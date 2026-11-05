Tanzania Ruling Party Wins Chamwino Seat

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TANZANIA · POLITICS

Key Facts The winner Dr Netho Ndilito of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) won Chamwino with 70,974 votes, or 81.97%.

Runner-up Nyakapala Filemon of CHAUMMA, a small opposition party, came second with 10,315 votes.

Why a vote The seat fell vacant when Deogratius Ndejembi, appointed vice president on 26 August 2026, had to leave parliament.

The field Sixteen candidates ran for the seat, and 133,864 voters were registered in Chamwino.

The dates Voting took place on Wednesday, 4 November; the result was declared on Thursday, 5 November.

Tanzania’s ruling party has won the Chamwino seat in parliament, left empty when Deogratius Ndejembi became vice president. Dr Netho Ndilito of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) took 70,974 votes, or 81.97%, the returning officer declared on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

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The by-election, a special vote to fill one vacant seat, took place on Wednesday, 4 November, in Chamwino, a district of the Dodoma region. Voters in 11 wards also chose local councillors the same day.

Who Won the Chamwino Seat

Dr Netho Ndilito, the candidate of CCM, the party that has governed Tanzania for decades, won with 70,974 votes. The returning officer, the official who runs the count for the seat, declared him the winner on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

His 81.97% share left the field far behind. Nyakapala Filemon of CHAUMMA won 10,315 votes, and Exavery Mapunda of the AAFP farmers’ party won 1,042.

None of the remaining candidates reached 900 votes. In all, 16 candidates ran, and the winner beat his closest rival by more than 60,000 votes.

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Why the Seat Was Empty

President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Deogratius Ndejembi, the Chamwino lawmaker, as vice president on 26 August 2026, and parliament confirmed him on 28 August. The constitution does not allow a president or vice president to sit as a member of parliament, so his seat fell vacant.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the body that runs elections, set the by-election for Wednesday, 4 November. Campaigning ran from 14 October to 3 November.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 4 p.m., and INEC chairman Judge Jacobs Mwambegele said voting went well. Our earlier report on the Chamwino by-election has the voter numbers.

What the Win Means for the Ruling Party

CCM keeps a seat it already held, so the balance in parliament does not change. The margin shows how strongly the party still dominates in this part of Dodoma region.

CCM’s Central Committee chose Ndilito as its candidate in October. Vice President Ndejembi campaigned for him and asked voters to back him.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

CCM is the party that has governed Tanzania for decades, and President Samia Suluhu Hassan leads it. CHAUMMA and the AAFP are small opposition parties.

INEC is the national electoral commission. A returning officer oversees the count and announces the winner for one seat.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the result changes no policy, because CCM held the seat before and still dominates parliament. Washington and other partners watch Tanzania’s electoral process closely, so turnout, results and complaints are read abroad as well as at home.

US travelers to Dodoma, the Serengeti or Zanzibar should still check the State Department’s travel advisory before they go. A by-election in one district does not change entry rules or flight schedules.

What Is Not Known

Turnout has not been announced, but the declared votes suggest that about 65% of registered Chamwino voters cast a valid ballot, by our calculation. The 11 ward results are not part of the Chamwino declaration.

It is not yet known whether any candidate will file a challenge. Final certified results and turnout figures from INEC are still to come.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Won the Chamwino By-Election?

Dr Netho Ndilito of CCM won with 70,974 votes, or 81.97%, the returning officer declared on 5 November 2026. He succeeds Deogratius Ndejembi, who became vice president.

Why Was There a By-Election?

Ndejembi was appointed vice president on 26 August 2026, and the constitution bars a vice president from sitting as an MP. His Chamwino seat therefore fell vacant.

When Was the Vote?

Voting took place on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The result was declared the next day.

What Is CCM?

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is the party that has governed Tanzania for decades. President Samia Suluhu Hassan leads it.

Sources: Returning officer for Chamwino, declaration of the by-election result, 5 November 2026; Tanzania Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), news and timetable for the Chamwino by-election, 3-4 November 2026; INEC, timetable for the Chamwino and 11-ward by-elections, 25 September 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief