Facade of the San Juan Bautista Cathedral in Old San Juan, photographed on 16 April 2013. Photo: Flickr user Thank You (23 Millions+) views via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

PUERTO RICO · RELIGION

Puerto Rico is still a mostly Catholic island, but only just: in interviews by the Pew Research Center, a US research organisation, held between October 2013 and February 2014, 56% of adults said they were Catholic and 33% said they were Protestant. It is the most recent island-wide measure of Puerto Rican faith that we could find from a research body, and no later Pew survey covers the territory.

For readers in the United States the subject is close to home, because Puerto Ricans are US citizens and the island’s churches, festivals and church-and-state fights unfold under the US flag. This guide explains who believes what, which traditions shape daily life, which dates fall in the coming weeks and what visitors should know.

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Key Facts Faith In 2013–14 interviews, 56% of adults were Catholic, 33% Protestant, 8% unaffiliated.

Trend Pew’s table puts Catholics at 94% of Puerto Ricans in 1950 and 87% in 1970.

Law The Constitution requires “complete separation of church and state”.

Next Divina Providencia feast Thursday 19 November; San Sebastián street festival 21–24 January 2027.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:49 GMT.

A guide to the faiths of Puerto Rico, from Catholic patron-saint festivals to Afro-Caribbean traditions and the political arguments over church and state.

Gothic vaulting inside the San Juan Cathedral in Old San Juan, photographed on 6 January 2025. Photo: Ligocsicnarf89 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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The Big Picture: A Catholic Island That Is Splitting

Spanish colonisation brought Catholicism to the island, and a table in Pew’s 13 November 2014 report shows how complete it was: 100% of Puerto Ricans were Catholic in 1910 and 94% in 1950. Those early figures are estimates from the World Religion Database and the Brazilian and Mexican censuses, while the 56% in 2013–14 comes from Pew’s own survey, a fall of 31 points from the 87% of 1970.

Pew also asked how people were raised. In that survey, 73% of Puerto Rican adults said they were raised Catholic, a net drop of 17 points to today’s 56%, and 38% of today’s Protestants said they had been raised Catholic.

Most Puerto Rican Protestants therefore did not switch: they grew up in Protestant homes, and the Protestant community is by now an established part of island life rather than a recent arrival. Pew also found that 8% of adults had no religious affiliation, yet 32% of those unaffiliated adults said religion was very important in their lives.

The island’s demographics make this a shifting picture. The US Census Bureau counted 3,285,874 residents on 1 April 2020, 11.8% fewer than the 3,725,789 counted in 2010, so the congregations of 2026 are drawn from a smaller population than those Pew surveyed.

The 2014 survey is now twelve years old, and Pew’s January 2026 report on Catholic decline in Latin America covers only Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Nobody has published a newer island-wide measure of Puerto Rican belief that we could find, so the 56% figure should be read as a baseline, not as today’s count.

In Plain English Catholic A member of the Roman Catholic Church, led by the Pope; on the island it is organised in dioceses under bishops.

Protestant A Christian outside the Catholic Church; on the island this includes Pentecostal and other evangelical churches.

Unaffiliated A person who names no religion; many still believe in God or pray.

Syncretism The blending of two traditions, such as African spiritual practice and Catholic saints.

Patron saint A saint chosen as the protector of a town, parish or island.

How Many Catholics and Protestants Are There?

Pew’s table gives the clearest numbers: 56% Catholic, 33% Protestant, 8% unaffiliated and 2% other, from 1,700 interviews with a margin of error of 3.3 points. The Census Bureau’s regular island surveys are not a substitute, because we could not confirm that any official Puerto Rican or US statistics office publishes a religion count for the island.

The practical result is a society in which a Catholic parish, a Pentecostal congregation and a secular household can share one street. Readers from the mainland should expect a Catholic majority that is slim and shrinking, not the near-universal Catholicism of earlier decades.

Afro-Caribbean and Spiritist Traditions

Alongside the churches, older practices of African, Taino and European origin survive, often blended with Catholic saints. A January 2022 paper by researchers at Columbia University and the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine describes Espiritismo as a 19th-century French spiritualist movement combined with Taino healing practices, and Santería as Yoruba practice mixed with Catholicism.

In the paper’s first wave of data, collected from 2000 to 2004 from families with children aged 5 to 13 in San Juan and Caguas, 3.64% reported involvement, against 5.02% in the South Bronx, New York. The paper found that gap not statistically significant, and the data are old, so they show that the practices exist, not how many people follow them today.

The best-known public face of this blending is Loíza, a coastal town long associated with Afro-Puerto Rican culture. Its annual festival for Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle) is known for bomba (an Afro-Puerto Rican drum-and-dance tradition) and street processions; a 2014 article in the Latin American Music Review calls devotion to Santiago there syncretic.

