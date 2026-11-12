Dominican Fishermen Found Dead Near Haiti

Traders and shoppers at a market on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, pictured in 2012. Photo: Alex Proimos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY

Published Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (ET) · Source: Dominican media reports; no detailed official account yet

Two Dominican fishermen who vanished at sea on Sunday 8 November were found dead with gunshot wounds in waters near Haiti, according to local reports. Their home communities of Buen Hombre and Punta Rucia, on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, are demanding an official explanation.

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No Dominican authority has published a detailed account of how, where or by whom the men were killed, and early accounts that blame Haitian attackers remain unconfirmed. This article sets out what local reports say and marks what is still open.

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Key Facts What Two fishermen found dead with gunshot wounds near Haitian waters after going missing on Sunday 8 November.

Who Frandeli Andújar, of Buen Hombre, and a man known as “Cocote”, of Punta Rucia; names vary between reports.

Where Buen Hombre is in Montecristi province; Punta Rucia is in Puerto Plata province.

Demand Community groups want a transparent investigation and more protection for fishermen.

Unknown No official account of the place, the cause or the attackers has been published.

What We Know

The two men set out to fish on Sunday 8 November and were reported missing before their bodies were found. Local accounts say the bodies were recovered close to Haitian territory and brought by boat to the beach at Buen Hombre.

Local reports say the men made a last phone call to say they were being shot at. Preliminary accounts say both bodies had gunshot wounds.

Archive photo: the Puerto Plata lighthouse (Faro de Puerto Plata), taken on 14 March 2010. Photo: Juan Espaillat / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

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What Residents Are Demanding

Fishing associations and community leaders are calling for a transparent investigation into how the men died. They also want anyone responsible identified and lasting protection for fishermen working near the maritime border.

No official reply to these demands had been published at the time of writing. We will update this article when the authorities speak.

What Is Not Known

No detailed official account has given the exact place where the bodies were found, the cause of death or the identity of any attacker. Names also differ between reports, and one account names the second man as José Dionicio Cabrera.

Anonymous local sources have offered other versions of why the men were at sea, and we do not repeat unconfirmed claims about the victims. Official bodies were reported to be investigating, but none had published findings.

Related Coverage

Our earlier reports on security along the Dominican–Haitian frontier include Dominicans Keep 8,000 Troops on Haiti Border and Haiti Gang Operation Alarms Dominican Border.Those reports concern land-border events, and no authority has linked them to these deaths at sea.

See also Haiti Shuts Gate to Dominican Border Market.

What It Means for You

The deaths happened at sea, and no official account links them to tourists or visitors. Travellers heading to the north coast should check the US State Department’s current advice for the Dominican Republic before a trip.

For families with relatives in these fishing towns, the practical questions are who leads the investigation and when it will report. Community groups are asking for more protection at sea.

More: Dominican Republic news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the two fishermen?

Reports name them as Frandeli Andújar, of Buen Hombre, and a man known as Cocote, of Punta Rucia. Names differ between reports, and officials have not confirmed them.

Who killed them?

No suspect has been announced and no authority has named an attacker. Local reports say the men reported being shot at on a final call, but the attackers’ identity is unconfirmed.

Where were the bodies found?

Local accounts say in waters near Haiti, and the bodies were brought to Buen Hombre in Montecristi province. The exact spot has not been published.

What do residents want?

They want a transparent investigation into how the men died and who is responsible. They also want more protection for fishermen.

Sources: Dominican media reports, 10–11 November 2026; no public statement from Dominican officials found at the time of writing; US State Department travel advice.

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