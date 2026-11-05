Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

Our call for Thursday is a culture day in Centro, because the museums are open and most of them are free.

No match or concert is confirmed for today, so the headline is the CCBB, the Paço Imperial and the Museu do Amanhã.

Markets rallied on Wednesday, with Wall Street and Brazilian stocks up and the fear gauge sharply lower; the board carries the figures.

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The day in one line: start at the CCBB, lunch in Centro, then the waterfront museums before the 6pm closing.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Thursday, November 5, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,563 +1.23% USD/BRL 5.4592 -0.56%

Source: market close, 4 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

THU 5 forecast pending n/a FRI 6 forecast pending n/a SAT 7 forecast pending n/a SUN 8 forecast pending n/a

We could not confirm today’s forecast at press time, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Check a live forecast before you leave.

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Museums are indoors, which makes this plan safe whatever the sky does. Carry a light layer for the air conditioning and a small umbrella.

Outdoor plans at Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage depend on the forecast. Both are open, so decide after you look at the sky.

Sunset today: n/a · Sea state not confirmed today — check the flags on the beach before swimming.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: forecast not confirmed — plan indoors first, outdoors if it is dry. — The day’s event: no dated concert or fixture confirmed; the draw is Centro’s free museums. — Venue/time: CCBB, Centro — 9am to 8pm, free. — Markets: a strong Wednesday for US and Brazilian stocks; see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES. — Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã, Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage stay open through the weekend. — The day for: culture, a long lunch and an early finish. A slow, free and well-fed day in Centro beats any queue at the beach.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.82% EUR / BRL 6.17 +0.47% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 99.25 +4.89% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.82% +2.00% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% IBOV

166,191.45

-0.82% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Indonesia’s Rice Plan and Soybean Buyers, What It Means Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CULTURE IN CENTRO A free-museum day in Centro Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am to 8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop and the only one that stays open into the evening. Walk to the Paço Imperial in Centro, open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm, also free. Aim to arrive after lunch. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and free. Its reading room is worth the detour, so go before 5pm. Finish at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am to 6pm at R$30 (about US$5.50), or R$15 (about US$2.75) for half price. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), next door on Praça Mauá, is open 11am to 6pm at R$20 (about US$3.66). Getting around: the single metro journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.45). Centro sits on Metrô lines 1 and 2, and the VLT light rail links Praça Mauá to the CCBB area.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IF DRY If the sky is clear, Jardim Botânico is open 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.33) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and free. Go in the morning, then take the culture plan in the afternoon.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not confirmed café wifi or hours for today, so we name no café here. The CCBB’s courtyard café is a natural stop, but confirm its hours on arrival. If you need a desk, work in the morning and keep the museums for the afternoon.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GREEN AND QUIET For the opposite mood, spend the day among trees at Parque Lage and Jardim Botânico. Both open at 8am and close at 5pm. Parque Lage is free, and the Jardim Botânico costs R$40 (about US$7.33) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. Bring water and arrive early.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have no confirmed concert or show for tonight, so we do not name one. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. The Theatro Municipal offers guided visits on Wednesday to Saturday at R$20 (about US$3.66), but its times were not supplied. Confirm before you go.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá — 10am to 6pm, R$30 (about US$5.50) (R$15 (about US$2.75) half price); science and design museum on the waterfront. Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá — 11am to 6pm, R$20 (about US$3.66); open Thursday to Tuesday. Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am to 6pm, free; partial reopening, so not every gallery is open. Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm to 6pm, free; a good early-afternoon stop.

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.45). Lines 1 and 2 serve Centro, and the VLT runs along the waterfront.

We have no confirmed disruption for today. If rain arrives, expect ride-app surge pricing in the early evening and book the ride home before 6pm.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not confirmed specific restaurants for today, so we name none; look for a por-quilo lunch near the CCBB in Centro. Expect a modest midday budget.

Dinner: No dinner venue was confirmed for today. Eat in Centro before the offices empty, or head back to Botafogo or Ipanema for a wider choice.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, since most museums here are free and cafés take both. Bring ID for any half-price ticket at the Museu do Amanhã.

Dollar values use 5.46 reais per US dollar (RT close, 4 November 2026). Centro empties after the offices close, so finish your visits by early evening and take a ride app home.

Do not walk the quiet streets near Praça Mauá alone late at night. The Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro is closed today, with exhibitions suspended indefinitely.

Do not plan a visit there.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have no confirmed meetup for today. Newcomers can start with free cultural venues like the CCBB, where strangers share a room and a queue.

Check expat groups on Facebook and WhatsApp for this week’s events, and confirm them yourself before you go.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We could not confirm a match for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo today. We name no kickoff time or bar.

Check the official club and league pages for the next fixture before you plan an evening around football.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets closed higher on Wednesday across the US and most of Latin America. Wall Street and Brazilian stocks rose strongly, and the fear gauge dropped sharply.

Argentina and Colombia were the soft spots. Gold and silver rose, the dollar weakened against the real, and US borrowing costs eased.

The board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every level. For an expat paid in dollars, the weaker dollar against the real is the line to watch.

At its interest rate decision on Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank held the Selic benchmark at 13.75% (consensus 13.75, previous 13.75), and IPC-Fipe inflation, São Paulo’s consumer price index, rose 0.44% in October (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51), so borrowing stays costly while price pressure eases.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 5 — Culture day in Centro: CCBB, Paço Imperial, then Museu do Amanhã by 6pm. FRI 6 — Last weekday for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am to 5pm, free) and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR). SAT 7 — Jardim Botânico or Parque Lage in the morning, both from 8am; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is open and free. SUN 8 — Museu do Amanhã and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) are open; the Real Gabinete is closed at weekends. MON 9 — The CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; the Paço Imperial and Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Midweek Samba and Live Music.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums in Rio are free today?

The CCBB in Centro, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, the Paço Imperial in Centro and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro are free. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free too. Hours differ, so check each: the CCBB runs 9am to 8pm and the Real Gabinete closes at 5.46pm.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.45). Lines 1 and 2 serve Centro.

Is the Jardim Botânico cheaper for residents?