Holidays and Patron-Saint Festivals

The calendar is Catholic in outline and Puerto Rican in flavour. Three Kings Day (the Epiphany, when the Magi are said to have reached Bethlehem) falls on Wednesday 6 January 2027 and is a customary gift-giving day for children.

The next date is Thursday 19 November, the feast of Our Lady of Divine Providence, the island’s patroness, a title Pope Paul VI proclaimed on 19 November 1969. The same date is a public holiday on the island that marks Christopher Columbus’s first landing in 1493.

The Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, a four-day street festival in Old San Juan named after Saint Sebastian, will run from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 January 2027, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced on 12 March 2026. The 2026 edition ran 15–18 January.

In Loíza, the Santiago Apóstol festival is held in late July. Many towns hold their own patron-saint festival each year, so a visitor who checks the municipal calendar will often find a procession, music and food stalls on a given weekend.

The Church, the State and Politics

Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth says no law may establish a religion or prohibit its free exercise, and that “there shall be complete separation of church and state.” In April 2026 the clause was still generating disputes, with constitutional law professor Carlos Gorrín Peralta and Ivette Montes Lebrón, president of the Alianza de Juristas Cristianos (a Christian lawyers’ group), interviewed on how far it reaches.

Recent laws show where the lines are contested. Governor Jenniffer González Colón defended Law 14-2025, the island’s religious-freedom law, together with her government’s measures on the legal status of the unborn at CPAC, a conservative conference, in May 2026.

Law 183-2025, signed in December 2025, amends the Civil Code so that every human being is a natural person, including the unborn at any stage of gestation. Law 18-2026, which the governor signed in February 2026, likewise counts the unborn as a human being under the Penal Code’s murder provision.

Church leadership is also changing. Pope Leo XIV named Eusebio Ramos Morales, previously Bishop of Caguas, as Archbishop of San Juan on 6 August 2026, after Archbishop Roberto González Nieves submitted his resignation on turning 75 in June 2025, and Ramos has led the Puerto Rico Bishops’ Conference since December 2024.

The conference met on 4–5 November 2026 in Aibonito and warned of an “anti-life wave” without naming a specific law, while also denouncing violence and corruption. In October 2025 the Frente Amplio de Acción Social, a civic group, criticised an Education Department circular, Carta Circular 008-2025-2026, on a faith office in the department.

What Visitors Should Know

Most visitors meet religion as architecture and as festival. The San Juan Cathedral in Old San Juan, the island’s historic walled city, is a landmark church of the old city, and we could not confirm its current visiting hours, so check with the parish before you go.

Festivals are the other draw: the January street festival in Old San Juan and the late-July festival in Loíza are public events that mix devotion with music and food. Treat the processions as acts of worship as well as parties.

Spanish is the main language in churches and at festivals, so a few phrases help. For local background, read our guides to the island’s history, its media landscape and its regions, or browse our Puerto Rico coverage.

What Is Not Known

No island-wide religion count newer than Pew’s 2013–14 fieldwork is available to us, and we could not confirm whether any official statistics office collects one. We also could not confirm the cathedral’s current visiting hours, the exact dates of every municipal patron-saint festival, or how many Puerto Ricans practise Santería and Espiritismo today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What religion is most common in Puerto Rico?

Catholicism. Pew Research Center found 56% of adults Catholic, 33% Protestant and 8% unaffiliated in interviews held between October 2013 and February 2014.

Is Puerto Rico more Protestant than it used to be?

Yes. Pew estimated the Catholic share at 87% in 1970 and 56% in 2013–14, and 33% of adults were Protestant in the later survey.

Does Puerto Rico have an official religion?

No. Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution bars any establishment of religion, protects free exercise and requires complete separation of church and state.

What is Santería in Puerto Rico?

A practice combining Yoruba traditions with Catholic saints. A 2022 study found 3.64% of families surveyed in 2000–2004 reported involvement in Espiritismo or Santería.

When is the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián?

The 2027 edition runs from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 January in Old San Juan, according to the mayor’s announcement of 12 March 2026.

Who leads the Catholic Church in Puerto Rico?

Pope Leo XIV named Eusebio Ramos Morales Archbishop of San Juan on 6 August 2026. He has also led the Puerto Rico Bishops’ Conference since December 2024.

Sources: Pew Research Center, Religion in Latin America, 13 November 2014; Pew Research Center, 21 January 2026; US Census Bureau, Puerto Rico 2020 Census and QuickFacts; Constitution of Puerto Rico, Article II, Section 3; Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, 11 January 2022.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error