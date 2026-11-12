Dominican Republic Regions and Provinces Explained

GUIDES · DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The Dominican Republic is split into 31 provinces and one National District, the capital, and these 32 units each send one senator to Congress. For planning and investment, a 2022 law called Law 345-22 groups them into ten regions, and the planning ministry uses that map.

For a US reader the map shows where the money and the risk sit: resort coasts in the east and north, factory parks around Santiago and the capital, and a land border of about 391 km (243 miles) with Haiti. The 2022 census, in preliminary results, counted 10.76 million people, and more than a third of them live in and around Santo Domingo.

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Key Facts The map 31 provinces plus the National District, grouped into ten planning regions by a 2022 law.

People The 2022 census counted 10.76 million people, and 35% live in the capital region of Ozama.

Visitors Visitors numbered 9.24 million from January to September 2026, up 7.5%, including cruise passengers.

Factories Free zone exports reached US$2.80 billion from January to April 2026, up 4.3%.

Border The land border with Haiti runs about 391 km (243 miles) along the west of the country.

Read this as a guide to a small country with four practical divisions. They are the capital, the northern valley, the resort east and the dry southwest.

A beach at Bávaro in the Punta Cana resort area, photographed in 2023 (Photo: Oleg Yunakov, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

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In Plain English Province The main unit of local government, 31 in total, each with a capital city.

National District The city of Santo Domingo proper, counted as a 32nd unit and the seat of government.

Planning region A group of neighbouring provinces used to plan roads, water and investment, not a separate government.

Cibao The fertile northern valley around Santiago, the country’s second city and its main inland economic hub.

Free zone A park where factories import inputs and export goods with tax breaks.

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The Administrative Map in Plain English

The Constitution divides the country into provinces, municipalities and municipal districts, and the National District sits at the same level as a province. Each municipality elects a mayor and a council, so local politics runs through more than 150 town halls.

Congress follows the same map, because the Senate has 32 members, one for each province and one for the National District. That gives sparsely populated Pedernales, with 34,375 people in the 2022 census, the same Senate weight as Santo Domingo province, which counted 2.77 million.

The National Statistics Office (ONE), the state census agency, released those results in August 2023, as reported by Diario Libre, a Dominican daily newspaper. The census put the preliminary national total at 10,760,028 people, and Santo Domingo province alone held about a quarter of them.

Two bills to create new provinces, Santa Lucía and Matías Ramón Mella, have been filed in Congress, Revista Mercado, a Dominican business magazine, reported in October 2026. No new province exists yet, so this guide uses the map in force today.

The Ten Planning Regions

Law 345-22, the Organic Law of Single Planning Regions, is dated 2 August 2022 and was followed by rules in Decree 622-23, published on 15 December 2023. The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD) publishes those rules and uses the regions to plan public works.

The list below follows the bill as reported by DR1, an English-language Dominican news site, in August 2022. Provinces are grouped by their position on the map.

The Ten Regions and Their Provinces Ozama Distrito Nacional and Santo Domingo province, the capital region.

Higüamo San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor and Monte Plata, east of the capital.

Yuma La Romana, La Altagracia and El Seibo, the resort and sugar east.

Valdesia San Cristóbal, Peravia and San José de Ocoa, just west of the capital.

Enriquillo Barahona, Bahoruco, Independencia and Pedernales, the southwest.

El Valle Azua, San Juan and Elías Piña, the dry western valley.

Cibao Norte Santiago, Puerto Plata and Espaillat, the northern industrial and tourism core.

Cibao Sur La Vega, Monseñor Nouel and Sánchez Ramírez, the central valley.

Cibao Nordeste Duarte, Hermanas Mirabal, María Trinidad Sánchez and Samaná, the northeast.

Cibao Noroeste Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi and Valverde, the northwest.

Regions have no elected government of their own, so mayors, governors and ministries still deliver services province by province. Their value is as a statistical and planning frame for public works.

Ozama: The Capital and the Pull of Santo Domingo

Ozama is the most populous region, with 3,798,699 residents or 35.3% of the country in the 2022 census. Santo Domingo province alone held 2,769,589 people and the National District 1,029,110, according to ONE figures published by Diario Libre, and our sum of the two gives the Ozama total.

Government, the main ministries and the capital’s port sit here. The colonial zone of Santo Domingo has been a World Heritage Site since 1990, a list kept by UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency.

Next door, Higüamo and Valdesia ring the capital, with San Cristóbal province at 688,828 people and San Pedro de Macorís at 337,145 in 2022. Both are far smaller than Santo Domingo, which shows how quickly population thins out beyond the capital.

The Cibao: Santiago and the Northern Valley

The Cibao is the broad valley north of the central mountains, and Santiago is its centre with 1,074,684 people, about 10% of the country, in the 2022 census. La Vega added 442,720, Puerto Plata 338,354 and Duarte 308,353.

This is a farming and light-industry heartland, with tobacco and cigars among its best-known products. It is also the home base of several large business groups, a theme our Dominican Republic Power Explained, Elites and Regions covers in detail.

The four Cibao planning regions are Norte, Sur, Nordeste and Noroeste, and the north-west is the Cibao region on the Haiti border. Fertile valleys and river towns make the Cibao less dependent on resort income than the east.

