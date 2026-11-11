Honduran Wanted by FBI Dies in Prison

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.32% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Honduras Latin America

Honduran Wanted by FBI Dies in Prison

By · · 4 min read
View over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras
File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Héctor Vicente Paguada Paguada, a Honduran wanted in the United States over a double murder in Texas, was found dead on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, in the Támara national prison, in Honduras’s Francisco Morazán department, home to the capital, Tegucigalpa. Prison authorities say he apparently hanged himself in a bathroom, three days after his arrest.

The FBI, the US federal police agency, had offered a US$50,000 reward for him in August 2026, and Washington had asked Honduras to extradite him. With his death, he can no longer be extradited or tried.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Honduras story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • Who. Héctor Vicente Paguada Paguada, reported to be from Manto, in Olancho department, and wanted by US authorities.
  • What. Found dead on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, in a bathroom of Támara prison’s diagnosis module.
  • Cause. Prison authorities say it was apparently suicide; the official cause is still pending.
  • Case. Texas accuses him of killing two women in Irving on 19 January 2024.
  • Next. ATIC, the prosecutors’ investigative agency, is examining the death.

A man accused of a double murder in Texas died in a Honduran prison before any court could hear the case against him.

What Happened at Támara

Prison staff found Paguada without vital signs in a bathroom of the diagnosis module, the wing where Honduras usually holds people awaiting extradition. Walter Lacayo, director of Honduras’s National Penitentiary Institute (INP, the prison service), said the preliminary information is that he used a cord he had with him, and that nothing suggested his life was in danger.

Prison authorities treat suicide as the working explanation, and the official cause will be set by the competent bodies. ATIC, the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation of the Public Ministry (Honduras’s prosecutors’ office), is investigating the circumstances.

Estadio Nacional stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, seen from above
File photo. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, seen from above. Photo: Cratón, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the United States Wanted Him

US authorities accuse Paguada of killing Juana Rodríguez, 55, and her daughter Nayeli Medina, 23, at an apartment complex on West Irving Boulevard in Irving, Texas, on 19 January 2024. The FBI and the police of Irving, a Dallas suburb, announced the US$50,000 reward in August 2026 and said they believe he fled to Honduras.

Honduran agents arrested him on Saturday, 7 November 2026, in Sabá, in the department of Colón, in an operation by ATIC with military police. A judge designated by the Supreme Court ordered him held, and he stayed at Támara while the extradition request was processed.

What It Means for US Readers

The case shows a fugitive in a US homicide case being caught in Honduras roughly three months after the FBI’s public appeal. It also shows how quickly the road to a Texas courtroom can close: with Paguada dead, he cannot be tried.

Lacayo said the US request was not linked to drug trafficking or criminal groups but to a different case. If you follow extradition cases, the ATIC findings will show whether questions about custody inside Támara follow.

What Is Not Known

The official cause of death is not known, because suicide is the preliminary view of prison authorities and the ATIC investigation is open. We found no public explanation of how he came to have a cord in the bathroom.

Honduran reports call the women his wife and mother-in-law, while Texas authorities describe a girlfriend and her mother, so we describe them only as a mother and her daughter. Reports also differ on whether the Supreme Court had already authorised the extradition.

Related Coverage

Our reporting on Honduran prisons includes the plan for a gang mega-prison, and the political backdrop is in who holds power in Honduras. Safety advice for visitors is in our Honduras safety guide, and all our reports are in the Latin America section.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Héctor Paguada?

Héctor Vicente Paguada Paguada was a Honduran, reported to be from Manto in Olancho department, wanted by US authorities over a double murder in Irving, Texas. He was arrested in Sabá on 7 November 2026.

Why did the FBI want him?

US authorities accuse him of killing two women in Irving on 19 January 2024. The FBI and Irving police offered a US$50,000 reward in August 2026.

How did he die?

Prison authorities say he apparently hanged himself in a bathroom of Támara prison on 10 November 2026. The official cause is pending an ATIC investigation.

Will the extradition go ahead?

No. With his death he can no longer be extradited or tried.

Sources

Honduran National Penitentiary Institute (INP), preliminary account of the death by director Walter Lacayo, 10 November 2026, as relayed in Honduran press. Public Ministry and ATIC, announcement of the arrest in Sabá, 7–8 November 2026, as relayed in Honduran press. FBI Dallas Field Office and Irving Police Department, reward announcement, August 2026.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
extradition FBI Héctor Paguada Honduras Honduras prison INP Honduras Irving Texas Támara prison

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.