File photo. The Capitol of Puerto Rico, seat of the island's legislature, in San Juan, August 2016. Photo: Brad Clinesmith, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Puerto Rico · Fiscal Oversight

Puerto Rico’s federal fiscal board says a weeks-long gas delivery delay added about US$32 million in extra fuel costs, according to the island’s power utility. The Financial Oversight and Management Board, created in 2016 by the US law PROMESA (the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act), published the estimate on Wednesday 21 October 2026.

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The figure comes from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island’s state power utility, which used costlier diesel from 16 September to 12 October. The board says it backs PREPA in enforcing its gas supply contract.

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US readers have a stake because Puerto Ricans are US citizens and the island’s debts are held by investors in the US municipal bond market, the market for state and local government debt. PREPA’s unresolved debt, with creditors who rejected its plan claiming about US$12 billion, is the other open fight.

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Key Facts Who. Federal fiscal board created by PROMESA, the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act.

What. PREPA, the state power utility, puts the cost of late gas at US$32 million.

Board stance. The board backs PREPA and the public-private partnerships agency in enforcing the gas contract.

Open fight. Bondholders (PREPA creditors) claim US$12 billion including interest; the board offered US$3 billion.

As of. 18 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

A late gas shipment left Puerto Rico with a costly fuel bill, and the board that oversees the island’s finances has taken the utility’s side. Its own statements are the record here.

The Big Picture

Congress passed PROMESA in 2016 after Puerto Rico’s debts became unmanageable. The law gave a board power to approve fiscal plans, budgets and large contracts.

By its own count, the board has completed 12 debt restructurings, which it says removed more than US$55 billion in debt payments over 40 years, according to its release of 30 June 2026. Its Annual Reports page says PROMESA saved the island more than US$76 billion, a US$38 return on each dollar the board spent.

These are the board’s own figures, and we found no independent audit of them. The page gives no method for how either number was calculated.

File photo. The dome of the Puerto Rico Capitol seen from Old San Juan. Photo: Jrozwado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Board Said About the Gas Delay

On Wednesday 21 October 2026 the board said deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel for power plants, were delayed for weeks, from 16 September to 12 October. Because the gas did not arrive, PREPA used more expensive diesel instead.

PREPA estimates the delay added about US$32 million in fuel costs, the board said. That is the utility’s estimate relayed by the board, and we found no independent calculation.

The supply contract is with NF Energía LLC, a fuel supplier, and has been in effect since December 2025 with the board’s approval. The board said it backs PREPA and the Public-Private Partnerships Authority, the government agency that signs big infrastructure deals, in enforcing it.

The statement calls a clause that lets third parties deliver gas through the supplier’s port facilities a fundamental part of the contract. The board said it will work with the government to gather stakeholders and prevent future interruptions, without affecting PREPA’s enforcement of its rights.

Dated record Monday 1 June 2026: board offers US$3 billion to non-settling PREPA bondholders.

Tuesday 14 July 2026: board says a bondholder group rejected the offer.

Wednesday 21 October 2026: board statement on the gas delay and the supply contract.

The Power Debt Dispute

On Monday 1 June 2026 the board offered non-settling bondholders of PREPA US$3 billion in cash, new bonds or both. Non-settling bondholders are creditors who have not signed up to the board’s existing debt plan.

The board said in its release of 30 June 2026 that the offer added US$1.4 billion to the current plan and would lift recovery to about 35% from about 19%. Those percentages are measured against roughly US$8.5 billion in principal claims at the bankruptcy filing date.

On Tuesday 14 July 2026 the board said a bondholder group had rejected the offer, calling it “dead on arrival”. The group asserts a claim of about US$12 billion, which is the US$8.5 billion principal plus interest accrued since 2017.

On Tuesday 6 October 2026 the board called some of these creditors an “aggressive group of New York hedge funds” pursuing about US$12 billion. The bondholders’ own words reach us only as quoted by the board, so their side is described as the board sees it.

In Plain English

PROMESA: a 2016 US law that lets a federal board oversee Puerto Rico’s finances.

a 2016 US law that lets a federal board oversee Puerto Rico’s finances. LNG: natural gas cooled to a liquid so ships can carry it.

natural gas cooled to a liquid so ships can carry it. Restructuring: a deal that cuts or reshapes debt a borrower cannot repay.

a deal that cuts or reshapes debt a borrower cannot repay. Non-settling bondholders: creditors who have not accepted the proposed deal.

Why It Matters

Two numbers in this dispute are easy to confuse. The bondholders’ US$12 billion includes interest since 2017, while the board’s US$3 billion offer is measured against about US$8.5 billion in principal claims.

The gap matters because the delay added an estimated US$32 million in fuel costs, and the debt outcome will shape the utility’s finances. Both the gas contract and the debt sit under decisions the board must approve.

What to Watch

The board has not confirmed dates for its next statements on the gas contract or the power debt. Its press releases and annual reports pages on oversightboard.pr.gov are where any update would appear.

What Is Not Known

The board has not published how PREPA calculated the US$32 million, and no independent estimate is available. The outcome of the power debt talks is also open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Financial Oversight and Management Board?

It is a federal board created by the 2016 PROMESA law. It approves Puerto Rico’s budgets, fiscal plans and large contracts.

What did the board say about the gas delay?

On 21 October 2026 it said late gas deliveries from 16 September to 12 October cost about US$32 million in extra fuel, per PREPA’s estimate. It said it backs PREPA in enforcing the supply contract.

What is the power debt dispute about?

The board offered non-settling bondholders US$3 billion on 1 June 2026, and a bondholder group rejected it. The group claims about US$12 billion, counting interest since 2017.

Are the board’s savings figures audited?

The board says it saved Puerto Rico more than US$76 billion. We found no independent audit, and its page gives no method for the number.

Related: Governor seeks power bill relief, Senate summons Deloitte over payment delays, Puerto Rico’s media landscape explained, and our Puerto Rico hub.

Sources: Oversight Board, LNG contract statement, 21 October 2026; Oversight Board, PREPA settlement proposal, 30 June 2026; Oversight Board, bondholder rejection, 14 July 2026; Oversight Board, response to bondholders, 6 October 2026; Oversight Board, Annual Reports.

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