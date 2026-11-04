Ethiopia’s Lake Hawassa Half Marathon on 14 February 2027

ETHIOPIA · SPORT

Key Facts When Sunday, 14 February 2027; the 21 km race starts at 6:45 a.m. local time.

Where Hawassa, Sidama Region, Ethiopia: start at Loqe, finish at St. Gabriel Church (Smuda Monument).

Tickets International runners enter online on the organiser’s Enthuse booking page; residents register in Addis Ababa.

Prices £115 (about US$155) until 31 December 2026, then £140 (about US$189); medal and pasta party included.

Not confirmed The organiser’s page also names 7 February; the booking page and AIMS say 14 February.

The Lake Hawassa Half Marathon is a road race beside a lake in southern Ethiopia, and 2027 is its 15th edition. This guide sets out the date, the entry price and what US visitors must check first.

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The Ethio Telecom Lake Hawassa Half Marathon runs on Sunday, 14 February 2027, in the lakeside city of Hawassa in southern Ethiopia. The Great Ethiopian Run, an Addis Ababa race organiser, stages the 15th edition.

International runners can enter online now at an early bird price of £115 (about US$155) until 31 December 2026. The price then rises to £140 (about US$189) on the booking page.

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In Plain English

Half marathon: a road race of 21 km, which is 13.1 miles.

a road race of 21 km, which is 13.1 miles. Great Ethiopian Run: the Addis Ababa company that organises the race and runs races in several Ethiopian towns.

the Addis Ababa company that organises the race and runs races in several Ethiopian towns. Enthuse: the online platform where international runners buy their entry.

the online platform where international runners buy their entry. Early bird: a lower entry price that ends on a set date.

a lower entry price that ends on a set date. Do Not Travel: the State Department’s highest warning level, which it applies to certain Ethiopian regions.

What the Lake Hawassa Half Marathon Is

The race is a half marathon on the shore of Lake Hawassa, a rift valley lake in the south of Ethiopia. The booking page calls the 2027 race the 15th edition, part of the organiser’s Discover Ethiopian Classics series of regional races.

The Great Ethiopian Run stages the event, and the title sponsor for 2027 is Ethio Telecom, the national telephone company. The organiser’s page also uses the name Sofi Malt in one line of text, which looks like an earlier sponsor name.

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The organiser also lists an 8 km race and children’s races on the same day. The organiser says both courses are flat, and the first 8 km follow the lake.

The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, known as AIMS, lists the race as Sunday, 14 February 2027, in Hawassa. That matches the headline of the organiser’s race page and the booking page.

The Course and Race Day

The 21 km race starts in front of Gash Hussein house in the Loqe area and follows the lake shore at first. It finishes at St. Gabriel Church, also called the Smuda Monument, in the centre of Hawassa.

The 8 km race and the children’s races start at St. Gabriel Church. The booking page says all races finish in the centre of town.

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The booking page lists the 21 km start at 6:45 in the morning and the 8 km start at 9:00. Local time is eight hours ahead of New York in February.

So the half marathon starts at 10:45 on Saturday night, 13 February 2027, in New York. Fans watching from the United States should plan for a late evening.

Hawassa lies at about 1,700 metres (5,600 feet) above sea level, which is higher than Denver. Runners from low altitude should expect to feel the thin air on a hard effort.

How to Enter and What It Costs

International runners register online through the organiser’s page on the Enthuse platform, and they must select at least one ticket. A guest checkout is offered, so no account is needed.

The early bird entry is £115 (about US$155) per participant, and the booking page says that offer ends on 31 December 2026. After 1 January 2027 the fee rises to £140 (about US$189).

The entry includes a finisher t-shirt, a medal and a ticket to the pre-race pasta party. It also covers the Friday barbecue and the Saturday morning hike.

International flights, visa fees and travel insurance are not included in the entry. Ethiopian residents register at the Great Ethiopian Run office in Addis Ababa, and resident registration opens later in the year.

Conversions use the European Central Bank reference rates of 4 November 2026, which put £1 at about US$1.35. Check the live rate before you pay, because card fees and rates change.

The Weekend Schedule for Visitors

International runners fly into Addis Ababa and reach Hawassa on Friday, 12 February 2027. The booking page recommends a 40-minute domestic flight, and it says runners who take it are met at the airport.

