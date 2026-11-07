Dominican Miss Universe Hopeful Hurt in Crash

The Primatial Cathedral in Santo Domingo's Colonial City, a UNESCO World Heritage site, pictured in May 2024. Photo: -wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

A vehicle carrying Dominican Miss Universe candidate Melissa Núñez and her coach Magali Febles overturned in Santo Domingo on the night of Friday 6 November 2026. A statement from the candidate’s team said on Saturday 7 November that both women are in stable condition at a health centre.

Miss Universe, the international beauty pageant, holds its 75th edition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a US territory, in about two weeks. The United States is home to large Dominican and Puerto Rican communities.

Núñez, 28, is the Dominican Republic’s candidate for Miss Universe 2026, chosen as Miss República Dominicana Universo. Febles is a well-known pageant coach and director of the Dominican national pageant.

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Who: Melissa Núñez, the Dominican Miss Universe candidate, and Magali Febles, her pageant coach and director.

What: Their vehicle overturned, and both women are reported in stable condition at a health centre.

Where: Núñez de Cáceres Avenue, El Millón sector, Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital.

When: Friday 6 November 2026, at night. The pageant final in Puerto Rico is on 24 November.

As of 7 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

What We Know

The vehicle overturned on Núñez de Cáceres Avenue, in the El Millón sector of Santo Domingo’s Distrito Nacional, the capital district. This happened on the night of Friday 6 November 2026.

Febles complained of a headache and pain on her right side, with no visible signs of trauma. She was taken to a private medical centre for a fuller evaluation.

The Malecón seafront promenade in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. Photo: Wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Núñez had superficial cuts on her right forearm and wrist. She received first aid at the scene and was then taken to the same medical centre.

On Saturday 7 November, a statement from the candidate’s team said both women are in stable condition at a health centre. It said other people aboard the vehicle were also in stable condition, without giving details of any injuries.

Earlier Dominican reports said only the two women were hurt. The accounts therefore differ on whether anyone else was injured.

Núñez was due to fly to Puerto Rico on Sunday 8 November to join the gathering of candidates. Her arrival now depends on her recovery and health.

Her team promised updates on her travel and on her eventual joining of official activities. The team did not give a new travel date.

Núñez, a psychology graduate who represents Concepción de La Vega, was crowned Miss República Dominicana Universo 2026 on Thursday 30 July 2026. That national title makes her the Dominican Republic’s candidate at Miss Universe.

Febles directs the national pageant that selects the Dominican candidate. Amelia Vega won the title for the Dominican Republic in 2003 in Panama.

Miss Universe 2026 takes place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The national costume show is on Saturday 21 November, followed by the preliminary competition on Sunday 22 November.

The final is on Tuesday 24 November 2026 at 8 p.m. Puerto Rico time. That leaves about two weeks between the accident and the first public event.

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What Is Not Known

The cause of the rollover has not been established. Public reports name no driver and cite no police findings as of 7 November 2026.

The exact injuries or diagnosis of both women, beyond the details above, have not been made public. It is also unclear whether anyone else aboard was hurt.

Nobody can yet say whether Núñez will arrive in Puerto Rico on time. It is also unknown whether she will compete in the pageant.

This article does not speculate about the cause or about fault. We will update it when the authorities or the candidate’s team confirm more.

What It Means for Pageant Fans and US Readers

For pageant fans, the main questions are Núñez’s health and her travel dates. Her team has promised updates, and those will be the first confirmed signs.

The contest takes place in Puerto Rico, a US territory, so the event is close to home for American readers. Both the Dominican and Puerto Rican communities are large in the United States, which gives the story an audience beyond the islands.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Jenniffer González, said in September 2025 that the 75th edition would create about 1,100 temporary jobs. The estimate covers both direct and indirect work.

For now, the confirmed facts are limited to the team’s statement and early emergency-response details. Any change to Núñez’s travel plans will be the next signal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Melissa Núñez and Magali Febles?

Their vehicle overturned on Núñez de Cáceres Avenue in Santo Domingo on the night of Friday 6 November 2026. A statement from the candidate’s team on 7 November said both are in stable condition at a health centre.

Is Melissa Núñez still going to Miss Universe?

That is not yet known. She was due to fly to Puerto Rico on Sunday 8 November, but her arrival depends on her recovery and health. Her team has promised updates on her travel.

What caused the accident?

The cause has not been established. Public reports name no driver and cite no police findings as of 7 November 2026.

When is Miss Universe 2026?

The 75th edition is at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The national costume show is on 21 November, the preliminary competition on 22 November and the final on Tuesday 24 November at 8 p.m. Puerto Rico time.

Sources: statement from Melissa Núñez’s team (7 November 2026); Dominican Republic media reports of 6 and 7 November 2026; Miss Universe Organization schedule.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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