The Tourism Coasts

The Ministry of Tourism counted 9,241,246 visitors from January to September 2026, up 7.5%, of whom 7,143,993 arrived by air and 2,097,253 by cruise ship. September alone brought 684,831 visitors, 16.4% more than a year earlier, according to the ministry’s figures reported by elDinero, a Dominican business outlet.

The east is the engine of resort tourism, led by La Altagracia, the province of Punta Cana and Bávaro. La Altagracia counted 446,060 residents in 2022, a small base for the visitor numbers above.

Samaná Bay with the Los Puentes bridge, photographed in 2024 (Photo: -wuppertaler, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

On the north coast, Puerto Plata and the Costa Dorada (Golden Coast) form the older resort strip. The Samaná peninsula is known for whale watching in winter.

Free Zones and Factories

The National Council of Export Free Zones (CNZFE), the state body that oversees the parks, reported exports of US$2,803.3 million from January to April 2026, up 4.3%, as elDinero reported in May 2026. That is US$115.2 million more than a year earlier.

Free zone factories make goods for export, from medical devices to apparel and tobacco products. Parks are found around Santiago, San Cristóbal and the Santo Domingo area, and in the east.

We found no official split of economic output by region, so this guide does not rank regions by GDP. The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic’s monthly activity index rose 5.6% in September from a year earlier and 4.6% from January to September, its governor said, as elDinero reported in October 2026, and our economy report for September has the detail.

The South and Southwest: Poorer and Drier

Enriquillo and El Valle lie in the dry southwest and west, with small towns and long distances to the capital. Pedernales counted 34,375 people in 2022, the smallest total among the provinces listed in the census release.

Lake Enriquillo, a salt lake below sea level, and Jaragua National Park, a protected area in the southwest, draw nature tourists. Our population and ethnic groups guide explains who lives where and how the census was run.

The Haiti Border

The border with Haiti is about 391 km (243 miles) long, according to a Diario Libre report on the fence in October 2023. That report names formal crossings at Dajabón and Elías Piña and in Independencia and Pedernales provinces, so the frontier touches the southwest and the northwest alike.

A perimeter fence is being built in stages, and its first stage was planned to cover 54 km, Diario Libre reported in October 2023. We found no official November 2026 total in kilometres.

The Dominican government has tightened controls as Haitian gang violence has displaced people, a story we follow in our map of Haitian gang-held roads. Travellers should expect checkpoints on border roads and should check official travel advice before any trip toward the frontier.

Regional Politics and Security

President Luis Abinader of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) is in office until 16 August 2028. Because each province elects one senator, regional politics often turns on bargaining over public works and budgets.

The government said the 2025 homicide rate was 8.15 per 100,000 people, which Abinader called the lowest on record, El Día, a Dominican daily, reported in February 2026. Diario Libre questioned how police counted homicides for 2024 in August 2025, and crime is not evenly spread, as the security and crime guide shows.

What It Means for You

Visitors can match a trip to a region: Ozama for history and city life, Yuma and Puerto Plata for all-inclusive resorts, Samaná for nature, and the Cibao for cooler hills and local food. Most flights from the United States land at Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Santiago or Puerto Plata.

Investors should note that free zones, resorts and the capital’s services carry most of the economy, while the southwest and the border provinces are earlier-stage bets. Expats usually settle in Santo Domingo, Santiago or the resort towns of the east, where services in English are easiest to find.

Our Dominican Republic news page tracks new releases on tourism, trade and prices. Check it before you plan a trip or an investment.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the enacted text of Law 345-22, so the province list for each region follows reports of the bill and could differ in detail. One commentary column argues that a later law changed the regional system, and we found no official text confirming that.

We also found no official November 2026 border fence total in kilometres. Regional GDP is not published in the sources we could open.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many provinces does the Dominican Republic have?

It has 31 provinces plus the National District, the capital, which is counted as a 32nd unit. Bills for two new ones have been filed in Congress, but none exists today.

What are the main regions of the Dominican Republic?

A 2022 law sets ten planning regions: Ozama, Higüamo, Yuma, Valdesia, Enriquillo, El Valle and four Cibao regions. Visitors usually think of the capital, the northern Cibao valley, the resort east and the southwest.

Where do most Dominicans live?

About 35% live in the Ozama region around Santo Domingo, according to the 2022 census. Santiago is the second-largest province with about 1.07 million people.

Which region is best for tourists?

The east, led by Punta Cana in La Altagracia, receives the most visitors. Puerto Plata, Samaná and the colonial zone of Santo Domingo are the other main draws.

How long is the border with Haiti?

It is about 391 km (243 miles) long. A fence is being built in stages, and formal crossings include Dajabón, Elías Piña and posts in Independencia and Pedernales provinces.

Are the regions governments?

No, the ten regions are planning units with no elected government. Municipalities elect their own mayors.

Sources: National Statistics Office (ONE), 2022 census, as reported by Diario Libre, August 2023. Planning regions: Law 345-22 and Decree 622-23 via Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development and DR1, 1 August 2022. New province bills: Revista Mercado, October 2026. Tourism: Ministry of Tourism figures via elDinero, 7 October 2026. Free zones: Presidency of the Republic and elDinero, 18 May 2026. Economic activity: elDinero, 23 October 2026. Border: Diario Libre, October 2023. Homicide rate: El Día, 27 February 2026. All accessed 12 November 2026.