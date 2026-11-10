Dominican Police Seize Rifles and 3D Printer
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY
Key Facts
—Who. The Dominican National Police and prosecutors; its intelligence directorate, DINTEL, led the probe.
—What. Raids seized six rifles, an Uzi submachine gun, a 3D printer and 466 cartridges.
—Where. Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte and Los Alcarrizos.
—Arrests. Five people were detained and two suspects are being sought.
As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.
Dominican police say they broke up a network that made and sold untraceable guns, some printed on a 3D printer. Two suspected distributors are still at large.
Dominican police say raids between 24 October and 7 November 2026 seized six rifles, an Uzi submachine gun and a 3D printer, and led to five arrests. DINTEL, the police Central Intelligence Directorate, led the investigation, and prosecutors took part in the operations.
Police say the network made and sold “ghost guns”, weapons without serial numbers. A suspect, an Argentine citizen named Matías Antonio Barrera, is accused of assembling weapons with 3D-printed polymer frames.
Three Raids
On 24 October, operations in Santo Domingo Este and Santo Domingo Norte, districts of the capital region, seized five rifles, one Uzi, seven magazines and 118 rifle cartridges. On 5 November, a raid in the Mendoza area of Santo Domingo Este led to the arrest of Juan Carlos Montilla Feliz, 34.
In that raid police seized a Colt M4 carbine, 332 cartridges, 19 magazines, two bulletproof vests and tactical helmets. On 7 November, a raid in the Nazareno area of Los Alcarrizos produced the 3D printer, AR-15 parts and 33 assembly kits.
The Two Suspects Still at Large
Police say two more suspects, accused of distributing more than 20 firearms made by Barrera, are being sought. Their names were not given in all reports.
Investigators are working with prosecutors to identify other members of the network. Police totals include 26 magazines and 466 cartridges.
What It Means for You
Gun crime is a concern for locals and expats in the Dominican Republic. Travellers should check US State Department advice before visiting.
What Is Not Known
Police have not said where the weapons were sold or whether any were used in crimes. The allegations have not been tested in court.
Related reading: Dominican plot case tests terror law. More coverage is on our Dominican Republic news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Dominican police seize?
Six rifles, one Uzi, 26 magazines, 466 cartridges, a 3D printer, bulletproof vests and tactical helmets, according to police totals.
How many people were arrested?
Five people were detained, and two more suspects are being sought.
What is a ghost gun?
A firearm without a serial number, so police cannot trace its owner or origin.
Are the suspects guilty?
No. They are suspects, and any charges must be decided by a court.
Sources: Dominican National Police.
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