. “We cut the debt from US$90 billion to less than US$70 billion in 2026,” she said, according to the Presidency’s transcript, translated here from Spanish.

Pemex’s third-quarter report, published on 30 October 2026, put its financial debt at US$77.6 billion on 30 September, about 9%, or roughly US$8 billion, below the end of 2025. Reaching the target therefore needs a further fall of about US$7.6 billion in the last three months, nearly as much as in the first nine.

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The transcript does not date the US$90 billion starting point, which is higher than Pemex’s end-2025 level. It also does not say how much of the planned fall would come from the company’s own cash and how much from state money.

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The three platforms were built in Tampico, on Mexico’s Gulf coast, and weigh about 4,000 tonnes each on average, Pemex chief executive Juan Carlos Carpio Fragoso said at the event. They are bound for the Sejkan, Tlatitok and Konen fields in the Gulf of Mexico, which he said should yield about 54,000 barrels of oil a day at full capacity.

Sheinbaum also said the refineries are “processing 1.45 million barrels of oil a day”. That count covers all eight refineries of the national system, including Deer Park in Texas, and the transcript does not split it between Mexico and the United States.

She added that without the Dos Bocas refinery, a Pemex plant in Tabasco that stands a few steps from the event site, and the purchase of Deer Park, gasoline would have reached 30 pesos a litre this year (about US$1.53, at 19.63 pesos per US dollar, the market-data close of 27 November). The claim is a counterfactual, and no official price series is cited for it.

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The state still carries a large part of the load. The Finance Ministry’s 2027 budget package, sent to Congress on 8 September 2026, proposed a transfer of 81.1 billion pesos (about US$4.1 billion) to Pemex to repay debt, against 263.5 billion pesos (about US$13.4 billion) in the 2026 package.

Pemex also still loses money: its third-quarter net loss was 10.8 billion pesos (about US$550 million), 82.4% smaller than a year earlier. For lenders, the question is how much of any debt cut comes from earnings and how much from transfers that the federal budget must fund.

The clearest check will be Pemex’s own year-end debt figure set against the target. Until then, the verified level is the one in the third-quarter report.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Pemex?

Pemex is Mexico’s state-owned oil company, which drills for crude and runs refineries, including Deer Park in Texas. The federal government decides much of its budget.

Is the Debt Target Already Met?

Not yet verified: Sheinbaum presented it as the 2026 result, while the latest figure is from 30 September. The year-end report will settle it.

Why Does Pemex Debt Matter to Investors?

Lenders judge Pemex partly by how far the Mexican state backs it. The size of state transfers shows how much of the burden remains public.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error