Haiti Shuts Gate to Dominican Border Market
The gate on the Haitian side of the binational market at Pedernales, in the south-west Dominican Republic, was closed on Monday 9 November 2026, three days after two Haitians were reportedly shot dead just across the frontier. The shutdown halts cross-border trade, and it adds strain to a border that matters to US readers following Haiti’s crisis.
- Where: Pedernales, a Dominican border town, hosts a binational market, where Haitians and Dominicans trade, on Mondays and Fridays.
- Closure: On Monday 9 November, the main gate on the Haitian side was closed in protest; reports differ on who ordered it.
- Killings: Two Haitians were reported shot dead on Friday 6 November in the Anse-à-Pitres area of Haiti; reports differ on the toll.
- Unconfirmed: No official death toll, cause or suspect has been published.
- As of: 10 November 2026, 06:30 GMT
What Happened
On Monday 9 November, the main gate on the Haitian side of the binational market at Pedernales, a town in the south-west Dominican Republic, was closed. Some reports say Haitian authorities closed it, others say relatives of the victims blocked access.
A Haitian trader said local police dispersed would-be traders with pepper spray. The market, which normally runs on Mondays and Fridays, was paralysed or sharply reduced.
Haitian traders and buyers could not cross, and trade at the market fell sharply. Dozens of trucks and pickups were reportedly stranded in the unloading area, awaiting a solution.
The protest follows an attack on Friday 6 November in the Anse-à-Pitres area, the Haitian border town facing Pedernales. Two Haitians were reportedly shot dead, and a third man was seriously wounded.
Most reports give two dead and one wounded, while others say one dead and two wounded. We found no official toll, so the count is not confirmed.
Cesfront, the Dominican army’s Specialised Land Border Security Corps, and intelligence units took preventive measures to avoid incidents between the two sides. Our earlier report on Dominican troops on the Haiti border covers the wider military deployment there.
Why It Matters
Binational markets let Haitian and Dominican traders sell goods across the frontier twice a week. A closed gate therefore interrupts business on both sides.
Trucks waiting in the unloading area cannot move their goods until a solution is found. Local reports say Dominican traders also lost trade.
The episode also lands in the middle of Haiti’s wider crisis, which our explainer on Haiti’s history traces. For US readers it touches migration and border security, themes we also cover in our report on Dominican detentions of irregular migrants.
What Happens Next
No reopening date for the gate has been confirmed. The first test is Friday 13 November, the market’s next usual day, when traders will show whether trade has resumed.
No investigation result has been announced, and one would settle the toll and identify any suspects. Further steps by Haitian and Dominican authorities will shape how long the standoff lasts.
What Is Not Known
The exact toll is unconfirmed, because most reports say two dead and one wounded while others say one dead and two wounded. We found no official figure.
Versions circulating blame alleged Dominican criminals at a gathering, linked to an alleged dispute over drugs. Neither the circumstances nor the attackers’ identity has been officially confirmed.
It is also unclear how long the gate will stay shut. We do not know how many traders were turned away beyond the dozens of stranded trucks and pickups.
What It Means for You
Pedernales lies in the remote south-west, far from the main resort areas, so the closure does not touch most visitors directly. Anyone planning a trip near the Haitian border should check official travel advice first.
The people hit hardest are Haitian traders and the Dominican suppliers who rely on the market. For readers following Haiti, it shows how quickly a deadly attack can interrupt trade, and you can find more in our Dominican Republic coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Haiti close the Pedernales market gate?
The gate on the Haitian side was closed on Monday 9 November in a protest over Haitian deaths, and reports differ on who ordered it. Two Haitians were reportedly shot dead on Friday 6 November in the Anse-à-Pitres area, though the toll is unconfirmed.
How many people were killed?
Most reports say two Haitians were killed and one wounded, while others say one dead and two wounded. We found no official toll.
Who attacked the two Haitians?
That is not officially confirmed. Versions circulating point to alleged Dominican criminals, but authorities must investigate.
Sources: reports from the border on 9 November 2026; Cesfront, the Dominican border security corps.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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