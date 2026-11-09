Dominican Inflation Hits 5.14% on Fuel Costs

The Malecón, the seafront promenade of Santo Domingo, in an undated photo. Photo: Wuppertaler, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Prices in the Dominican Republic rose 0.58% in October, a faster monthly rise than in July, August or September. Transport, driven by dearer fuel, was the biggest single push, and the yearly rate of 5.14% now sits above the central bank’s ceiling.

The Banco Central de la República Dominicana (BCRD, the central bank) published the figures on Monday 9 November 2026. The pressure showed up at the pump and in transport fares, after September inflation of 5.12% already sat close to the ceiling.

Monthly Consumer prices rose 0.58% in October, up from 0.33% in September.

Consumer prices rose 0.58% in October, up from 0.33% in September. Yearly Inflation reached 5.14%, just above the 5% ceiling of the central bank’s target.

Inflation reached 5.14%, just above the 5% ceiling of the central bank’s target. Core Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, fell to 4.54% for a third month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, fell to 4.54% for a third month. Driver Transport prices jumped 1.57% in the month after government fuel price increases.

Transport prices jumped 1.57% in the month after government fuel price increases. Rate The policy interest rate stays at 5.50% after its October hold.

What the Central Bank Reported

The monthly consumer price index (CPI, the basket of goods and services households buy) rose 0.58% in October. That compares with 0.33% in September, 0.38% in August and 0.19% in July.

Year on year, meaning October 2026 against October 2025, inflation came in at 5.14%. September stood at 5.12% and August at 5.13%, so the yearly rate has barely moved since late summer.

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The central bank aims for inflation of 4.0%, give or take one percentage point. That makes 5% the top of the range, and the October reading is 0.14 points above it.

Four groups explained 83.35% of the month’s price increase: transport, food, miscellaneous goods and services, and restaurants and hotels. Transport led, and food came next at 0.41%.

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What Pushed Prices Up

Transport was the largest single contributor, with prices up 1.57% in the month. Regular and premium gasoline, diesel, cars and land transport fares all rose, while air fares fell.

The central bank links the increase to fuel price rises set by the government through the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), after three straight months of higher world oil prices on Middle East tensions. It said the slight rise in yearly inflation reflected pressures from costlier energy on world markets.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 0.41%. Plantain, sweet potato, green pigeon peas (guandules), green banana, eggs, bottled water and rice cost more, while fresh chicken, oranges, cassava, pork and avocado got cheaper.

Other groups also moved higher, with alcohol and tobacco up 0.78%, restaurants and hotels up 0.48%, miscellaneous goods and services up 0.46% and furnishings up 0.40%. Tradable goods, which can be imported or traded abroad, rose 1.03%, while non-tradable goods and services rose only 0.13%.

Why Core Inflation Still Fell

Core inflation removes volatile items such as fuel and some fresh food to show the underlying trend. It slowed to 4.54% year on year, the third straight decline, from 4.96% in June and July.

Monthly core inflation was 0.45%, which is still brisk but below the 0.58% overall monthly rise. Core remains inside the target range.

The central bank left its policy rate at 5.50% at its October meeting, before this inflation release. The policy rate is the main tool it uses to steer borrowing costs.

What Is Not Known

The release we read does not state accumulated inflation for January to October. We therefore do not give a year to date figure here.

It is also unclear whether the government will keep raising fuel prices in coming weeks. Pump prices depend on world oil markets and on state decisions, including the fuel subsidy we have covered.

The date of the next policy meeting is not known to us, so we do not state it. Any decision will depend on whether overall inflation returns toward the 5% ceiling.

What It Means for You

Travellers to the Dominican Republic should expect higher costs for car hire, taxis and transfers. Hotel and restaurant prices rose 0.48% in the month, a smaller rise than transport.

Expats who live on local income feel food and transport costs most, and both rose in October. Anyone budgeting in US dollars should still allow for higher local prices in these categories.

Investors with exposure to Dominican assets will watch whether core inflation keeps falling while overall inflation stays above target. A steady core reading and any further fuel price rise are the two signals to follow.

For now the picture is mixed but orderly, with underlying prices easing and energy costs doing the pushing. Readers can follow the wider context in our Dominican Republic hub and our country explainer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Dominican inflation in October 2026?

Monthly consumer prices rose 0.58%, and yearly inflation reached 5.14%. That is slightly above the central bank’s 5% ceiling.

Why did prices rise in October?

Transport costs jumped 1.57% after government fuel price increases tied to higher world oil prices. Food and restaurant prices also edged up.

Is core inflation also above target?

No. Core inflation fell to 4.54% year on year, inside the 3% to 5% target range, for the third straight month of decline.

Sources: Banco Central de la República Dominicana, IPC release of 9 November 2026 (bancentral.gov.do); Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs fuel price notices.

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