Society: Puerto Rico

A US-wide emergency alert test runs today, Tuesday 17 November 2026, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, including in Puerto Rico. The test is real, but it only briefly interrupts radio and television programmes.

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens, so the test reaches Americans there too. The official notices say nothing about electricity.

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Key Facts What. A US-wide emergency alert test runs at 2:20 p.m. ET today (3:20 p.m. in Puerto Rico).

Power. The FCC notices mention neither electricity nor Puerto Rico; the test uses broadcast channels.

The test. Radio and television only, with the message “This is only a test.” Not sent to phones.

Next. If the test is postponed, the backup date is Thursday 3 December 2026.

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 17:45 GMT

Today’s national alert test is a broadcast exercise. It is run through radio and television, not through the power grid.

What the Alert Test Is

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US broadcast regulator, announced on Wednesday 16 September 2026 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US disaster agency, would run a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). It is set for 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday 17 November, with Thursday 3 December 2026 as the backup date.

The test travels through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), FEMA’s national alert network, and the FCC says it is sent in English and Spanish. The alert text says the exercise is only a test and that the public need take no action.

FEMA said ahead of the test that it would air on radio and television only and would not be sent to mobile phones. It says the broadcast lasts about one minute.

The FCC’s public notices mention neither electricity nor Puerto Rico. Nothing in them links the test to the power supply.

File photo, April 2018: a transmission tower and power lines in the hills near Caguas, Puerto Rico, during repairs after Hurricane Maria. (Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

The test is due at 3:20 p.m. local time on the island, the same moment as 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. It will pause radio and television programming briefly.

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What It Means for You

If you have family, a business or a trip in Puerto Rico, expect a short alert on television and radio around 3:20 p.m. local time, with no instruction attached. Phones are not expected to ring.

A power cut on any day would come from the grid, not from this test. Official guidance for the test is the broadcast message itself, which carries no instruction.

What To Watch

First, the test itself at 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday 17 November, with Thursday 3 December 2026 as the FCC’s backup date. Second, the FCC deadline of 2:20 p.m. ET on Thursday 19 November for broadcasters to file their day-of-test reports.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether any outage occurs on the island on 17 November. We found no statement from the island’s power companies or its emergency management bureau about the test.

In Plain English

FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US disaster agency. FCC. The Federal Communications Commission, the US broadcast regulator. EAS and IPAWS. The Emergency Alert System and the national network that sends its messages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the FEMA test cause a blackout in Puerto Rico?

The FCC’s public notices on the test mention neither electricity nor Puerto Rico. The test interrupts radio and television briefly and is not a grid operation.

When is the nationwide emergency alert test?

The test is set for 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday 17 November 2026, which is 3:20 p.m. in Puerto Rico. The backup date is Thursday 3 December 2026.

Will my phone receive the alert?

FEMA said the test will air on radio and television only and will not be sent to mobile phones. The message says no action is required.

Why does the US run this test?

The FCC and FEMA, the US disaster agency, run nationwide tests to check that the alert system works. The date and time are set in the FCC’s public notice of 16 September 2026.

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Sources: FCC public notice DA 26-989, 16 September 2026; FCC public notice DA 26-1190, 4 November 2026; FEMA, 2026 Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test.