Dominican Police Seize Rifles and 3D Printer

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,296 ▲ 5.65% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Dominican Republic Latin America

Dominican Police Seize Rifles and 3D Printer

By · · 3 min read
A concrete seafront promenade with a low bench-style wall beside the sea in Santo Domingo, with the word Santome carved in the pavement
Photo: Wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY

Key Facts

Who. The Dominican National Police and prosecutors; its intelligence directorate, DINTEL, led the probe.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What. Raids seized six rifles, an Uzi submachine gun, a 3D printer and 466 cartridges.

Where. Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte and Los Alcarrizos.

Arrests. Five people were detained and two suspects are being sought.

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Dominican police say they broke up a network that made and sold untraceable guns, some printed on a 3D printer. Two suspected distributors are still at large.

Dominican police say raids between 24 October and 7 November 2026 seized six rifles, an Uzi submachine gun and a 3D printer, and led to five arrests. DINTEL, the police Central Intelligence Directorate, led the investigation, and prosecutors took part in the operations.

Police say the network made and sold “ghost guns”, weapons without serial numbers. A suspect, an Argentine citizen named Matías Antonio Barrera, is accused of assembling weapons with 3D-printed polymer frames.

In plain English: a ghost gun has no serial number, so police cannot trace it. Suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Three Raids

On 24 October, operations in Santo Domingo Este and Santo Domingo Norte, districts of the capital region, seized five rifles, one Uzi, seven magazines and 118 rifle cartridges. On 5 November, a raid in the Mendoza area of Santo Domingo Este led to the arrest of Juan Carlos Montilla Feliz, 34.

In that raid police seized a Colt M4 carbine, 332 cartridges, 19 magazines, two bulletproof vests and tactical helmets. On 7 November, a raid in the Nazareno area of Los Alcarrizos produced the 3D printer, AR-15 parts and 33 assembly kits.

Calle Las Damas in Santo Domingo’s colonial zone
Calle Las Damas in Santo Domingo’s colonial zone, in a file photo.

The Two Suspects Still at Large

Police say two more suspects, accused of distributing more than 20 firearms made by Barrera, are being sought. Their names were not given in all reports.

Investigators are working with prosecutors to identify other members of the network. Police totals include 26 magazines and 466 cartridges.

What It Means for You

Gun crime is a concern for locals and expats in the Dominican Republic. Travellers should check US State Department advice before visiting.

What Is Not Known

Police have not said where the weapons were sold or whether any were used in crimes. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Related reading: Dominican plot case tests terror law. More coverage is on our Dominican Republic news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dominican police seize?

Six rifles, one Uzi, 26 magazines, 466 cartridges, a 3D printer, bulletproof vests and tactical helmets, according to police totals.

How many people were arrested?

Five people were detained, and two more suspects are being sought.

What is a ghost gun?

A firearm without a serial number, so police cannot trace its owner or origin.

Are the suspects guilty?

No. They are suspects, and any charges must be decided by a court.

Sources: Dominican National Police.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
3D printer Arms trafficking DINTEL Dominican Republic ghost guns illegal firearms Los Alcarrizos Policía Nacional santo domingo

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.