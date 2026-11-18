RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

PUERTO RICO · SOCIETY

Beauty queens from around the world handed over gifts from their home countries to a Puerto Rican charity this week, days before the Miss Universe final. The charity, SER de Puerto Rico, will auction the art and crafts and keep every dollar raised.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For US readers, the visit shows how Puerto Rico, a US territory, is using the pageant’s global audience to raise money for a local cause. The governor also announced a recurring annual grant for the charity, a grant that will run every year.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Miss Universe 2026 contestants gave gifts from their countries to SER de Puerto Rico, a disability charity.

The money Governor Jenniffer González signed US$5 million a year for SER, starting in fiscal year 2027-28.

The auction The donated art and crafts will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to SER.

Next The pageant final is Tuesday 24 November 2026 at San Juan’s Coliseo arena.

The visit and the new grant give a disability charity both a one-off auction and a recurring source of funds.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What Happened at SER

Candidates in Miss Universe 2026 visited the grounds of SER de Puerto Rico on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and donated pieces that reflect their countries. The government says the gifts include works of art, handicrafts, accessories and typical items.

The visit was part of a programme called “Regalos del Universo” (Gifts of the Universe), organised by the Government of Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, the island’s tourism agency. Willianette Robles Cancel, the company’s executive director, said the programme uses Miss Universe’s international reach to connect cultures and support a cause.

The donated pieces will go into a special auction, and the government says all proceeds will go to SER. The government has not yet said when or where the auction will be held.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What SER de Puerto Rico Does

SER de Puerto Rico is a nonprofit centre that provides rehabilitation, education and support for people with disabilities and their families. Its president and chief executive, Nilda Morales, said it has served thousands of families for more than 75 years.

Governor Jenniffer González Colón chose SER as the beneficiary to recognise its record of work with people with functional diversity, the term used in Puerto Rico for disability. She said the support is part of her plan to build a more inclusive island.

The US$5 Million a Year

The governor also signed a joint resolution, a measure passed by both chambers of Puerto Rico’s legislature, that assigns US$5 million a year from the island’s General Fund, its main operating budget. The money starts in fiscal year 2027-28 and covers SER’s day-to-day running costs.

The amount works out to about US$417,000 a month. The grant repeats each year.

Why It Matters

The visit comes a week before the 75th Miss Universe final in San Juan, when the pageant’s cameras and visitors will fill the island. Charity events like this one give a host government a way to show a lasting local benefit from a high-profile event.

The governor said the grant will keep rehabilitation, education and support services running for thousands of people and their families. The grant works out to about US$417,000 a month.

What It Means for You

If you are travelling for the pageant, the final is scheduled for Tuesday 24 November 2026 at the Coliseo in San Juan, and our San Juan final guide explains tickets and logistics. Prices on the island are in US dollars.

If you want to bid on the donated gifts, watch the government and SER announcements, because no auction date or platform has been published yet. Do not send money to anyone who claims to be selling the pieces before then.

What Is Not Known

The date, place and online platform for the auction have not been announced, and the government has not listed which countries gave which pieces. It has also not said how much the auction is expected to raise.

It is not known how many contestants joined the visit. The government statement does not give the value of the gifts.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is SER de Puerto Rico?

It is a Puerto Rican nonprofit that offers rehabilitation, education and support to people with disabilities and their families. Its chief executive says it has worked for more than 75 years.

How Much Money Will SER Get From the Government?

The governor signed US$5 million a year from the General Fund, starting in fiscal year 2027-28. It is meant to cover SER’s operating costs.

When Is the Miss Universe 2026 Final?

The final is scheduled for Tuesday 24 November 2026 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. It is the 75th edition of the pageant.

Can the Public Bid on the Contestants’ Gifts?

The government says the gifts will be auctioned for SER, but it has not announced when, where or how. Check official government and SER channels before sending any money.

Sources: Government of Puerto Rico, statement on “Regalos del Universo” and SER de Puerto Rico, 17 November 2026; Puerto Rico Tourism Company, programme statement, 17 November 2026; SER de Puerto Rico, statement by its president and chief executive, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error