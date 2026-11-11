Rio Police Raid Disrupts Schools in Maré
Brazil Security
Key Facts
·Who. Rio’s Military Police, the state’s uniformed police, in Maré, a favela complex in north Rio.
·What. Reports said three men were arrested; schools, roads and exams at a university were disrupted.
·Where. Parque União and Nova Holanda in Maré; attempted blockades on Avenida Brasil, fires on Linha Vermelha.
·When. Wednesday 11 November 2026; the operation was still under way at the last report.
·Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
·As of 11 November 2026, 17:00 GMT
Rio de Janeiro’s state Military Police raided the Maré favela complex on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and reports said three men were arrested. Schools, roads and exams at a university were disrupted, and the operation was still under way at the last report.
Maré is a cluster of low-income neighbourhoods (favelas) in north Rio, beside Avenida Brasil, a major expressway, and Linha Vermelha, a highway. Police reported attempted blockades on Avenida Brasil and fires on Linha Vermelha.
What Happened in Maré
The state’s uniformed Military Police (PMERJ) said the action began in the first hours of the morning in Parque União and Nova Holanda, two Maré neighbourhoods. Special units took part, including the police’s Special Operations Command (COE).
Police said officers were met with gunfire during searches and the suspects fled, leaving a rifle, a pistol and a quantity of drugs. The material was to be taken to the 21st police station, in the Bonsucesso district.
Reports said three men were arrested, two of them for trying to block Avenida Brasil, although another account counted one and earlier reports had no confirmed arrests. Police said the operation focused on drug trafficking and the theft of cargo and vehicles.
Roads and Schools Hit
Trucks were left across Avenida Brasil in an attempted blockade, and police said the keys of two passing trucks were taken; other reports counted three. Objects were set on fire at several points on Linha Vermelha, which authorities suspect was a reprisal for the raid.
Police sent an expressway-patrol battalion (BPVE) to remove obstacles. Closures were also reported near the Rubens Vaz station of the BRT, Rio’s bus rapid transit system.
Early reports counted 15 public schools with classes suspended. Later reports put the figure at 22.
The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), whose Cidade Universitária campus lies close to Maré, advised teachers not to hold exams that day. Its other academic and administrative activity continued.
What It Means for You
For travellers, the effect was on two main roads in northern Rio: Avenida Brasil and Linha Vermelha. Anyone driving through northern Rio can check live traffic before leaving.
For residents, the cost fell on children and students, as the raid interrupted lessons again. A Maré raid on 28 September 2026 kept at least 41 municipal schools shut.
What Is Not Known
Police have not said how long the operation will last or whether more arrests will follow. The names of the men arrested were not released.
The final number of closed schools is not known, and reports on the number of arrests differ. That the road fires were a reprisal is a suspicion, not a finding.
Our Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief follows the day in the city, and our Brazil coverage tracks security and politics nationwide. More local news is on our Rio de Janeiro page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were schools affected by the Maré raid?
On 11 November 2026 at least 15 public schools suspended classes during the raid, and later reports counted 22. The figures come from press reports.
Which roads were affected?
Police said attempted blockades hit Avenida Brasil, and objects were burned on Linha Vermelha. Closures were also reported near the Rubens Vaz BRT station.
What did police say they were targeting?
Police said the operation focused on drug trafficking and the theft of cargo and vehicles. The names of the men arrested were not released.
Did the raid affect the university?
The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro advised teachers not to hold exams on 11 November. Its other academic and administrative activities continued.
Sources
Military Police of Rio de Janeiro state, statements of 11 November 2026; Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, notice to teachers of 11 November 2026 (ufrj.br).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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