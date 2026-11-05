Morocco Probes Two Tourist Deaths in Agadir

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MOROCCO · TRAVEL SAFETY

Key Facts The place Agadir is a Moroccan Atlantic beach resort popular with European visitors.

What happened Two tourists were found dead in a hotel room on Monday 2 November 2026.

The injured Two more guests were taken to hospital in serious condition, according to local reports.

The probe A prosecutor ordered autopsies, and a joint inspection team searched the hotel on Tuesday 3 November.

Still unknown The cause of death is not confirmed, and officials have not named the hotel.

Two tourists were found dead inside a room at a classified hotel in Agadir, Morocco, on Monday 2 November 2026, and two other guests were rushed to hospital. Moroccan prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation, but the cause of death has not been announced.

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For US readers, the case matters because Agadir is a major beach resort in Morocco, a country many American travelers visit. The first official answers on what happened in the room will come from the autopsy results.

What Happened

Hotel staff found the two bodies in a guest room on Monday and alerted the hotel management, which called the police and the local authorities. Local reports say the two other guests were taken by ambulance to the university hospital in Agadir, where they were described as being in critical condition.

Judicial police and the police scientific and technical teams went to the hotel, examined the room and collected samples and other evidence. On the order of the competent public prosecutor, the two bodies were moved to the morgue of the Hassan II Regional Hospital in Agadir for autopsies.

Local reports describe the dead tourists as British, but the Moroccan authorities have not confirmed their nationalities or names. The hotel is described only as a classified one, meaning it carries an official star rating, and it has not been named publicly.

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The Joint Inspection

On Tuesday 3 November a joint commission of representatives from several administrative and public services visited the hotel. Local reports say its task is to examine health safety, accommodation conditions and the services the hotel provides.

The reports add that investigators searched the kitchen, the victims’ room and the roof, where they looked for fingerprints. A commission of about ten members is said to have inspected the hotel’s outbuildings as well.

What Could Have Caused It

No Moroccan authority has said what killed the two guests. Local reports mention food poisoning, other poisoning and a gas leak as possibilities under review, and each of them is only a hypothesis until the autopsy and the laboratory tests are finished.

Prosecutors usually wait for the forensic report before they release a cause. That report may also show whether the two guests who survived suffered the same exposure.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to Agadir or another Moroccan resort, we found no official travel warning tied to this case, and no authority has linked the deaths to a wider danger. Our Morocco winter travel guide lists the season’s events and practical tips.

Sensible habits cost nothing, such as asking the hotel how rooms with gas heaters or water heaters are ventilated and reporting any unusual smell, dizziness or nausea to the front desk at once. US citizens who need help abroad can contact the US Embassy in Rabat, and travel insurance should cover hospital care.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what caused the deaths, whether the cause was a gas leak, a poisoning or something else, or whether anyone is responsible. The names, ages and nationalities of the victims and of the two hospitalised guests have not been confirmed by the authorities.

It is also unclear how the two surviving guests are doing and whether the hotel has closed or kept running. We found no public statement from the prosecutor on the findings so far.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at the Agadir Hotel?

Two tourists were found dead in a hotel room in Agadir on Monday 2 November 2026, and two other guests were taken to hospital. A prosecutor has ordered autopsies to find the cause.

Is It Safe to Travel to Agadir?

No Moroccan authority has linked the deaths to a wider danger, and we found no new travel warning over this case. Travelers should follow normal hotel safety habits and watch for the investigation results.

What Caused the Tourists to Die?

The cause is not confirmed. Local reports mention food poisoning, other poisoning and a gas leak, but autopsy and laboratory results are still pending.

Sources: Moroccan judicial authorities, public prosecutor’s order for autopsies at the Hassan II Regional Hospital in Agadir, 2 November 2026; Moroccan local authorities and police, joint inspection of the hotel on 3 November 2026; Moroccan press reports from Agadir and Rabat, 2–5 November 2026; Rio Times Morocco winter travel guide.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief