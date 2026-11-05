Tunisia Plans Batteries to Prevent Blackouts

Rooftops of the old medina of Tunis, the capital. File photo. (Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TUNISIA · ENERGY

Key Facts The country Tunisia, on the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, still imports some electricity from neighbouring Algeria.

What is planned State utility STEG has opened a tender for ten batteries totalling 300 megawatts (MW) of power.

The first step Energy minister Salah Zouari, in charge on an interim basis, said 150 MW should be installed before summer 2027.

The deadline Bids are due on Wednesday 11 November 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in Tunis, after an earlier date passed.

Tunisia wants large batteries on its power grid before next summer, so that families and factories do not face a repeat of this year’s scheduled blackouts. The state power utility, STEG (the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas), has asked bidders for ten battery systems that together deliver 300 megawatts (MW) of power and store 600 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy.

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For US readers, this is a test of energy security in a North African country that still buys electricity from Algeria. It is also a chance for foreign equipment makers, because the tender is international.

What Happened

STEG published an international tender in September for ten battery storage systems, filed under the number 2026 E 4017. The contract covers design, equipment supply, installation, start-up and maintenance.

The bid deadline was first set for 29 October and has now moved to Wednesday 11 November at 9:30 a.m. Bids will be opened the same day at 10:00 a.m. at STEG’s headquarters in Tunis, and companies must file them on Tuneps, the national public procurement platform.

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Where the Batteries Would Go

The ten sites are split into three regions. The north gets four systems, in Ben Arous, Gaâfour, Mateur and Kchabta, with 105 MW and 210 MWh in total.

The centre gets three, in Msaken, Ksour Essef and Bir Lahfey, with 90 MW and 180 MWh. The south gets three, in Gabès South, Médenine and Midoun on the island of Djerba, with 105 MW and 210 MWh.

Each system has two megawatt-hours of storage for every megawatt, so it can run at full power for about two hours. That helps keep the grid’s frequency and voltage steady, and it evens out gaps between what power plants produce and what customers use.

Why Tunisia Needs Storage

Batteries can store solar power at midday and release it in the evening, when demand peaks. Solar output fades just as families switch on lights and air conditioning, so stored power can fill the gap.

The government says it wants to avoid new scheduled cuts after the difficulties of summer 2026. Tunisia keeps importing electricity from Algeria to cover the gap between national output and demand.

What the Minister Said

Salah Zouari, who is running the energy ministry on an interim basis, told parliamentary committees on Tuesday 3 November that a first tranche of batteries with 150 MW of power should be installed before summer 2027, according to local reports of his testimony to the committees. He said the batteries would start work step by step, and that the total would later reach at least 300 MW.

The government’s energy plan also includes new solar plants with storage and a goal of 35% renewable electricity by 2030. Storage is part of the plan to cover evening demand.

What It Means for You

If you follow North African markets, the tender shows how Tunisia is trying to close its summer power gap while its budget is under pressure. Our guide to who runs Tunisia’s economy explains who decides, and our report on the 2027 budget and debt shows the limits on spending.

No batteries can be installed before bids close on 11 November. The next real test is summer 2027, when demand peaks again and the first 150 MW is meant to be ready.

What Is Not Known

The contract value is not public in the notices we found, and neither is the list of companies that plan to bid. It is also unclear whether the first 150 MW will come from the same tender or be phased inside it.

Officials have not said which sites would be built first, and we did not find the minister’s remarks in an official transcript. It is also not yet known whether the 11 November deadline will hold, since the date has already moved once.

More: Tunisia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Tunisia’s Battery Storage Tender?

It is an international call by the state utility STEG for ten battery systems with 300 MW of power and 600 MWh of storage. Bids are due on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

When Will the Batteries Be Ready?

The energy minister said the first 150 MW should be installed before summer 2027. The total is meant to reach at least 300 MW later.

Why Does Tunisia Need Batteries?

Batteries store solar power for the evening peak and help prevent scheduled blackouts. Tunisia also imports electricity from Algeria to cover shortfalls.

Where Will the Batteries Be Built?

The ten sites lie across the north, centre and south, including Ben Arous, Msaken and Djerba. Each system can run at full power for about two hours.

Sources: STEG (Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas), international tender notice 2026 E 4017, September 2026; Tuneps, Tunisia national public procurement platform, bid deadline of 11 November 2026; Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy of Tunisia, statements to parliamentary committees, 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief