Namibia October Inflation Rises to 5.6%

File photo of Namibia's desert landscape. The country is among Africa's driest, so water supply is a costly task for councils. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Rio Times Markets · Namibia

Prices in Namibia are rising faster again, with transport costs doing most of the pushing.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Namibia’s annual inflation rose to 5.6% in October 2026 from 5.4% in September, matching the forecast.

Month Prices rose 0.7% in October, more than double the 0.3% forecast, after 0.4% in September.

Driver Transport costs were the main driver, the Namibia Statistics Agency said; food prices rose 4.8%.

Core Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, was 3.7%, well below the headline.

Next A November rate above 5.6% would extend the rise, while a rate below 5.4% would reverse it.

What The Statistics Agency Reported

Namibia’s annual inflation rose to 5.6% in October 2026 from 5.4% in September, the Namibia Statistics Agency said on 5 November. The reading matched the 5.6% analysts expected.

The monthly rise was sharper than forecast, with prices up 0.7% against 0.3% expected. A year earlier, in October 2025, the annual rate was 3.6%.

File photo: the skyline of Windhoek, Namibia’s capital.

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Where It Sits In The Trend

The annual rate has risen from 4.4% in July to 5.0% in August, 5.4% in September and now 5.6%. Each reading has been higher than the one before.

The Bank of Namibia, the central bank, raised its repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by a quarter point to 7% on 28 October. Higher borrowing costs are meant to cool price growth.

What Is Driving Prices

The statistics agency said higher transport costs were the main reason for the rise. Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 4.8% over the year.

Core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, was 3.7%. That is well below the headline rate and suggests the pressure is concentrated in fuel and transport.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

Namibia is a mining, fishing and tourism economy whose currency is pegged one-to-one to the South African rand. Higher transport costs raise prices for imported goods and for the trucking that moves minerals and food.

Khomas, the region around the capital Windhoek, had the highest regional rate at 6.2%. Urban households therefore feel the squeeze first.

What Would End The Rise

A November rate above 5.6% would extend the run of rising readings. A rate below 5.4% would show that the October fuel-led push has faded.

A fall in core inflation from 3.7% would show that the pressure is not spreading beyond fuel and transport.

What Is Not Known Yet

The release does not say how much of the transport rise came from fuel prices and how much from other costs. We also do not know how quickly the repo-rate increase will feed into prices.

Because the monthly rise was above the forecast, the annual rate could climb further.

Sources: Namibia Statistics Agency consumer price index for October 2026 (released 5 November 2026); Bank of Namibia monetary policy announcement of 28 October 2026; consensus and previous values from the Rio Times economic calendar. Related reading: Namibia Inflation Rises to 5.4% in September and Bank of Namibia Raises Repo Rate to 7.00%. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Namibia’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 5.6%, up from 5.4% in September and in line with the forecast. Prices rose 0.7% in the month.

What is pushing prices up?

The statistics agency named higher transport costs as the main driver. Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 4.8% over the year.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation leaves out food and energy, whose prices swing most. Namibia’s core rate was 3.7% in October.

What would show the rise is ending?

A November rate below 5.4% would show the climb reversing. Easing transport costs would be the clearest sign.

More: Namibia news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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