The booking page names the Haile Resort Hawassa, on the lake shore, as the suggested race hotel. It does not say whether rooms are reserved there, so ask the hotel before you book.

A lakeside barbecue is listed for Friday evening, and a Saturday morning walk with lake views follows. The pasta party is on Saturday evening after the race briefing, and race day is Sunday, 14 February 2027.

Hawassa is about 275 km south of Addis Ababa, and the organiser says there are several daily flights. If you go by road, allow extra time and travel in daylight.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says all US citizens need a visa to enter Ethiopia, and it points to the e-Visa site evisa.gov.et. It tells travellers to print the e-Visa and carry a copy.

A yellow fever certificate is required if you arrive from a country with a risk of yellow fever. Read the Rio Times guide to the Ethiopia health declaration form, which Ethiopian Airlines asks passengers to complete before check-in.

The State Department’s advisory, issued on 1 April 2026, is Level 3, Reconsider Travel, because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism and landmines. It calls the security situation in Addis Ababa stable but says it may worsen without warning.

The same advisory lists the Sidama Region, where Hawassa lies, among its Do Not Travel areas. The advisory text does not name Hawassa itself, so read the current wording before you decide.

The department says internet, mobile data and phone services are often restricted or shut down around unrest. It also warns of exit bans linked to immigration fines, so keep your visa dates correct.

The department highly recommends travel insurance, including evacuation cover, and says medical care is limited. The US Embassy in Addis Ababa can be reached on +251-11-130-6000 for emergencies.

Police in Addis Ababa can be reached on 991 from a local mobile phone. Ask your hotel in Hawassa for the local police and ambulance numbers.

What It Means for You

If you want to run, decide before 31 December 2026, because the early bird price saves about US$34 on the booking page. Book flights and hotels that you can cancel, because the date and the security picture can change.

If you want to watch, plan the journey from Addis Ababa by flight or by daylight road travel. Read the State Department’s wording on the Sidama Region and talk to your insurer before you pay.

If you live in Ethiopia, register at the Great Ethiopian Run office once resident entries open. The organiser has not published a date for that.

What Is Not Known

The organiser’s race page gives 14 February 2027 in its title but 7 February 2027 in its body text. The booking page and the AIMS listing both say 14 February 2027, so this guide uses that date.

The organiser’s page also shows an early bird of £60 (about US$81), while the booking page shows £115 (about US$155). This guide uses the booking page, because that is where runners pay.

The e-Visa fee, the prize money, the number of runners expected and the course map details are not confirmed here. No information on road closures in Hawassa or on spectator areas has been published.

What Comes Next

The early bird price ends on 31 December 2026, and the fee rises on 1 January 2027. The organiser says resident registration opens later in the year, with no date given.

Before that, the Great Ethiopian Run holds its main 10 km race in Addis Ababa on Sunday, 22 November 2026. The Rio Times Great Ethiopian Run guide covers that race.

Connected Coverage

Start with the Rio Times Ethiopia news and guides and the Addis Ababa city guide. Both help you plan the days before the road trip south.

For flights, see Ethiopian Airlines Atlanta flights to Addis Ababa. For public holidays and festivals, read Ethiopia holidays and events 2026 to 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2027 Lake Hawassa Half Marathon and how do I enter?

It runs on Sunday, 14 February 2027, and the 21 km race starts at 6:45 in the morning. International runners enter online on the organiser’s Enthuse booking page.

Do US citizens need a visa and is it safe to go?

Yes, US citizens need a visa, and the State Department points to the e-Visa site. It advises reconsidering travel to Ethiopia and lists the Sidama Region, where Hawassa lies, as Do Not Travel.

How far is Hawassa from Addis Ababa?

Hawassa is about 275 km south of Addis Ababa, and the organiser recommends a 40-minute flight. International runners fly into Addis Ababa and reach the lake on the Friday.

Sources: Great Ethiopian Run, Lake Hawassa Half Marathon race page; Enthuse, 2027 Lake Hawassa Half Marathon booking page; AIMS, Ethio Telecom Lake Hawassa Half Marathon listing; US State Department, Ethiopia travel advisory; US State Department, Ethiopia country information; European Central Bank, foreign exchange reference rates (all accessed 4 November 2026).