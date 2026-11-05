Benin Names Ex-Mayor as Ambassador to Russia

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BENIN · DIPLOMACY

Key Facts The country Benin, a coastal West African country next to Nigeria and Niger, is led by President Romuald Wadagni.

What happened Benin’s cabinet named former lawmaker Malick Gomina ambassador to Russia on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

His pledge Gomina promised loyalty, rigour and dedication, and closer cooperation with Benin’s partners abroad.

The context Benin’s vice president led its delegation to the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow on 28 and 29 October.

Benin has chosen a former mayor and lawmaker to represent it in Moscow, days after Russia hosted an Africa summit in Moscow. The Council of Ministers, Benin’s cabinet, named Malick Gomina ambassador to Russia on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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For US readers, the post matters because Benin borders Nigeria and Niger, so its ties with Moscow are watched in a region where the United States has security and trade interests. The appointment follows a summit that Russia hosted for African governments.

What Happened

The cabinet met on Wednesday 4 November 2026 under President Romuald Wadagni and approved a list of appointments. Gomina’s formal title is ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, the rank given to a country’s top envoy, to the Russian Federation.

He replaces Ambassador André Okounlola Biaou, whose mission has ended, according to local reports. Within hours of the announcement Gomina thanked the president for his trust and set out his commitments.

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What Gomina Promised

He said he would serve with loyalty, rigour and dedication. He added that he wants to defend Benin’s interests and help its image abroad.

Gomina also spoke of friendship, cooperation and partnership between states, especially in his new post in Russia. He said a changing world calls for a diplomacy that protects both cooperation and national interests.

Who Is Malick Gomina

Gomina is a former member of parliament and a former mayor of Djougou, a city in northern Benin. Local reports describe him as a former journalist and press-group executive who became a politician and is now a diplomat.

The date when he will present his credentials in Moscow is not public. Ambassadors normally do this after they arrive, and the host government sets the day.

Why Russia Matters to Benin

Benin sent Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata to the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow on 28 and 29 October 2026. She travelled with Foreign Minister Corinne Amori Brunet and the outgoing ambassador, Okounlola Biaou.

The appointment came six days after the summit closed. The government has not said whether the two events are linked.

Benin’s delegation said its priorities are a secure supply of fertiliser, bigger food reserves and markets for locally processed goods. Benin has also received 150 Russian university scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year, and both sides want to recognise each other’s diplomas.

What It Means for You

If you follow US policy in Africa, the appointment is a small signal in a larger contest for influence among West African governments. It does not by itself change Benin’s ties with the United States or with its neighbours.

The topics Benin’s delegation named in public were fertiliser, food reserves, markets for processed goods and education, and we found no public statement on security or military cooperation. Our explainer on Benin’s place in West Africa shows who its neighbours are, and our report on its fast growth shows what is at stake for investors.

What Is Not Known

The date when Gomina will take up his post has not been announced. The government has also not said when his predecessor will leave Moscow.

No official text has said what Benin wants from Moscow beyond the general goals above. It is not known whether security cooperation will be part of the talks.

The government has not given a reason for the timing of the change at the embassy. It has also not said whether the outgoing ambassador will receive another post.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Benin’s New Ambassador to Russia?

Malick Gomina, a former member of parliament and former mayor of Djougou, was named on Wednesday 4 November 2026. He replaces Ambassador André Okounlola Biaou.

Who Appointed Malick Gomina?

Benin’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet led by President Romuald Wadagni, named him on 4 November. The title is ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

What Did Gomina Promise?

He promised loyalty, rigour and dedication, and said he wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation, especially with Russia. He also pledged to defend Benin’s interests.

Why Does Benin’s Link With Russia Matter to the US?

Russia hosted an Africa summit in Moscow in October, and Benin borders Nigeria and Niger. Its choices therefore matter in a region where the United States has security and trade interests.

Sources: Government of Benin, Council of Ministers, appointments of Wednesday 4 November 2026; Malick Gomina, public statement after his appointment, 4 November 2026; Government of Benin, delegation to the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, 28 and 29 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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