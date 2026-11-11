Curaçao Lawmaker Presses Probe of QuickPromo

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Curaçao · Finance

Published Wednesday 11 November 2026 · Source: Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (public notices of September 2026 and 9 November 2026); letter of Member of Parliament Javier Silvania, 10 November 2026

A Curaçao lawmaker wants a formal investigation into QuickPromo, an online platform that the island’s central bank has now warned the public about twice. Javier Silvania, a member of parliament, says thousands of residents may face losses.

The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), the regulator of banks and financial services in Curaçao and in Sint Maarten, the Dutch part of Saint Martin island, issued its latest warning on Monday 9 November 2026. It said QuickPromo had told participants to deposit another US$300 within 72 hours to “verify” their accounts or risk losing their money.

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The central bank called that demand a serious sign that a pyramid scheme may be under financial strain. A pyramid scheme pays earlier members with money from newer ones, so it falters when new deposits slow.

Key Facts Who. Javier Silvania, a member of parliament, wrote to the prime minister and two ministers on 10 November.

What. QuickPromo asked participants for a further US$300 within 72 hours, the central bank said on 9 November.

Warnings. The central bank first flagged pyramid-scheme features in September and warned again on 9 November.

Not known. How many residents joined, how much they paid in total, and whether any money can be recovered.

What the Central Bank Has Said

On 17 September the CBCS named QuickPromo and two other schemes, Korsou Legacy Capital Group and Elite Wealth Forum, in a public notice. It said the programmes, promoted on social media, rely on paid subscriptions and on rewards for recruiting new members, features it linked to pyramid schemes.

The bank called such schemes “high-risk and unsustainable”. It added that offering crypto-asset services without meeting the legal requirements can bring enforcement action, including referral to law enforcement or the public prosecutor.

The notice of 9 November went further and warned that paying more gives no guarantee of recovering money already put in. It could, the bank said, mean larger losses.

The CBCS advised participants to keep every message and payment record and to resist pressure from short deadlines. It told the public to check its register of supervised institutions on centralbank.cw and to report suspected schemes through the same website.

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What Silvania Is Asking

In a letter dated Tuesday 10 November 2026, Silvania wrote to Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and to the finance and justice ministers. He asks when the central bank first received information on QuickPromo, what risk assessments it made, and why its first public warning came only in September.

He also asks whether QuickPromo needed authorisation under the island’s financial-supervision and virtual-asset laws. He wants the police to investigate together with the central bank, including local promoters and managers.

Silvania says he has not concluded that the central bank broke any duty and that the facts must be established first. He asks the authorities to explore whether any money can be recovered.

How Many People Are Affected

No official count exists. Silvania cites unconfirmed information from a QuickPromo representative that about 7,000 Curaçao residents took part, roughly 3,000 of them in September alone.

He also says that 30 alleged victims lost about US$85,000 between them. These numbers are unconfirmed, and none of them comes from the authorities.

In Plain English QuickPromo: an online platform, also known as QP313, where people pay to take part and are rewarded for bringing in others

an online platform, also known as QP313, where people pay to take part and are rewarded for bringing in others Pyramid scheme: a scheme that pays earlier members out of newer members’ deposits instead of real income

a scheme that pays earlier members out of newer members’ deposits instead of real income CBCS: the central bank and financial supervisor for Curaçao and Sint Maarten

the central bank and financial supervisor for Curaçao and Sint Maarten Virtual assets: crypto-currencies and similar digital tokens, which the central bank says some schemes use

What It Means for You

Anyone in Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba or the Netherlands who has joined QuickPromo, or is asked to join, should take the bank’s warning about the 72-hour demand seriously. The bank advises keeping all messages and receipts, and suspected schemes can be reported to it through its website.

The signs the bank lists apply anywhere: pay for recruiting, returns with no clear source of income, and pressure to deposit more. No compensation for participants has been announced, as far as we could confirm.

Our wider coverage of the Caribbean follows the same islands. Our report on Curaçao’s economy covers a proposed virtual power plant.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many people joined QuickPromo, how much they paid in total, or whether the platform ever held a licence. The authorities have not said whether the police have opened a case or whether the government will answer Silvania’s questions.

We have not seen the letter itself, so its contents are as Silvania has made them public. Whether any money can be recovered is also open.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QuickPromo?

QuickPromo is an online platform, also known as QP313, that the Curaçao central bank says has features of a pyramid scheme. The bank warned the public about it on 17 September and again on 9 November 2026.

What did the central bank say on 9 November?

It said QuickPromo asked participants for another US$300 within 72 hours to verify their accounts. The bank called this a sign the scheme may be under financial strain and warned that paying more guarantees nothing.

What does Javier Silvania want?

Silvania, a member of parliament, wants an investigation involving the police and the central bank. He also asks when the bank first received information and whether QuickPromo needed authorisation.

What should participants do?

The central bank advises them to keep all messages and payment records and to resist pressure to pay quickly. Suspected schemes can be reported to the bank through its website.

Sources: Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, public warning notices, September 2026 and 9 November 2026; Member of Parliament Javier Silvania, letter to the Prime Minister and the Finance and Justice Ministers, 10 November 2026.

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