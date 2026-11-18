The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the legislature where Ramos Díaz served. Photo: Mtmelendez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

PUERTO RICO · POLITICS

Puerto Rico’s governor declared an official day of mourning on Tuesday 17 November 2026 for Oreste Ramos Díaz, a former senator who died that day at the age of 80. Governor Jenniffer González Colón said in a written statement that US and Puerto Rican flags will fly at half-staff in all government facilities on the day of mourning, El Vocero, a San Juan daily, reports.

Ramos Díaz represented the San Juan district in the Puerto Rico Senate for five consecutive terms, from 1977 to 1996, and was one of the founders of the New Progressive Party, the party that campaigns for US statehood. The date of the mourning day will be announced once the family releases funeral details.

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Key Facts What Governor Jenniffer González Colón declared an official day of mourning for Oreste Ramos Díaz.

Who Ramos Díaz, 80, was a San Juan senator for five terms, from 1977 to 1996.

Party He was a founder of the New Progressive Party, which backs US statehood for Puerto Rico.

Next The mourning date will be announced after the family sets funeral details.

As of 18 November 2026, 07:25 GMT

Puerto Rico honours a former senator who served five terms in its Senate and was a founder of the pro-statehood party.

What the Governor Said

“I deeply regret the death of former senator Oreste Ramos Díaz,” González Colón said, according to Noticel, a Puerto Rican news site. She recalled that he pushed for parks and aid for children with disabilities, and worked so that residents of rural communities in Río Piedras, a San Juan district, could obtain titles to their land.

She also cited his interest in art and culture and his link to the creation of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, an art museum in San Juan. “We remember him both for his convictions and for his vocation of service,” she said.

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A Career Tied to Statehood

Ramos Díaz was a lawyer and writer, and the governor said he defended statehood for Puerto Rico. Noticel reported that he also joined public debates on equal rights for US citizens living on the island.

The governor sent condolences to his children, his grandchildren and his brother, Héctor Ramos. Metro Puerto Rico, another San Juan news site, carried the same statement.

The dome of the Capitol of Puerto Rico seen from Old San Juan. Photo: Jrozwado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Is Not Known

The date of the official mourning day, the funeral arrangements and the cause of death have not been announced. No statement from the family appears in the three published reports of the governor’s announcement.

What to Watch Next

The governor’s office will name the day of mourning once the family releases the funeral details, and that date is not yet confirmed. Government offices will lower the flags on that day.

More: Puerto Rico Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Oreste Ramos Díaz?

Oreste Ramos Díaz was a lawyer, writer and former senator who represented San Juan for five consecutive terms from 1977 to 1996. He died on 17 November 2026 at the age of 80.

What does the day of mourning mean?

The governor ordered Puerto Rican and US flags lowered to half-staff in all government facilities on the mourning day. The date will be announced after the family sets funeral details.

Sources: Statement by Governor Jenniffer González Colón, 17 November 2026, as published by Noticel, El Vocero and Metro Puerto Rico.